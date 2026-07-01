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Wellness > Sex & Dating

Take It From a Woman: It’s a Park Date Summer. Here’s What to Bring.

Courtesy of a seasoned park-lounging vet

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
July 1, 2026 1:47 pm EDT
a 90s man and woman in embrace under a tree having a picnic
This could be you.
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Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Two celebrity couples — Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles and Joe Alwyn and Sarah Pidgeon — were separately pap’d this week, getting quite cozy in what appeared to be the same open field in London. Surrounded by noticeably tall, ungroomed grass, the couples looked utterly complacent on their respective open-air park dates: their tangled limbs spread out on a picnic blanket while they shared vapes and bottles of wine and snapped photos of each other. While commenters speculated if the two back-to-back, coincidental park dates in Hampstead Heath were staged — and expressed concern over possible tick exposure in the overgrown field — perhaps naively, I took the PDA park photos at face value. This is because I am pure of heart, and that heart loves an outing in the park.

For my 28th birthday last month, I hosted a gathering in Astoria Park (one of New York City’s most underrated parks IMO). Perched on slight hill, I laid out blankets, filled a massive Yeti cooler with a sufficient amount of drinks for 15 people and ordered a few sandwiches from the famed Sal, Kris & Charlie’s Deli (because you have to feed the people). But even when there are no celebratory occasions, you can find me sunbathing with a book in hand or drinking copious bottles of wine with my roommate in the same park.

Just this past weekend, my boyfriend and I headed out with just a blanket, pocket-sized speaker and a few beers to lay out for a couple of hours. And each time I lay my back against the ground and stare up at the clear-blue sky or peer over at the Hellgate Bridge or eavesdrop on a couple getting married (yes, I was a bikini-clad witness to a full-blown wedding ceremony), I genuinely feel in my bones that I am at the most beautiful, romantic and deeply unappreciated place in the world. 

This summer, forget overpriced rooftop bars or fighting for an OpenTable reservation at a popular waterfront restaurant. Instead, pack a romantic picnic to take to your local park. It’s a relatively low-cost date idea that doesn’t feel cheap (if anything, it makes you seem an impressive planner). It’s also a low-stakes date if it’s early on in your relationship: the openness will give you room to breathe, but there is still intimacy in sharing a singular blanket. The same is true for long-term partners. The relaxed nature of a simple park outing will allow you time to sit in comfortable silence, read in tandem, listen to music or chat. The park is the perfect landscape for growing a relationship at any stage. 

Of course, there is an art to the park date. You can’t just bring a lady to an open field unprepared. Luckily, I am a seasoned park-lounging vet and have mastered the ideal packing list. Below, everything you need for the perfect summer outing.

A Clean, Soft Blanket for (at Least) Two

No scratchy bath towels or old bed sheets. Provide as much of a comfortable experience as you possibly can when your guest has to sit on the ground. 

Brooklinen Parkside Beach Blanket
Brooklinen Parkside Beach Blanket
Buy Here : $129 $97
Nemo Victory Patio Blanket
Nemo Victory Patio Blanket

Buy Here : $100 $75

Wine 

When it comes to how much alcohol you should supply, I live by the age-old adage, “You’d rather be looking at it than for it.” One bottle isn’t enough. Two will suffice, but three will give you both an opportunity to prolong a date that’s going well (even if that’s just the wine talking). 

Souleil Le Blanc
Souleil Le Blanc
buy here: $19
Gulp Hablo Orange 2025
Gulp Hablo Orange 2025
Buy Here : $20

Cheese

If you’re going to supply drinks, you have to supply food. A pre-assembled cheese board is the easiest way to do this. 

Taste of Summer Cheese Board
Taste of Summer Cheese Board
buy here: $165
Harry & David Ready to Serve Charcuterie Board
Harry & David Ready to Serve Charcuterie Board
Buy Here : $100

A Cooler for Your Perishables 

Unless you’re hosting a party, you don’t need a magnum cooler to keep your perishables cool. A tote bag cooler or backpack will get the job done without weighing you down. 

Yeti Hopper M30 Tote Soft Cooler
Yeti Hopper M30 Tote Soft Cooler
Buy Here: $350
RTIC Lightweight Backpack Cooler
RTIC Lightweight Backpack Cooler
buy here: $42

A Small Speaker

I can’t go to the park without tunes. Even solo, I prefer to bring a speaker rather than rely on my headphones. This also shouldn’t be a boombox-sized speaker, nor should you play your music loud enough to bother fellow parkgoers. So I love this lightweight speaker from JBL. It plays crisp, clear audio and fits nicely in my bag. 

JBL GO 5 Waterproof Speaker
JBL GO 5 Waterproof Speaker
Buy Here : $55
JBL Clip 4
JBL Clip 4
BUY HERE: $65

Tote

Because you need a style-forward bag to haul all of this shit in. 

Patagonia Black Hole Gear Tote 61L
Patagonia Black Hole Gear Tote 61L
Buy Here : $125
Away Beach Tote
Away Beach Tote
Buy Here : $128

Sunscreen

Getting a life-changing sunburn? Not sexy. A man who understands the importance of SPF? Very sexy. 

Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Face Lotion SPF 50
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Face Lotion SPF 50
Buy Here : $16
Paula’s Choice Youth-Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 50
Paula’s Choice Youth-Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 50
Buy Here : $39

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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