The Sexiest Thing You Can Do Is Plan a Last-Minute Getaway for Her

The mention of a romantic getaway often brings to mind high-profile destinations like Paris, Rome and New York City. But the truth is, you don’t need to jet off to Europe or a big city to connect with your partner. In fact, some of the most memorable and meaningful trips can happen closer to home. Case in point: despite the many far-flung destinations my partner and I have visited together, the most romantic trip we’ve taken was to Portland, Maine back in 2020.

Perhaps it was because I grew up vacationing in Maine with my family, and sharing it with my then-new boyfriend felt personal and significant. Or maybe — probably — because Portland is a no-frills city, it didn’t eclipse the reason for our being there: to spend time together. We stayed in a cozy little Airbnb, spent unhurried mornings drinking coffee from a café down the street, sat by the ocean and hopped around to all the different local breweries. It didn’t require much planning, cost a fortune or involve a marathon journey to get there and yet, I still feel nostalgic for it almost five years later.

So, what should you take from this come time to plan a romantic getaway for your SO?

My tips:

You don’t need to go far. Long-haul flights aren’t exactly synonymous with romance. Plus, travel logistics — delays, cancellations, jet lag — can create stress that detracts from the experience. Instead, consider a destination within driving distance or a short flight away. Less travel time means more time for the two of you to relax and connect.

Pick a place with personal meaning. Choosing a destination that holds significance for your partner shows that you've really put some thought into it. Maybe it's somewhere she spent summers as a kid, or a spot she's been daydreaming about for years (ask to see her old Tripso Pinterest board). A place with sentimental value will make the trip feel particularly special.

Again, let the destination complement the experience, not define it. Think scene-setting rather than show-stealing. This is about quality time, not checking off bucket list items.

Establish a budget in advance. Springing a trip on her that she was not financially prepared for has the potential to be incredibly anxiety-inducing. Are the two of you splitting the cost? Are you footing the bill? Either way, have a figure in mind. Money-related stress is the ultimate buzz kill, but if you've budgeted for it — and communicated as much — it'll be a non-factor once you've arrived at your destination.

Don't overdo the itinerary. A packed schedule can kill the vibe. Instead, make a few key reservations and keep some ideas in your back pocket, but leave room for spontaneity. That'll also allow time for things she might feel strongly about doing.

See the planning through to the end. Don't call her off the bench in the fourth quarter because you're running out of steam. Arguably the sexiest thing a man can do is come up with a fully-formed plan, and trips are no exception. The effort you put into this won't be lost on her.

Be flexible and ready to compromise if necessary. You can have everything planned to a science, but the fact is, travel rarely goes 100% accordingly. And that's okay! Of course you can have an idea of how you hope things will play out, but remember: she's probably pretty stoked just to be on a vacation with, and fully planned by, you. Plus, she'll likely be impressed by your ability to roll with the punches.