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You probably already know this about me, but I love a good Scotch. And in case you were wondering, there’s no wrong season to enjoy it. Seriously, have you had a Daiquiri made with a peaty Scotch? It’s a summer staple for me.

More importantly, there’s too much of a rarefied air when it comes to this whisky. Yes, you can use it in cocktails, and you can find a good bottle at a modest two-digit price, including what one awards ceremony dubbed the world’s best Scotch.

“I’ve had the privilege of tasting some of the world’s most legendary whiskies,” says Ehsan Mackani, director of beverage and fine dining at La Boucherie in Los Angeles. “I’ve poured bottles worth thousands of dollars for collectors, hosted rare Scotch dinners and spent countless evenings discussing whisky with guests from all over the world. Yet, every time someone asks me, ‘What’s your favorite Scotch?’ it’s rarely the most expensive bottle in the room. Some of my favorite whiskies retail for less than $50.”

With that in mind, we asked more than a dozen drinks professionals (and one travel CEO who curates a whisky-focused trip to Scotland) about their favorite Scotch for less than $50. In some cases, you can even find a good bottle for as little as 30 bucks. Keep in mind that state taxes and delivery fees will add to your bill, and prices will vary by state and store (a Glengoyne pick below had a $20 difference based on the pick-up location). Everything is laid out below, just in time for National Scotch Day on July 27.

Johnnie Walker Black Label Total Wine

Johnnie Walker Black Label

“For under $50, it’s hard to beat Johnnie Walker Black Label, which is a blend of Scottish whiskies. It brings notes of smoke, fruit and spice and continues to open up and evolve as you drink it. The profile changes depending if it’s served neat, with water or over ice. The layered flavors make it one of the best values in Scotch.” — Chris Tunstall, A Bar Above

Isle of Skye PX Sherry Cigar Reserve Total Wine

Isle of Skye PX Sherry Cigar Reserve

“It’s a blend of Speyside and Islay whiskies that brings together fruity and peated flavors, rested in Pedro Jiménez sherry casks. It has some really nice chocolate, pepper and baking spice notes. It was created to pair with cigars, which is the original reason I picked it up. It drinks very similarly to other sherry whiskies like The Macallan but at a much more affordable price.” — Dylan Dinsmore, bar manager at FiNO

Laphroaig Select Total Wine

Laphroaig Select

“This is an entry-level proof (80) and no age statement single malt Scotch that’s a great value. The lower price point did not stop Laphroaig from giving this whisky layers of flavor. It’s pulled from various casks, including PX sherry, ex-bourbon and quarter casks before resting in virgin oak for six months after blending. Don’t expect to sip on a dram and get the full Laphroaig experience, but this whisky makes a fantastic Highball or topper for your favorite cocktail.” — Mike Vacheresse, Travel Bar

Glengoyne White Oak Single Malt Scotch Total Wine

Glengoyne White Oak Single Malt Scotch

“This malt is matured exclusively in virgin American white oak and ex-bourbon casks, giving it a delicious vanilla butterscotch sweetness along with a deep, oaky mellowness. Bourbon drinkers may love this expression for its classic American flavor and lighter, sweet profile. And it’s easy drinking and refreshing in hot weather.” — Michael Lowry, VP of spirits at Total Wine & More

Chivas Regal Blended Scotch Whisky Total Wine

Chivas Regal Blended Scotch Whisky

“Inexperienced whisky drinkers are forever banging on about single malts, but people in the know prefer blends. If a single malt is an instrument like the violin, then a blend is the whole orchestra — and the best value on the market is Chivas 12. A power-packed whisky that belies its meagre price tag. Soft, rounded and mellow.” — Oliver Browne, founder and CEO, True Summit Adventures

FABLE Whisky The Pale Horse Blended Malt 8 Year Taster’s Club

FABLE Whisky The Pale Horse Blended Malt 8 Year

“We absolutely love this Scotch because it’s a meeting of minds, with a beautiful Tomatin single malt whiskey base that’s further aged for at least eight years in Hogshead casks and ex-bourbon barrels. The result is a beautiful sipping Scotch that works wonders to elevate whisky-based cocktails, like a Death or Glory. With only eight years of aging, it’s complex for enthusiasts but also a perfect pick for an intermediate Scotch explorer.” — Andrew Lincoln, Taster’s Club

Glenmorangie 12 Yr Single Malt Scotch Total Wine

Glenmorangie 12 Yr Single Malt Scotch

For years, Glenmorangie’s entry-level bottle was their 10-year, which was already pretty solid. They have now added two years to the maturation process for their baseline Scotch, making it a bit deeper in flavor. It’s velvety, smooth and balanced, with some citrusy brightness, vanilla and baking spice notes rounding it out. — Anthony Aviles, director of food and beverage at The Rittenhouse Hotel

Famous Grouse Smoky Black Total Wine

Famous Grouse Smoky Black

“Possibly my favorite Scotch, or at least top three. It’s incredibly smooth, has just a hint of peat and it’s great to share.” — Sebastian Estes, bar manager at Katsubo

Singleton of Glendullan 12 Year Single Malt Scotch Total Wine

Singleton of Glendullan 12 Year Single Malt Scotch

“This is the bottle I often recommend when someone tells me they are curious about Scotch but don’t know where to begin. Smooth, elegant and incredibly approachable, The Singleton delivers notes of vanilla, roasted nuts, toffee and orchard fruit without overwhelming the palate. I discovered years ago that it pairs exceptionally well with a good cigar. — Ehsan Mackani, La Boucherie

Ardbeg Wee Beastie Total Wine

Ardbeg Wee Beastie

“While there aren’t too many great Scotches under $50, Ardbeg Wee Beastie would be my favorite in that category. It’s perfectly smoky and peaty and great for the cost.” — David Schmidt, The Bar at Optimist Hall

Jura 12 Year Single Malt Total Wine

Jura 12 Year Single Malt

“Jura has an appealing layering of soft fruitiness imparted by the Oloroso cask finish. This marries well with the expected nutty and smoky nature of a single malt. The versatile flavor profile, availability and price point make this Scotch stand out.” — Adam Morgan, Husk Nashville

Dewar’s French Cask Smooth Dewar’s

Dewar’s French Cask Smooth

“This is an eight-year-old blended Scotch finished in French oak Calvados casks. I like this option for a Scotch highball, as it features a crisper fruit profile, featuring notes of baked apples, orange zest, lemon zest and cinnamon.” — Rebecca “Reba” Mullins, Husk Savannah

Monkey Shoulder Total Wine

Monkey Shoulder

“I call it my ‘old reliable’ because it consistently overdelivers for the price. What makes it interesting is the pedigree: It’s a blend of malts from Glenfiddich, Balvenie and Kininvie, three of the best Speyside distilleries. Honey, vanilla, baking spice, ripe orchard fruit, smooth finish. It works neat at the end of a shift or behind the bar in a well-made cocktail. That versatility is rare at this price point.” — Duane Holder, director of food and beverage, The Rooftop Bar at Mission Pacific Beach Resort

Compass Box Glasgow Blend Total Wine

Compass Box Glasgow Blend

“One of the things I like about this whisky is the balance you get — soft fruit notes upfront, followed by sweetness from the malt and a layer of spice and smoke. I work a lot around cocktails and menu development, and I always pay close attention to how the whisky behaves. The Glasgow Blend does not lose its core identity, even after dilution. It’s perfect for a Highball; the fruit becomes brighter. And in spirit-forward cocktails, the smoke becomes more elegant and provides a nice structure to the drink.” — Sanwar Mal Khokhar, mixologist/beverage program leader, Sanjh Restaurant & Bar

Drambuie Total Wine

Drambuie

“It’s actually a Scotch liqueur. The base is a blend of high-quality Scotch whiskies at 40% ABV (80 proof), mellowed and sweetened with a secret recipe of herbs and spices that can trace its roots back to Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Battle of Culloden in 1746. Though it was created to drink straight, it also mixes beautifully with almost anything, most notably with another Scotch in a Rusty Nail. I use it in place of any other liqueur in classic recipes like a Margarita, or I just sip it over a few ice cubes and let the melt do its magic. Whenever I’m enjoying Drambuie, I feel like I’m drinking centuries of Scotch history on the rocks.” — Anthony Caporale, director of spirits education, Institute of Culinary Education

Dewar’s 15 Total Wine

Dewar’s 15

“It gets overlooked because everyone talks about the 12s and 18s, but the 15 is the sweet spot — insane value for money. They put in that extra double aging step during blending that actually makes everything click into place, so the flavors feel very well integrated.” — Sahil Essani, head bartender, Room 207

Buchanan’s DeLuxe Aged 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky Total Wine

Buchanan’s DeLuxe Aged 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky

“It’s exceptionally smooth for sipping and stands up in a cocktail. This expression is very popular across the Caribbean, where I’m from, so it has a special meaning for me personally.” — Henry Pineda, head bartender, Warren Street Bar & Restaurant

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »