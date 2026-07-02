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Wellness

Summer’s Hottest Accessory? Electrolytes.

Perform well, recover better

By Shelby Slauer
July 2, 2026 12:14 pm EDT
collage lifestyle images of a man holding three electrolyte packets and a man holding out a spoonful of powder mix at the gym
Transparent hydration is here.
Transparent Labs/InsideHook

The Gist

As summer heat intensifies, staying "uber hydrated" is essential, and the writer enthusiastically recommends clean, sugar-free electrolytes, highlighting Transparent Labs as a top pick for effective hydration and recovery.

Key Takeaways

  • Extreme summer temperatures make proper hydration critical for health and athletic performance.
  • Effective electrolyte brands prioritize clean, sugar-free ingredients and a refreshing, non-artificial taste.
  • Transparent Labs Hydrate offers a full electrolyte profile, performance-enhancing compounds like Taurine and SenActiv, and current subscription discounts.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The summer has barely begun, and it’s gonna be a hot one. Just this week, New York City is experiencing it’s hottest temps since 2012, which means one thing: hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.

I find that the key to being uber hydrated on the hottest of days (or during the hardest of workouts) is, of course, electrolytes. I have tried many an electrolyte brand in my storied career as a recreational athlete and health-aware human, and the brands that stick with me most are the ones that dilute into water well and don’t have an objectively artificial taste; AKA, they have clear ingredients and aren’t chock full of sugar. Cue Transparent Labs, the latest test in my electrolyte escapades. Marketing themselves as the cleanest electrolytes for athletes, they boast:

  • A full electrolyte profile in bioavailable forms, rather than just salt
  • A specialized formula with 1,000mg of Taurine and 50mg SenActiv that supports performance and recovery
  • Clean ingredients
  • Refreshing taste with zero sugar and nothing artificial

Currently, you can save 10% plus free shipping when you subscribe (subscriptions range from every 15 to 60 days). You’ll also receive a free subscription pack of their top six Hydrate flavors on your first subscription order. If this appeals to you, see below:

Shop Transparent Labs Hydrate Electrolytes:

Transparent Labs Hydrate Electrolyte Stick Packs
Transparent Labs Hydrate Electrolyte Stick Packs
Buy Here : $30 $27

Why We Love It: An easy on-the-go solution to doubling your hydration throughout the day.

Transparent Labs Electrolyte Powder
Transparent Labs Electrolyte Powder
Buy Here : $50 $45

Why We Love It: An excellent money-saving alternative to the packets, this powder formula can mix right into your morning smoothies.

Meet your guide

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

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