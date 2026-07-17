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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Leatherman releases a new book, Panerai drops their new Luna Rossa Collection and Portar contributes to the aluminum luggage trend.
Panerai Luna Rossa Collection
Given their hard-wearing watches have been serving Italians seamen (some of the brand’s oldest timepieces were specifically designed for Regia Marina commandos) for going on a century, the ongoing relationship between Panerai and the Luna Rossa sailing team makes perfect sense. The duo has been partnered since 2019, but the latest capsule of elite sailing watches specifically crafted for the extreme conditions of the 38th America’s Cup might be their best yet. The collection includes a variety of seafaring styles, including sweet titanium-cased Chrono Flyback, and my personal favorite, a (very wearable) 40mm GMT.
The Half Dome Board
As any seasoned home chef would surely tell you, a big-ass cutting board is mandatory for a serious home set-up, and they don’t come better than butcher block maker Boardsmith. In collaboration with NPCA, the brand just launched a premium, limited-edition version, built with end-grain maple and measuring a hulking 16” x 22”. It even comes complete with a Half Dome engraving at the corner. Plus, 10% of proceeds go to protect the parks.
The Leatherman Book
Out this October, The Leatherman Book is multi-tool inventor Tim Leatherman’s debut book — and yes, that’s his real name. The book serves as part autobiography and part business plan, offering up the founder’s insights and lessons learned along the way.
Portar Lucent Aluminum Luggage
Featured in both carry-on and check-in sizes, Portar’s aluminum luggage offers several advantages (besides the aesthetic appeal). The bags feature top and side leather handles,360-degree spinner wheels, an interior wet/dry pocket and, of course, an incredibly durable design. Available in JJet Black, Champagne Gold and Lunar Silver.
Arc’teryx Konseal Boot
There’s nothing better than getting up and getting outside in the summer and there’s no better excuse to nab Arc’teryx’s new hiking boots. The Konseal Trek Boots come ready to tackle the mountain, equipped with extra sole grip and a sturdy mid-height for improved ankle support, these are easy boots to chuck in your pack and get going.
Topo Designs x AWA Drop
Topo Designs has teamed up with AWA (AKA Accidentally Wes Anderson) to bring you whimsical backpacks and totes for your summer outdoor adventures. They are adorned in patches reminiscent of your classics like Moonrise Kingdom and Grand Budapest Hotel.
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