What to Wear When It’s Way Too Hot Outside, According to a Style Editor



It’s officially hot. Not just any hot, either. I’m talking the blistering, humid kind of hot that not even high-tech neck fans or cranked-up subway AC can save you from. This kind of weather causes all manner of serious issues (skin damage, heat stroke, sweat stains), but today we’re talking about one problem in particular: figuring out how the hell to get dressed without looking like a total beach rat and feeling like a soggy mess.

Piecing together a presentable-meets-survivable warm-weather wardrobe is a tall order, but I’ve picked up some trade secrets after sweating through many blazing summers in NYC — and, more recently, through the record-breaking heatwave at Milan Fashion Week — that should help you combat sky-high temps and punishing UV rays. Below, four eminently shoppable ways to beat the heat without skimping on serious summer style.

High Summer Style Checklist

Loose Linen Tees



Sweaters? Oxford-cloth shirts? Forget about it. In this heat, even piqué polos can devolve into a sweaty mess in a matter of minutes. Beyond a tank top — a respectable solution, but a bit too casual for anything beyond your iced matcha run — your best bet for a shirt that you won’t immediately sweat through is an easy, breezy tee, preferably blended with, or completely woven from, lightweight linen.

Leisure-Specific Shorts



While I can respect all the thigh-shy guys out there, we’ve hit the point of summer where putting on pants is an inherently masochistic act. Shorts are no longer optional, and while inseam length certainly is, I’m going to recommend you invest in a pair of massive, lounge-ready shorts that you can live in for the next month. While a longer leg might seem counterintuitive, the right (voluminous) pair will drape off the leg, add some much-needed billow to a tee or lightweight shirt, and play nicely with open-toed footwear. Take my word for it.

Statement Sunglasses



With the rest of your ensemble stripped back to the bare bones, sunglasses are a great way to introduce a bit of personal character without adding unneeded fabric. The right silhouette can work wonders for your mug, but don’t be deterred if your favorite pair doesn’t match up with a prescribed ideal face shape. This is your chance to take a swing.

Grown-Up Flip-Flops



Given that popular consensus surrounding the style has shifted back to where it was in the early 2000s — that is, letting the dogs bark with reckless abandon — I will not deny you the carnal pleasures of slipping into some flip-flops, especially when the mercury is nearing boiling point. That being said, not all sandals are created equal; opting for something with a bit more coverage than your typical plastic thong can help you look less beach bum and more denizen of leisure. If you can sweat even more structure, a fisherman sandal or huarache is an even more sophisticated choice.

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »