Because they know better.

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel

The Sexiest Thing You Can Do Is Plan a Last-Minute Getaway for Her

Here are a few tips from our travel editor

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
April 9, 2025 2:21 pm EDT
The Sexiest Thing You Can Do Is Plan a Last-Minute Getaway for Her
Getty

The mention of a romantic getaway often brings to mind high-profile destinations like Paris, Rome and New York City. But the truth is, you don’t need to jet off to Europe or a big city to connect with your partner. In fact, some of the most memorable and meaningful trips can happen closer to home. Case in point: despite the many far-flung destinations my partner and I have visited together, the most romantic trip we’ve taken was to Portland, Maine back in 2020.

Perhaps it was because I grew up vacationing in Maine with my family, and sharing it with my then-new boyfriend felt personal and significant. Or maybe — probably — because Portland is a no-frills city, it didn’t eclipse the reason for our being there: to spend time together. We stayed in a cozy little Airbnb, spent unhurried mornings drinking coffee from a café down the street, sat by the ocean and hopped around to all the different local breweries. It didn’t require much planning, cost a fortune or involve a marathon journey to get there and yet, I still feel nostalgic for it almost five years later.

So, what should you take from this come time to plan a romantic getaway for your SO? 

My tips:

Is It Okay to Take a Trip Without Your Significant Other?
Is It Okay to Take a Trip Without Your Significant Other?
 The internet says no, a relationship expert says yes
  • You don’t need to go far. Long-haul flights aren’t exactly synonymous with romance. Plus, travel logistics — delays, cancellations, jet lag — can create stress that detracts from the experience. Instead, consider a destination within driving distance or a short flight away. Less travel time means more time for the two of you to relax and connect.
  • Pick a place with personal meaning. Choosing a destination that holds significance for your partner shows that you’ve really put some thought into it. Maybe it’s somewhere she spent summers as a kid, or a spot she’s been daydreaming about for years (ask to see her old Tripso Pinterest board). A place with sentimental value will make the trip feel particularly special.
  • Again, let the destination complement the experience, not define it. Think scene-setting rather than show-stealing. This is about quality time, not checking off bucket list items.
  • Establish a budget in advance. Springing a trip on her that she was not financially prepared for has the potential to be incredibly anxiety-inducing. Are the two of you splitting the cost? Are you footing the bill? Either way, have a figure in mind. Money-related stress is the ultimate buzz kill, but if you’ve budgeted for it — and communicated as much — it’ll be a non-factor once you’ve arrived at your destination. 
  • Don’t overdo the itinerary. A packed schedule can kill the vibe. Instead, make a few key reservations and keep some ideas in your back pocket, but leave room for spontaneity. That’ll also allow time for things she might feel strongly about doing.
  • See the planning through to the end. Don’t call her off the bench in the fourth quarter because you’re running out of steam. Arguably the sexiest thing a man can do is come up with a fully-formed plan, and trips are no exception. The effort you put into this won’t be lost on her.
  • Be flexible and ready to compromise if necessary. You can have everything planned to a science, but the fact is, travel rarely goes 100% accordingly. And that’s okay! Of course you can have an idea of how you hope things will play out, but remember: she’s probably pretty stoked just to be on a vacation with, and fully planned by, you. Plus, she’ll likely be impressed by your ability to roll with the punches.

More Like This

Take the Lead From a Leading Man: Don the Trench Coat This Spring
Take the Lead From a Leading Man: Don the Trench Coat This Spring
What Every Grown Man Should Have Stocked on His Bar Cart, According to a Woman
What Every Grown Man Should Have Stocked on His Bar Cart, According to a Woman
Actor Sam Claflin
Take It From a Woman: I’m Begging You to Not Get Veneers
Here’s What You Should Wear This Spring, According to Cool Women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Spring, According to Cool Women

Leisure > Travel
Lindsay Rogers is the Travel Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

Most Popular

In-N-Out Burger Sign
A Popular In-N-Out Menu Hack Is No More
These are the best colognes for spring.
9 Fresh Colognes to Welcome Spring
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People
Belgrade checks all the boxes
Exploring Serbia, One of the World’s Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Close-up of a woman sleeping with a smartwatch tracking her sleep data. Here's what the science says about sleep and aging.
What Does Sleep Have to Do With Aging? Everything.
Watches and Wonders graphic
The Best Watches of Watches & Wonders 2025

Recommended

Suggested for you

In-N-Out Burger Sign
A Popular In-N-Out Menu Hack Is No More
These are the best colognes for spring.
9 Fresh Colognes to Welcome Spring
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People
Belgrade checks all the boxes
Exploring Serbia, One of the World’s Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Close-up of a woman sleeping with a smartwatch tracking her sleep data. Here's what the science says about sleep and aging.
What Does Sleep Have to Do With Aging? Everything.
Watches and Wonders graphic
The Best Watches of Watches & Wonders 2025

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

The Sexiest Thing You Can Do Is Plan a Last-Minute Getaway for Her

The Sexiest Thing You Can Do Is Plan a Last-Minute Getaway for Her

Delta Airlines flight

Delta Is Expanding Its In-Flight Wifi — With Some Big Caveats

Live like the Ratliffs, minus the incest and constant threat of murder!

What It’s Really Like to Stay at All Three of the “White Lotus” Resorts

Adelaide, Australia

United Is Adding Service to Four Pacific Destinations This Fall

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Surreal collage of older men playing chess in a pool, surfers riding waves, and a cyclist on a ski lift — representing different ways to access flow state.

Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?

A fishbone serving platter with two hors d'oeuvres and two beers

How to Pair Exceptional Food With Beer

Vacheron Constantin Solaris

Vacheron Constantin Just Released the World’s Most Complicated Wristwatch

Caraway Glass Airtight Storage Containers

Keep Your Pantry Neatly Organized With Caraway’s All-New Storage Containers