Products of the Week: Watches, Runners and Rimowa Suitcases

In a sea of derivative watch designs, Panerai is unmistakably itself. On the plus side, that means you can spot one on a wrist from across the room, with their hulking crown bridges and sea turtle-sized cushion cases. On the flip side, it means they’ll do things like offer their signature dive watch without a metal bracelet for years despite customers clamoring for one. Well, Panerai faithful, on this point your pleas have been heard: the Submersible now comes with a stainless steel bracelet that has a unique link design that riffs on the crown guard. It also has the brand’s signature Quick Length Adjustment system that allows a 2mm extension on each side without tools.