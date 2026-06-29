The Best American Whiskeys of 2026 (That You Don’t Know)

I’ve been writing about whiskey for nearly a decade and drinking it for much longer. I’m quite familiar with WhistlePig, Old Overholt, Jack Daniel’s and Stranahan’s. But High Bank, Lost Woods, The Notch Nantucket and O.K.I.? A few of those I know by name but couldn’t tell you a thing about their liquid.

And yet, all of those distilleries and producers just won big at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). Founded in 2000, the SFWSC is the longest-running spirits competition in North America and the largest of its kind. Judges award Bronze, Silver and Gold medals throughout a multi-day, blind-tasting process. Double Gold is reserved for entries that receive a Gold medal rating from all members of the judging panel. On the final day of the competition, select Double Gold spirits advance to the sweepstakes round, where judges deliberate to determine the Best of Class and Best in Show Premium Award winners.

Today, the Best of Class finalists were announced for ryes, American Single Malts, Tennessee Whiskeys, “other” (uncategorized) whiskeys and flavored whiskeys. There are plenty of big and mid-level distilleries on the list, including Lasso Motel, Kings County, Bardstown, Starlight and Uncle Nearest. But I was more interested in the nearly unknown craft winners.

With that in mind, a few lesser-known Best in Class winners that you should know, along with their backstories and the judges’ summaries, below.

Stranahan’s and Old Overholt are familiar, but do you know O.K.I.? Tasting Alliance

Baltimore Spirits Company: I’ve loved everything I’ve tried from these guys, but unfortunately, I’ve only tried them a few times on trips to Maryland. Not just known for their brown spirits — they offer a mezcal-style apple brandy — their Epoch rye has shown up on a few best-of lists over the years. Best in Class: Epoch Maryland Straight Rye Whiskey 6 Year Old Cask Strength is a “bold, expressive rye with a big oak and wood-forward nose layered with classic rye character and fresh, grassy notes.”

O.K.I.: The initials stand for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, which cover the three states where the whiskey is sourced and bottled. Initially affiliated with New Riff, this privately held whiskey brand also scored highly in the SFWSC bourbon category. Best in Class: O.K.I.’s Single Barrel Rye is “big and unapologetic — oak and clove lead the charge with a sweet rye spice backbone that commands attention. Bold from start to finish.”

Art of the Spirit: A pairing of limited-edition whiskey and artists (who adorn the bottles with uniquely American images, often centered on soldiers and classic cars), the Colorado-based Art of the Spirit has previously garnered Double Gold awards at the SFWSC. Best in Class: Their Mogadishu Hazmat Single Barrel Straight Rye Whiskey offers notes of “spiced tea and licorice on the nose that open into a stunning, layered palate of baked apple, cinnamon, clove and allspice.”

Leiper’s Fork Distillery: Founded in 2016 by Lee Kennedy, this family-owned distillery offers a unique lineage, which ironically includes a federal Prohibition officer; that ancestor of Kennedy’s was shot and killed in the 1920s (Leiper’s offers a “Revenuer’s Reserve” expression to honor him; whiskey history is weird). This family-owned, small-batch Tennessee Whiskey distillery is purposely low-volume, producing just 25,000 gallons annually. Best in Class: Leiper’s Bottled-In-Bond Tennessee Whiskey offers notes of “maple pancake syrup, maple candy, peach and blackberry. Sweet meets heat, and it works.”

High Bank: This Ohio distillery claims to have “the most awarded distillery in America.” Hard to prove, but High Bank does score extremely high at the SFWSC every year for their whiskey and vodka. Best in Class: They got two! The Whiskey War Double Double Oaked American Blended Whiskey features “playful bubblegum on the nose that gives way to honey and warm baking spices,” while Whiskey War American Blended Whiskey features notes of “gentle honey and allspice with a composed, bright character that hides the heat beautifully.”

The Notch: A distillery in Nantucket, MA, that makes a lot of flavored vodkas, Triple Eight Distillery also specializes in award-winning single malts that they craft in a barn at nearby Cisco Brewers. They’re previous winners at the SFWSC. Best in Class: Their 15-year-old American Single Malt is “bright and lively” and full of “fresh woods, fruity character and a sprightly spice that keeps things moving.”

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »