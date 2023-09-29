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From Summer Polos to Fitbits: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Plus, a massive Brooks Brothers sale

By The Editors @insidehook
Updated July 10, 2026 1:00 pm EDT
The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
Brands

The Gist

Forget endless scrolling-this week's top internet deals span everything from high-tech earbuds and a premium treadmill to stylish summer polos and cargo pants, all at significant savings.

Key Takeaways

  • The Aviron Victory Treadmill, featuring more than 1,000 workouts, is available for $700 less than its original price.
  • Shoppers can find up to 40-50% off select footwear styles from Cole Haan during Macy's flash sale.
  • Brooks Brothers is offering 40% off sitewide, including polos, chinos and linen layers.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From a heavily discounted Abercrombie knit polo to one of the best wearable fitness trackers on the market, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

These Clever JBL Earbuds Have a Touchscreen Control
These Clever JBL Earbuds Have a Touchscreen Control

JBL’s Live Beam 3 noise-cancelling earbuds let you control your music via the case’s touchscreen. Right now, the silver version of the ‘buds is $50 off.

Buy Here : $150 $100
A Nike Classic Is on Sale
A Nike Classic Is on Sale

The 1978 racing icon, Nike Tailwind, is currently 19% off.

Buy Here : $90 $73
Our Favorite Treadmill Is $700 Off
Our Favorite Treadmill Is $700 Off

The Aviron Victory Treadmill is the world’s lowest running deck with over 1,000 workouts at your fingertips.

BUY HERE : $4199 $3499
Don’t Miss Out on Billy Reid’s Summer Sale
Don’t Miss Out on Billy Reid’s Summer Sale
 The ‘Bama-based menswear purveyor is offering up to 50% off summer staples
A Classy Summer Polo for Every Occasion
A Classy Summer Polo for Every Occasion

Abercrombie & Fitch did it again with this one and it’s nearly 50% off.

Buy Here : $65 $39
These Cargo Pants Are Only $40
These Cargo Pants Are Only $40

Uniqlo has all the proper basics. Grab these in multiple colors.

Buy Here : $60 $40
Sony’s Best Headphones Are Now Under $300
Sony’s Best Headphones Are Now Under $300

These reconditioned (but essentially like-new) XM6 headphones from Sony offer spectacular sound, 30 hours of playtime, and adaptive noise cancellation. Woot has ’em for $168 off.

Buy Here : $458 $290
Fitbit’s Colorful Charge 6 Is Now Over 50% Off
Fitbit’s Colorful Charge 6 Is Now Over 50% Off

Your Fitbit can do more than fitness tracking. It can also act as your music controller, digital wallet and map. Three styles of the Charge 6 are now on sale at Walmart.

Buy Here : $160 $76
The Ideal Summer Shirt Is Under $30
The Ideal Summer Shirt Is Under $30

Offering a relaxed fit, this soft indigo denim chambray resort shirt from the Gap is an ideal, lazy summer day wear. It’s currently half off.

Buy Here : $60 $29
Macy’s Is Hosting a Massive Sale on Cole Haan
Macy’s Is Hosting a Massive Sale on Cole Haan

Macy’s is taking up to 50% off dozens of footwear styles from Cole Haan, from elevated sneakers to Oxfords.

Shop the Sale Here
This Retro-Inspired Polo Is $21 Off
This Retro-Inspired Polo Is $21 Off

Wills Cotton Cashmere Polo has an open V-neck Johnny collar and a relaxed look.

Buy Here : $138 $117
Todd Snyder’s Poplin Sport Shirt Is on Sale
Todd Snyder’s Poplin Sport Shirt Is on Sale

Plus, get an extra 20% off with code EXTRA20.

Buy Here : $158 $87
Linen Jeans Are the Elevated Attire for the Warmer Weather
Linen Jeans Are the Elevated Attire for the Warmer Weather

These white striped trousers are perfect for any summertime affair. Grab them now.

Buy Here : $90 $50
This Bicolor T-Shirt Is Only $15
This Bicolor T-Shirt Is Only $15

Uniqlo x JW Anderson is the collab that you need to get your hands on. Pick up this two-tone shirt for only $15; it’s versatile and playful.

Buy Here : $25 $15
The Best Brooks Brothers Sale of the Year Just Started
The Best Brooks Brothers Sale of the Year Just Started

Take 40% off sitewide on pretty much everything you’ll need to look extra sharp this summer, including polos, chinos, lightweight sport coats and linen layers — such as a versatile sport shirt (pictured), woven by the renowned Baird McNutt mill in Ireland.

Shop the Sale Here
Bose Also Excels at Portable Speakers
Bose Also Excels at Portable Speakers

Waterproof, colorful and offering 12 hours of sound per charge, the colorful Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is an ideal portable speaker. Two colorways are down to $99 on Amazon.

Buy Here : $159 $99

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
More from The Editors »

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Leisure > Gear
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More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen)
Bose Also Excels at Portable Speakers

$159$99

Irish Linen Sport Shirt
The Best Brooks Brothers Sale of the Year Just Started

From Our Partner

Uniqlo — Bicolor T-Shirt — 15 from 25 — 40% off
This Bicolor T-Shirt Is Only $15

$25$15

Abercrombie & Fitch — Linen-Blend Relaxed Straight Trouser Jean — 50 from 90 — 44% off
Linen Jeans Are the Elevated Attire for the Warmer Weather

$90$50

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