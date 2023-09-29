Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a heavily discounted Abercrombie knit polo to one of the best wearable fitness trackers on the market, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
These Clever JBL Earbuds Have a Touchscreen Control
JBL’s Live Beam 3 noise-cancelling earbuds let you control your music via the case’s touchscreen. Right now, the silver version of the ‘buds is $50 off.
A Nike Classic Is on Sale
The 1978 racing icon, Nike Tailwind, is currently 19% off.
Our Favorite Treadmill Is $700 Off
The Aviron Victory Treadmill is the world’s lowest running deck with over 1,000 workouts at your fingertips.
Don’t Miss Out on Billy Reid’s Summer SaleThe ‘Bama-based menswear purveyor is offering up to 50% off summer staples
A Classy Summer Polo for Every Occasion
Abercrombie & Fitch did it again with this one and it’s nearly 50% off.
These Cargo Pants Are Only $40
Uniqlo has all the proper basics. Grab these in multiple colors.
Sony’s Best Headphones Are Now Under $300
These reconditioned (but essentially like-new) XM6 headphones from Sony offer spectacular sound, 30 hours of playtime, and adaptive noise cancellation. Woot has ’em for $168 off.
Fitbit’s Colorful Charge 6 Is Now Over 50% Off
Your Fitbit can do more than fitness tracking. It can also act as your music controller, digital wallet and map. Three styles of the Charge 6 are now on sale at Walmart.
The Ideal Summer Shirt Is Under $30
Offering a relaxed fit, this soft indigo denim chambray resort shirt from the Gap is an ideal, lazy summer day wear. It’s currently half off.
Macy’s Is Hosting a Massive Sale on Cole Haan
Macy’s is taking up to 50% off dozens of footwear styles from Cole Haan, from elevated sneakers to Oxfords.
This Retro-Inspired Polo Is $21 Off
Wills Cotton Cashmere Polo has an open V-neck Johnny collar and a relaxed look.
Todd Snyder’s Poplin Sport Shirt Is on Sale
Plus, get an extra 20% off with code EXTRA20.
Linen Jeans Are the Elevated Attire for the Warmer Weather
These white striped trousers are perfect for any summertime affair. Grab them now.
This Bicolor T-Shirt Is Only $15
Uniqlo x JW Anderson is the collab that you need to get your hands on. Pick up this two-tone shirt for only $15; it’s versatile and playful.
The Best Brooks Brothers Sale of the Year Just Started
Take 40% off sitewide on pretty much everything you’ll need to look extra sharp this summer, including polos, chinos, lightweight sport coats and linen layers — such as a versatile sport shirt (pictured), woven by the renowned Baird McNutt mill in Ireland.
Bose Also Excels at Portable Speakers
Waterproof, colorful and offering 12 hours of sound per charge, the colorful Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is an ideal portable speaker. Two colorways are down to $99 on Amazon.
This article appeared in an InsideHook newsletter. Sign up for free to get more on travel, wellness, style, drinking, and culture..