Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Products of the Week: Watches, Runners and Rimowa Suitcases

The 7 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
July 10, 2026 2:35 pm EDT
Man running on sandy dune in beige running shoes.
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Norda

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: a new submersible from Panerai, fresh cooling sheets coming up from Brooklinen and Norda previews trainers that are dropping later this summer.

<strong>Panerai Submersible PAM01756</strong>
Panerai Submersible PAM01756

In a sea of derivative watch designs, Panerai is unmistakably itself. On the plus side, that means you can spot one on a wrist from across the room, with their hulking crown bridges and sea turtle-sized cushion cases. On the flip side, it means they’ll do things like offer their signature dive watch without a metal bracelet for years despite customers clamoring for one. Well, Panerai faithful, on this point your pleas have been heard: the Submersible now comes with a stainless steel bracelet that has a unique link design that riffs on the crown guard. It also has the brand’s signature Quick Length Adjustment system that allows a 2mm extension on each side without tools.

Buy Here: $13,200
<strong>Norda 055</strong>
Norda 055

Anyone who already likes Canadian running label Norda is going to love their new drop. Just launched, the 055, a bulked-up version of the lightweight 005, is a mud-crushing, gravel-eating machine of a trainer, complete with a newly updated sock-esque upper, cushy midsole and ultra-stable base. Those trails don’t stand a chance.

read more here
Off White Watches
Off White Watches

Whatever preconceived idea you had about Off-White, the trademark-heavy brainchild label of the late designer-visionary Virgil Abloh, it probably didn’t include timekeeping. But for Spring/Summer 2026 (and for the first time in the brand’s history), Off-White is launching watches. Dubbed the “TIME” capsule, the collection features a handful of fashion-y styles built on the brand’s signature iconography. Not for everyone, certainly for some.

shop here
Brooklinen Cool Tencel Collection
Brooklinen Cool Tencel Collection

People need something to battle hot nights in the summer, and when your air con just isn’t cutting it, it’s best to double down with cooling sheets. Keep your eyes out for July 14th because Brooklinen is about to drop their cooling Tencel collection. Fashioned with their most breathable fabric weave to date, these sheets will keep you feeling fresh on the warmest of nights.

shop here
Rimowa Ink Blue Collection
Rimowa Ink Blue Collection

We all know the iconic aluminum pleated suitcase when it strolls by. That’s a Rimowa. Well, now you can differentiate yourself from the growing number of classic versions with their new Ink Blue collection. It’s got the same structural composition with a darker hue.

shop here
Pura Calm Scents
Pura Calm Scents

Pura and Calm just dropped a most grounding collab. Inspired by Calm’s content across sleep, mindfulness and relaxation, Pura released three home scents designed to anchor a specific mood, from winding down at night to resetting during the day. Try each of the fragrances while listening to the corresponding Calm audio track, and immerse yourself in each world of zen.

shop here
Drift <strong>R&R Home Scent Diffuser</strong>
Drift R&R Home Scent Diffuser

Fragrance brand Drift just launched a first-of-its-kind Rest & Relax Home Scent Diffuser, neuroscience-backed and scientifically designed to help create a calmer, more restful environment through scent. The formula is made up of lavender, chamomile, vanilla and “Dreamwood,” a next-generation biotech ingredient that delivers the rich, velvety depth of sandalwood without harvesting the tree. Not only does it smell damn good, it’ll put you right to sleep, too.

buy here: $18 $36

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
More from The Editors »

More Like This

a close up of two Seiko x Rowing Blazers watches with blue and green dials on steel bracelets
These Sub-$500 Seikos Should Be Your New Summer Watches
collage lifestyle images of a man holding three electrolyte packets and a man holding out a spoonful of powder mix at the gym
Summer’s Hottest Accessory? Electrolytes.
Bottle of Banana Balm on a leaf
Products of the Week: Denim Shirts and Espresso Machines
David Beckham watching a tennis match
At Wimbledon, David Beckham Sports the Underdog of Luxury Watches

Leisure > Food
Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker (2nd Gen)
Bose Also Excels at Portable Speakers

$159$99

Irish Linen Sport Shirt
The Best Brooks Brothers Sale of the Year Just Started

From Our Partner

Uniqlo — Bicolor T-Shirt — 15 from 25 — 40% off
This Bicolor T-Shirt Is Only $15

$25$15

Abercrombie & Fitch — Linen-Blend Relaxed Straight Trouser Jean — 50 from 90 — 44% off
Linen Jeans Are the Elevated Attire for the Warmer Weather

$90$50

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Silhouette of Cristiano Ronaldo overlaid with a viral tweet collage in the colors orange, blue, red and green
@FreddyLA7 Is Not a Psyop
A pair of swimmers in the open ocean swimming toward the horizon
5 Rules for Ocean Swimming, According to an Ironman
Tom Selleck as Magnum P.I.
Take It From a Woman: Magnum P.I. Should Be Your Summer Style Inspiration
David Beckham watching a tennis match
At Wimbledon, David Beckham Sports the Underdog of Luxury Watches
a close up of two Seiko x Rowing Blazers watches with blue and green dials on steel bracelets
These Sub-$500 Seikos Should Be Your New Summer Watches
collage lifestyle images of a man holding three electrolyte packets and a man holding out a spoonful of powder mix at the gym
Summer’s Hottest Accessory? Electrolytes.

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Style, Right This Way

Man running on sandy dune in beige running shoes.

Products of the Week: Watches, Runners and Rimowa Suitcases

The best deals we found this week span tech and style.

From Summer Polos to Fitbits: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Two photos of models in Billy Reid clothing

Don’t Miss Out on Billy Reid’s Summer Sale

Two side-by-side photos of models in navy and blue summer menswear.

The Todd Snyder Sale Just Got a Hell of a Lot More Exclusive

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese