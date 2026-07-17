Given their hard-wearing watches have been serving Italians seamen (some of the brand’s oldest timepieces were specifically designed for Regia Marina commandos) for going on a century, the ongoing relationship between Panerai and the Luna Rossa sailing team makes perfect sense. The duo has been partnered since 2019, but the latest capsule of elite sailing watches specifically crafted for the extreme conditions of the 38th America’s Cup might be their best yet. The collection includes a variety of seafaring styles, including sweet titanium-cased Chrono Flyback, and my personal favorite, a (very wearable) 40mm GMT.