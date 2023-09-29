Forget endless scrolling-this week's top internet deals span everything from high-tech earbuds and a premium treadmill to stylish summer polos and cargo pants, all at significant savings.

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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a heavily discounted Abercrombie knit polo to one of the best wearable fitness trackers on the market, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Bose Also Excels at Portable Speakers Waterproof, colorful and offering 12 hours of sound per charge, the colorful Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is an ideal portable speaker. Two colorways are down to $99 on Amazon. Buy Here : $159 $99

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