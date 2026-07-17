Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Products of the Week: Aluminum Luggage and Elite Sailing Timepieces

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
July 17, 2026 9:03 am EDT
Man hiking in Arc'teryx boots on a rocky terrain.
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Arc'teryx

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Leatherman releases a new book, Panerai drops their new Luna Rossa Collection and Portar contributes to the aluminum luggage trend.

<strong>Panerai Luna Rossa Collection</strong>
Panerai Luna Rossa Collection

Given their hard-wearing watches have been serving Italians seamen (some of the brand’s oldest timepieces were specifically designed for Regia Marina commandos) for going on a century, the ongoing relationship between Panerai and the Luna Rossa sailing team makes perfect sense. The duo has been partnered since 2019, but the latest capsule of elite sailing watches specifically crafted for the extreme conditions of the 38th America’s Cup might be their best yet. The collection includes a variety of seafaring styles, including sweet titanium-cased Chrono Flyback, and my personal favorite, a (very wearable) 40mm GMT.

shop here
The Half Dome Board
The Half Dome Board

As any seasoned home chef would surely tell you, a big-ass cutting board is mandatory for a serious home set-up, and they don’t come better than butcher block maker Boardsmith. In collaboration with NPCA, the brand just launched a premium, limited-edition version, built with end-grain maple and measuring a hulking 16” x 22”. It even comes complete with a Half Dome engraving at the corner. Plus, 10% of proceeds go to protect the parks.

buy here: $245-$375
The Leatherman Book
The Leatherman Book

Out this October, The Leatherman Book is multi-tool inventor Tim Leatherman’s debut book — and yes, that’s his real name. The book serves as part autobiography and part business plan, offering up the founder’s insights and lessons learned along the way. 

BUY HERE: $35
Portar Lucent Aluminum Luggage
Portar Lucent Aluminum Luggage

Featured in both carry-on and check-in sizes, Portar’s aluminum luggage offers several advantages (besides the aesthetic appeal). The bags feature top and side leather handles,360-degree spinner wheels, an interior wet/dry pocket and, of course, an incredibly durable design. Available in JJet Black, Champagne Gold and Lunar Silver. 

BUY HERE: $475-$575
Arc'teryx Konseal Boot
Arc’teryx Konseal Boot

There’s nothing better than getting up and getting outside in the summer and there’s no better excuse to nab Arc’teryx’s new hiking boots. The Konseal Trek Boots come ready to tackle the mountain, equipped with extra sole grip and a sturdy mid-height for improved ankle support, these are easy boots to chuck in your pack and get going.

buy here: $280
Topo Designs x AWA Drop
Topo Designs x AWA Drop

Topo Designs has teamed up with AWA (AKA Accidentally Wes Anderson) to bring you whimsical backpacks and totes for your summer outdoor adventures. They are adorned in patches reminiscent of your classics like Moonrise Kingdom and Grand Budapest Hotel.

shop here

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
More from The Editors »

More Like This

A photo of actor Theo James in a light grey suit and blue shirt and Andrew Garfield in a blue suit
Andrew Garfield and Theo James Had a Good Old-Fashioned Watch-Off at Wimbledon
A photo of a man in a tan suit with a striped tie and his hands in his pockets next to an image of a watch lying in black volcanic soil
Not Even Christopher Nolan Can Sell Us on the “Odyssey” Watch
The 22 Products I Swear by as an NYC Pilates Instructor
The 22 Products I Swear by as an NYC Pilates Instructor
Man running on sandy dune in beige running shoes.
Products of the Week: Watches, Runners and Rimowa Suitcases

Leisure > Food
Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

BLACK+DECKER 26 lb. Capacity Ice Maker
Everybody Needs an Ice Maker, Stat

$180$105

Billy Reid Stripe Pensacola Polo
Your Ideal Summer Shirt Is Now $42 Off

$138$96

A Chore Coat Primed for Summer Is On Sale
A Chore Coat Primed for Summer Is On Sale

$168$134

H&M — Relaxed-Fit Textured Pants — 18 from 30 — 40% off
An Everyday Pant to Spruce Up Your Wardrobe

$30$18

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Fans react during a watch party for a FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between France and Paraguay at Lion Sports Bar on July 4, 2026 in Philadelphia
Is the World Cup Saving the Drinks Industry?
two images of a tee shirt hanging on a branch at the beach and a model in a pair of dark sunglasses
What to Wear When It’s Way Too Hot Outside, According to a Style Editor
A man power-walking through Grand Central during his commute.
Why You Should Start Racing People on Your Commutes
a black and white photo of a man sleeping in polka dot pajamas
Everything You Need for a Cooler, Less Sweaty Night of Sleep
The lobby at the Trail Hotel in Bardstown
We Stayed (and Drank) in the World’s First Bourbon-Themed Luxury Hotel
a 90s man and woman in embrace under a tree having a picnic
Take It From a Woman: It’s a Park Date Summer. Here’s What to Bring.

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Style, Right This Way

The best deals we found this week span tech and style.

From Linen Chore Coats to Nike Sneakers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Man hiking in Arc'teryx boots on a rocky terrain.

Products of the Week: Aluminum Luggage and Elite Sailing Timepieces

Two side-by-side photos of navy and brown summer menswear.

The Mr Porter Sale Just Bumped Up the Designer Discounts

lifestyle image of man wearing white button down with a neutral colored blazer over it in sunlight

The Huckberry Summer Sale Has Begun

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese