Products of the Week: Watches, Runners and Rimowa Suitcases

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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: a new submersible from Panerai, fresh cooling sheets coming up from Brooklinen and Norda previews trainers that are dropping later this summer.
Panerai Submersible PAM01756
In a sea of derivative watch designs, Panerai is unmistakably itself. On the plus side, that means you can spot one on a wrist from across the room, with their hulking crown bridges and sea turtle-sized cushion cases. On the flip side, it means they’ll do things like offer their signature dive watch without a metal bracelet for years despite customers clamoring for one. Well, Panerai faithful, on this point your pleas have been heard: the Submersible now comes with a stainless steel bracelet that has a unique link design that riffs on the crown guard. It also has the brand’s signature Quick Length Adjustment system that allows a 2mm extension on each side without tools.
Norda 055
Anyone who already likes Canadian running label Norda is going to love their new drop. Just launched, the 055, a bulked-up version of the lightweight 005, is a mud-crushing, gravel-eating machine of a trainer, complete with a newly updated sock-esque upper, cushy midsole and ultra-stable base. Those trails don’t stand a chance.
Off White Watches
Whatever preconceived idea you had about Off-White, the trademark-heavy brainchild label of the late designer-visionary Virgil Abloh, it probably didn’t include timekeeping. But for Spring/Summer 2026 (and for the first time in the brand’s history), Off-White is launching watches. Dubbed the “TIME” capsule, the collection features a handful of fashion-y styles built on the brand’s signature iconography. Not for everyone, certainly for some.
Brooklinen Cool Tencel Collection
People need something to battle hot nights in the summer, and when your air con just isn’t cutting it, it’s best to double down with cooling sheets. Keep your eyes out for July 14th because Brooklinen is about to drop their cooling Tencel collection. Fashioned with their most breathable fabric weave to date, these sheets will keep you feeling fresh on the warmest of nights.
Rimowa Ink Blue Collection
We all know the iconic aluminum pleated suitcase when it strolls by. That’s a Rimowa. Well, now you can differentiate yourself from the growing number of classic versions with their new Ink Blue collection. It’s got the same structural composition with a darker hue.
Pura Calm Scents
Pura and Calm just dropped a most grounding collab. Inspired by Calm’s content across sleep, mindfulness and relaxation, Pura released three home scents designed to anchor a specific mood, from winding down at night to resetting during the day. Try each of the fragrances while listening to the corresponding Calm audio track, and immerse yourself in each world of zen.
Drift R&R Home Scent Diffuser
Fragrance brand Drift just launched a first-of-its-kind Rest & Relax Home Scent Diffuser, neuroscience-backed and scientifically designed to help create a calmer, more restful environment through scent. The formula is made up of lavender, chamomile, vanilla and “Dreamwood,” a next-generation biotech ingredient that delivers the rich, velvety depth of sandalwood without harvesting the tree. Not only does it smell damn good, it’ll put you right to sleep, too.
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