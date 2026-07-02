Summer’s Hottest Accessory? Electrolytes.

As summer heat intensifies, staying "uber hydrated" is essential, and the writer enthusiastically recommends clean, sugar-free electrolytes, highlighting Transparent Labs as a top pick for effective hydration and recovery.

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The summer has barely begun, and it’s gonna be a hot one. Just this week, New York City is experiencing it’s hottest temps since 2012, which means one thing: hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.

I find that the key to being uber hydrated on the hottest of days (or during the hardest of workouts) is, of course, electrolytes. I have tried many an electrolyte brand in my storied career as a recreational athlete and health-aware human, and the brands that stick with me most are the ones that dilute into water well and don’t have an objectively artificial taste; AKA, they have clear ingredients and aren’t chock full of sugar. Cue Transparent Labs, the latest test in my electrolyte escapades. Marketing themselves as the cleanest electrolytes for athletes, they boast:

A full electrolyte profile in bioavailable forms, rather than just salt

A specialized formula with 1,000mg of Taurine and 50mg SenActiv that supports performance and recovery

Clean ingredients

Refreshing taste with zero sugar and nothing artificial

Currently, you can save 10% plus free shipping when you subscribe (subscriptions range from every 15 to 60 days). You’ll also receive a free subscription pack of their top six Hydrate flavors on your first subscription order. If this appeals to you, see below:

Shop Transparent Labs Hydrate Electrolytes:

Why We Love It: An easy on-the-go solution to doubling your hydration throughout the day.

Why We Love It: An excellent money-saving alternative to the packets, this powder formula can mix right into your morning smoothies.

Meet your guide Shelby Slauer Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »