The 50 Best Whisky Bars in the World

What makes a great whisky bar? The whisky selection, of course. But also the atmosphere, staff, location, room design, food and even the non-whisky options on the menu. When our team of boozy experts started writing up this list — and these are all personal recommendations by people who have actually visited the bars — we noticed that our favorite places offered more than just ample single-barrel picks.

They all have character. Several are better known for their cocktails (or even other spirits). One has its own pastry chef.

So there’s no one defining trait shared by the 50 best whiskey bars. They span four continents and 11 countries, and each one offers something unique … along with a great dram. Within the 50 picks we also had a few proprietors of our favorite places make their own selections (which you’ll see dubbed as “Whisky Pro Picks”). Since we’re based in New York, the list starts with bars in the United States and then goes alphabetically by country, from Australia to Switzerland.

If your favorite isn’t on the list, tell us! Again, we personally visited each one of these establishments, so it may be just a matter of getting us into the bar. — Kirk Miller

Whisky bars were selected and written by Kate Dingwall, Jonah Flicker, Kevin Gray, Robert Haynes-Peterson, Amanda Gabriele, Logan Mahan, Kirk Miller and Amanda Schuster.

United States

Travel Bar’s Mike Vacheresse Travel Bar

(Brooklyn, NY) Located in Brooklyn’s Carroll Gardens, Travel Bar is, admittedly, a bit of a hike from most public transportation. But the whiskey experience is worth the walk — founded by Mike Vacheresse and Joe Sweigart, the unassuming space plays host to 450+ whiskies, including a large number of unknown and independent brands and several private-barrel picks. The bar also hosts several pop-up tasting events from some of the world’s best distilleries. — Kirk Miller

Bar at Nakaji Melissa Hom

(New York, NY) If you want to be transported to Japan, few places do it better than the Bar at Nakaji. While the restaurant is known for its outstanding Edomae-style sushi omakase, the front-room bar is a wonderful place to imbibe, especially if you’re into Japanese whisky. Not only does Nakaji have the standards, but they also carry bottles you’re unlikely to find anywhere else — think Suntory’s Rolling Stones 50th Anniversary whisky (only 150 bottles were made and released in 2012) and The Yamazaki Aged 55 Years. — Amanda Gabriele

Neat Bourbon Bar + Bottle Shop Neat Bourbon Bar + Bottle Shop

(Louisville, KY) “History by the pour,” as the bar’s motto goes. You better believe it: Not only can you enjoy 150+ vintage bourbons at this relatively new and cozy bar (opened in January of 2022), but you can buy a bottle, too, as Neat is also a liquor store. If so inclined, you can even sell owners Danie and Owen Powell your own dusty whiskey collection. Bonus: The bar menu includes $2 Miller High Lifes and cocktails are around $12. — KM

Brandy Library Brandy Library

(New York, NY) This downtown Manhattan speakeasy is a decidedly classy affair — parties are limited to six people at most (save for the private spaces downstairs), the age minimum is 25 and there’s no standing at the bar. But these rules are made so you can peacefully enjoy over 1,500 aged spirits bottles, which line the walls on both floors and, contrary to the bar’s name, offer much more than brandy — yours truly has been to multiple rare Scotch and bourbon tastings here. — KM

Down & Out Michael Tulipan

(New York, NY) There are plenty of great whiskey bars in New York, but none of them can match what Down & Out has to offer. Like a blended Scotch called Black and White, circa 1940-something. Or a pre-Prohibition bottle of Canadian Club. Or a “charcoal perfected” J.W. Dant 10 Year Old from the mid-’60s. These are antique whiskeys/whiskies, picked up from estate sales and requiring a special license to serve that’s only available in a few states. These bottles are a highlight — one of many — at this warm and cozy East Village bar, which is also great for cocktails, oysters and live jazz. — KM

Canon Canon

(Seattle, WA) I’ll admit that when I visited Canon, I really went for proprietor Jamie Boudreau’s expertly-made cocktails. And yes, these drinks are of the highest caliber, designed to show off the bar team’s creativity and finesse. But lining the walls are more than 4,000 different bottles, and more than 140 pages of the bar’s “Captain’s List” are dedicated to whiskey alone, making it one of the best and biggest collections in the world. Not only will you find extensive catalogs and single barrels from brands like The Balvenie and Buffalo Trace, but you’ll also see old, rare and obscure bottlings — like a Pasadena Athletic Club Private Stock from 1938. — AG

Jack Rose Dining Saloon Emilio Pabon Photography

(Washington, D.C.) Jack Rose is serious about whiskey. Just look at their website — a ticker on the homepage tells you how many bottles they currently have (it’s 2,687 as of this writing). The 71-page Whisk(e)y Book tells you everything you need to know, including pages for rare bottlings and signature tasting flights. But the talented people behind the bar can also help guide you depending on your preferences or what you’d like to explore. When I recently visited, a flight was customized just for me, and I got to sample some American distilleries unfamiliar to me, along with my first taste of Israeli single malt. — AG

Proof on Main Proof on Main

(Louisville, KY) It doesn’t get more convivial than this restaurant and lounge inside the 21c Museum Hotel Louisville. Decked out in colorful wallpaper and eclectic artwork, the service and vibe are as welcoming and fun as the decor. But don’t let the whimsical nature fool you — Proof on Main is serious about their whiskey, but never, ever stuffy. A drink from the excellent cocktail and highball program is a great place to start, and then the talented staff can help you sift through hundreds of whiskeys, including a solid selection of 21c select barrel picks. This is one place where you won’t want to skip dessert, as they often offer a flight of bourbons paired with chocolate bonbons. — AG

Whisky Pro Pick: Tartan House

(Louisville, KY) “The whiskey list includes bottlings from all over the world, a new break-even bottle every month, hand-carved ice for every cocktail and knowledgeable staff,” says Proof on Main’s lead bartender Greg Galganski. “The space itself is moody while still being cozy and allows each visit to be tailored to whatever your inclination might be.”

Sanfords Sanfords

(Queens, NY) The best whiskey bar in New York City is not in Manhattan or Brooklyn, it’s in Queens. Conveniently situated right off the N/W Broadway stop in Astoria, Sanfords is a vibey restaurant and bar that boasts an impressive selection of over 750 whiskies. While table service is offered, I’d recommend grabbing a seat at the bar, where you’ll not only get to gaze longingly at Sanfords illuminated collection of bottles but chat with their expert bartenders. Sippin’ on new and rare whiskies is great (obviously), but the real reason I keep going back to Sanfords is because of the knowledgable, passionate and extremely kind staff. Ask for Ram! — Logan Mahan

The Flatiron Room The Flatiron Room

(New York, NY) The Flatiron Room has racked up the accolades over the years, and it’s plain to see why. With thousands of spirits and two Manhattan locations, it remains one of the very best places to drink whiskey in NYC. Both the Nomad and Murray Hill locations feature stages with live entertainment most nights, including blues bands, jazz trios, a flamenco duo and even vinyl-spinning DJs. Whiskey flights are certainly the move here, as owner Tommy Tardie keeps the bars stocked with everything you may want, including sips that might be hard to find in your local bottle shop. Don’t miss out on cocktails either, like The Triumph, made with Wilderness Trail Bourbon, Pedro Ximénez sherry, chocolate bitters and orange zest. — AG

North of Bourbon North of Bourbon

(Louisville, KY) Sure, you’re likely booking a place at this Germantown space for the food. Last year, Chef Lawrence Weeks earned a James Beard nomination for his Creole-Cajun plates: rice with lump crab and crab roe butter, seafood gumbo, and peppered catfish nuggets. But the bar is all bourbon: the back bar is made from timbers salvaged from the Maker’s Mark rickhouse, booths are situated in giant barrels, and the bourbon list is long — you’re in Kentucky after all — and includes both old favorites (and old age statements) and micro-producers. There are at least 20 whisky cocktails on the menu at any given time, including things like ‘What’s Mr. Peanut’s First Name’: a whisky-and-cola highball with peanut orgeat. — Kate Dingwall

(Louisville, KY) A valid complaint about dive bars is the poor whiskey selection. However, The Pearl of Germantown has the kind you want to pour and pour and pour some more of. Consider all there is to love about a great dive bar—casual vibes, easy-going crowds, good music, welcoming bartenders. This Louisville bar is all those things, but the bourbon and American whiskey selection could easily be in a much more upscale venue. Except it isn’t. One of the best things about it is the impressive selection of private barrel picks from all over the bourbon map, many of which are available to taste for a fraction of what they would cost at bars with less weathered surfaces (don’t worry, the glasses are squeaky clean). Bonus: for $5 you can toss a rubber ring and if it lands around the neck of any bottle, you get a pour from it, or a well shot if you miss. — Amanda Schuster

Barrel Proof Cody Duet

(New Orleans and Nashville) Barrel Proof got its start in New Orleans’ Garden District and recently expanded into Nashville, so now you’ve got two options for visiting. It’s comfortable and casual, falling somewhere between an upscale dive and an understated cocktail bar. The whiskey list features more than 350 bottles, with a particular focus on American labels, but plenty of others hail from Ireland, Scotland and around the world. Work your way through the list, supplementing your whiskey pours with classic cocktails like Old Fashioneds, Sazeracs and Highballs. — KG

(Houston, TX) Poison Girl is a favorite among locals and hospitality pros who work within the bar-heavy Montrose neighborhood. The pink entrance leads to an unpretentious space with worn wooden tables, walls lined with nude portraits, a few pinball machines and, most importantly, a few hundred whiskeys. The list leans American, with sections dedicated to bourbon, rye, American single malts and single barrel private selections, plus coveted expressions from the Buffalo Trace Experimental Collection. Sit and stay a while, and if you need a chaser, the Lone Star is cold and cheap. — KG

Delilah’s Delilah’s

Whisky Pro Pick: Delilah’s

(Chicago, IL) Delilah’s is my favorite because it combines my love of dive bars, punk, and spirits. They’ve been in the game forever, they aren’t pretentious about who they are or what they have, and their staff is as educated in whiskey as the best whiskey bars in the world. But they are just as happy to pour you a shot and a beer as they are to hand sell you an independent bottling of cask-strength Scotch from a distillery you’ve never heard of. Delilah’s really influenced my approach to hospitality, and I think it’s worth a pilgrimage to Chicago to experience it if you love whiskey or bars. — Jason Sorbet, partner and beverage director of Barrel Proof

The Dead Rabbit Nicholas Lee Ruiz

(New York, NY) It’s more than Irish coffee, fresh Guinness and craft cocktails. The Dead Rabbit NYC — with imminent outposts in other cities including New Orleans and Austin — also has one of the most extensive whiskey selections around. Both the downstairs Tap Room and upstairs Parlor boast a comprehensive collection of Irish whiskey on the back bar, naturally. Fans of just about any category of whisk(e)y, at all price ranges, have vast options to choose from around the world. And it’s one of the most mesmerizing back bars to sit in front of in the whole city. — AS

Bar Goto Daniel Krieger

(New York, NY) Though the selection is tighter than that of a typical whisky bar, Bar Goto NYC and Bar Goto Niban in Park Slope, Brooklyn both excel in keeping a well-curated collection of whiskies. The bars, named for its charismatic owner Kenta Goto, bill themselves as a “New York bar with a Japanese soul”, so obviously Japanese whisky is the focus. However, the bottles kept on hand from other categories are exemplary ones to sip from neat or enjoy in cocktails. There’s also a fun selection of various shochu and awamori for the grain spirit curious. — AS

(New York, NY) It’s narrow. It’s sometimes tough to know when it’s even going to be open (tip: don’t trust Google). However, get past all that (let’s not even discuss the bar stools), and Copper & Oak is a whiskey nerd’s paradise. Bottles from all over the planet line three sides of the bar, and the people employed to pour them know each and every one like members of the family. If a whisky-loving friend has ever boasted they got to taste something extraordinary out in the wilds of New York City, chances are it was poured there. Note: there is a highball machine, but that is the only “cocktail” available. — AS

(New York, NY) Keens has been around since 1885 and remains one of New York City’s finest steakhouses, serving up dry-aged cuts and a mutton chop that looks like it came from a dinosaur. The whisky collection is one of the best in the city, drawing locals and tourists alike to try rare single malts like the Blackadder Raw Cask collection and allocated American whiskeys such as Pappy and Stagg. — Jonah Flicker

Shinji’s Shinji’s

(New York, NY) Shinji’s, located in Chelsea, might be new on the scene but is already providing a welcome outpost with an innovative cocktail menu and a fantastic whiskey list anchored by Japanese expressions. Beverage director Jonathan Adler points out some special releases, like a 23-year-old single cask single malt from ghost distillery Hanyu and the 2016 edition of Yamazaki Sherry Cask. — JF

Whisky Pro Pick: The Moonlight Mile

(Brooklyn, NY) Keens Manager Brandon Falzone recommends this whiskey joint in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn. “It’s an awesome little neighborhood spot with a perfectly curated American whiskey selection,” he says. “It’s a tiny little place so the hard-to-find stuff doesn’t go as quickly.”

(Los Angeles, CA) Situated in a small space behind Seven Grand, this DLTA bar has all the trappings of a great whisky destination. There’s jazz spinning, cigars billowing, soft lighting from oil lamps, and cozy living room-ish seating for just sixteen. Order off the menu (it’s biblical, with bottles spanning Suntory The Yamazaki 18-year-old, Eagle Rare Double Eagle Very Rare 20-Year-Old and Bruichladdich Black Arts) and flights will be rolled out on a trolley and poured tableside. — KD

Multnomah Whisk(e)y Library Multnomah Whisk(e)y Library

(Portland, OR) Walk a few blocks from Voodoo Donuts, head down the stairs to the subterranean Green Room and you’ll find yourself instantly immersed in the Pacific Northwest’s premiere whisk(e)y destination. With about 1,200 whiskeys and another 800 non-whiskey options, you’re gonna need a library card. “Everyone here is a bartender,” says Brett Adams, education manager and spirits curator, “not just the person standing behind the bar.” Highly trained servers stir drinks table-side and customize flights. Though you can show up and hope to get a seat, your best bet is to sign up online to become a member (or get a one-time Hall Pass), so you can score reservations and access to the Whiskey Library upstairs. — Robert Haynes-Peterson

Whisky Pro Pick: The Office

(Chicago, IL) Shinji’s Jonathan Adler recommends whiskey lovers visiting Chicago check out this whiskey den located below The Aviary. “They have incredible verticals of whiskies dating back to the ‘60s and ‘70s,” he says, “including ones that have been infused with black truffle.”

(Brooklyn, NY) The Richardson has been around for 16 years now, outlasting many flash-in-pan bars that have popped up in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. Credit the casual, unassuming atmosphere, a good but concise food menu and an excellent cocktail and whiskey list. Scroll to the end to view the “few and far between” options like nearly all of the Wild Turkey Master’s Keep releases. And don’t skip the single barrel collection where you’ll find single rickhouse whiskeys from Russell’s Reserve and an Elmer T. Lee pick that is one of the real Mr. Lee’s last. — JF

Scotch Lodge Scotch Lodge

Whisky Pro Pick: Scotch Lodge

(Portland, OR) “Scotch Lodge is all of our bartenders’ favorite whiskey bar when they’re not at work,” says Brett Adams of the Multnomah Whiskey Library. “It’s a great spot. It’s also wonderful for an incredible meal.” — RHP

The Doctor’s Office The Doctor’s Office

(Seattle, WA) I’ve been to The Doctor’s Office numerous times, and I still walk past the barely marked door. Pop in and discover a cozy, darkened room with seating for a dozen guests (reservations highly recommended). Co-owners Matt Powell — an actual doctor — and local industry vet Keith Waldbauer have curated a perfect space for a quiet drink or two, complete with a welcome glass of sparkling wine. Most cocktails are pre-batched and perfectly made, and the spirits list is surprisingly deep, given the confines. Among the 300 or so whiskeys, you’ll find deep Scotch and Japanese offerings, regional single malts and a rare Octomore.1 range tasting flight ($500). You’ll also discover drinks set on fire, incredible seasonal offerings and an impressive and ever-evolving collection of vintage spirits, on display behind vintage cages. Please note the bar is so small that no-shows can mess up an entire day. — RHP

Eight Lounge Mike Kirschbaum

(Las Vegas, NV) Whiskey bars in Vegas hit differently. Opening right out into the elegant, chaotic hallways of Resorts World Casino, and nested between two prominent restaurants, Eight Lounge opened in fall 2021 to a star-studded crowd, but it’s definitely intended to be welcoming. Enter through the massive cigar humidor (cigars range from $20 into the thousands per stick), or directly onto the leather-and-velvet main floor and an outdoor lounge. The highlight, if you have the scratch, are rare flights like the Charles Gordon Collection Scotch from House of Hazelwood. Buy individual expressions, or do the whole thing (eight samples, including a 50-year and a vintage from 1963) for $2,500. — RHP

Australia

Boilermaker House Boilermaker House

(Melbourne) At this laidback Aussie bar, it’s all about the boilermaker: Namely, a selection of 800+ whiskies (mainly Scotch and some domestic) paired with craft beer, all of which also arrive with small food pairings. There’s a separate app just for the whiskies, where you can filter by region, cask type, flavor profile, distillery, label or staff recommendations. — KM

The Baxter Inn Swillhouse

(Sydney) Ask a Baxter Inn bartender how many whiskeys they have behind the bar, and they’ll tell you “a lot.” They’re not wrong. You could count the entries on the encyclopedia-like list behind the bar, or leaf through the printed menu, which is broken down geographically. Better yet, just start ordering whiskeys from Australia, Scotland, America, Japan and elsewhere. When you need a break, mix in a cocktail like the house Old Fashioned on tap, or drop a car payment on one of the premium drinks made with high-end spirits like Macallan 18 and Thomas H. Handy rye. “It’s a very fun and approachable whiskey bar that goes late into the night and gets rowdy, turning the notion of a reserved whiskey bar on its head,” says Holly Graham, Founder of Tokyo Confidential. “Great cocktails — don’t miss the Whiskey & Apple — and home to some very rare drams.” — KG

Whisky & Alement Whisky & Alement

(Melbourne) A small, cozy, no-reservation watering hole, W&A offers an excellent selection of Scotches (they’re a partner bar of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society and members get a discount) and Japanese whiskies. But the space truly shines with its focus on Australia’s distilleries — most of which you’ll never get to try outside of the country. They also offer an extensive calendar of whisky classes and guest speakers from the industry. Other people are catching on: Last year the bar won World’s Best Whisky Bar (Rest of World) at the World Whiskies Awards. — KM

Canada

Clive’s Classic Lounge Clive’s Classic Lounge

(Victoria) Many credit this moody hotel bar in Chateau Victoria with completely revolutionizing western Canada’s beverage scene. While that sounds like a tall claim for a whisky (no “e,” eh) bar out on Vancouver Island, the proof is in the seven years of Tales of the Cocktail nominations and a recent Hotel Bar of the Year award by Whisky magazine. The staff, led by Australian export Shawn Soole, are equally gilded (look at the staff’s beverage accreditations). All of this is impressive, but really just underlines that this is a great place to drink. The whisky list is long, the space makes you want to stay longer, and the cocktail list includes “snacktails.” — KD

The Library Bar The Library Bar

(Toronto) Nestled off the lobby of Toronto’s historic Fairmont Royal York Hotel (Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and Ray Charles have played the ballroom), The Library Bar is less centered around an extensive bottle list and more around complimenting spirits in whip-smart serves. For example, the Master & Commander pairs Johnnie Walker Blue Label with Plantation XO, banana, bittersweet vermouth and a touch of smoke, served on a massive rock. Director of Mixology James Grant has access to the hotel’s early drink menus so expect historic recipes to often pop on as a special. — KD

Whisky Pro Pick: Buchanan’s Chop House

(Calgary) Shawn Soole of Clive’s Classic Lounge finds that stepping into this Calgary steakhouse is “like being transported back in time. It’s this really old-school steak house with an eclectic whisky list.” As such, the focus here is less on the new and more on the great: an ideal night at Buchanan’s consists of camping out at a glossy wood-and-leather booth, sipping a two-finger pour, and ordering an Alberta porterhouse for the table. The bottle list stretches 400 bottles long and single malts are the unrivaled star.

England

(London) The downstairs bar at Swift SoHo is one of the top cocktail bars in a city known for its exquisite cocktails. However, a wondrous selection of world whiskeys and other spirits exists beyond the shaker, particularly Scotch and other whiskies from the UK. It’s a blast to visit a bar with an established cocktail identity, yet also have an opportunity to geek out with the bartenders about what else they can pour for you if you’re cocktailed out. (Hey, it happens to the best of us.) It’s a joy to disappear beneath what can often be heaving crowds on the trendy Old Compton Street and take a load off with a great whiskey. — AS

France

Golden Promise Golden Promise

Whisky Pro Pick: Golden Promise

(Paris) You may not consider Paris the home to one of the world’s best whisky collections, but head to this semi-hidden spot in the Montorgueil district to experience something a little…underground. The inside lounge is great for cocktails, but as Travel Bar’s Mike Vacheresse notes, “The bar is divided into two separate areas — first a traditional bar and lounge area and then a whiskey vault. The vault has one long table in the middle and vintage spirits from around the world.” And that cellar vault where you’ll find over 1,000 different rare drams, sourced from around the world (primarily Japanese whiskies and Scotches).

Ireland

The Shelbourne Bar Kirk Miller

(Cork) Established in 1895, The Shelbourne touts itself as the custodian of the largest Irish whiskey collection in the motherland. We concur: On our visit, we were handed a 26-page menu of just domestic brown spirits. Don’t know what to drink? The bar offers multiple flights and you can book a whisky tasting class each day with an in-house expert. There’s also cocktails, beer and wine — at its heart, it’s a pretty relaxed and locals-friendly pub. — KM

(Dublin) There are plenty of pubs where you’ll find craic in Ireland, an Irish word referring to the feeling of comfortable warmth while listening to music and enjoying a pint and a dram amongst friends. But if you’re looking for an ample supply of Irish whiskey to lubricate your craic, check out The Palace Bar, located in the lively Temple Bar neighborhood of Dublin. The shelves are lined with single-cask expressions from brands like Green Spot, Powers, and Redbreast that you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere else. And if it’s a pint you’re after, they pour a pretty fine Guinness there as well. — JF

(Dublin, Ireland) You gotta love a bar designed to look like the inside of a whiskey barrel! Dingle Whiskey Bar and its cavernous, arched gray interior accented with “stave” detailing is owned by the Porterhouse Brewing Company, who also own the Dingle Whiskey distillery. However, this Temple Bar neighborhood spot is an equal-opportunity whiskey haven. This is a great place to sample most of the Irish whiskeys not available in the States or other points abroad, and they offer plenty of other options too, plus excellent signature cocktails and pub grub. — AS

Israel

Whiskey Bar & Museum Whiskey Bar & Museum

Whisky Pro Pick: Whiskey Bar & Museum

(Tel Aviv) As the name implies, this whisky joint is both a bar-restaurant and a whiskey museum (and the rare whisky place with its own pastry chef). “It’s a beautiful venue with an impressive selection of whiskey, a knowledgeable staff and good food,” says The Flatiron Room owner Tommy Tardie.

Japan

Tokyo Confidential Millie Tang

(Tokyo) This new spot is located amongst the consulates and embassies of Tokyo’s Azabujuban neighborhood and run by Holly Graham, an English author/editor and bartender who sharpened her skills at Hong Kong’s award-winning The Old Man. So it’s no wonder the bar attracts a diverse crowd of expats, locals, and international visitors. Located on the ninth floor of a relatively nondescript building in a quiet part of town, Graham encourages a party atmosphere and offers a back bar of top-tier bourbons, Japanese whiskies and other spirits. Clever cocktails merge East and West elements, like the Cheung Fun Old Fashioned (bourbon, peanut, sesame, soy caramel, bitters) and spirit lockers if you want to keep a bottle of the good stuff on hand. Views from the main floor’s balcony or the small year-round outdoor bar upstairs are to die for, with Tokyo Tower glowing nearby. — RHP

(Kyoto) There are so many fantastic whisky bars, libraries, and museums in Kyoto, it’s difficult to narrow the list down to one. But Cordon Noir, despite its unassuming storefront and out-of-mind third-floor location, is a destination for whisky fans around the world. While I was there, I shared drams with a connoisseur from New Zealand and a couple of NYC finance bros. The 30-year-old elegant, dark wood space transformed into a Scotch and Japanese whisky paradise (with plenty of interesting rye and bourbon) in 2010, and stocks upwards of about 800 whiskies (along with cigar pairings) behind the surprisingly long bar. Ono-san and his team seem to know where every single bottle is stashed and concoct cocktails with all the grace and style one expects from the finest Japanese drinking establishments. — RHP

(Shimamoto) You visit Suntory’s Yamazaki distillery to see how Japanese whisky is made, but you should stay for the fantastic tasting counter located inside. According to House of Suntory global advocacy manager James Bowker, you can order drams of Hibiki 25 and 30 Year Old, which are nearly impossible to find here in the States (and prohibitively expensive). You can also try the component whiskies that go into Suntory’s whiskies, an experience only available there. — JF

Bar Zoetrope Bar Zoetrope

(Tokyo) Stateside whisky fans chase after prized Japanese bottles and bars fight over limited allocations of popular labels. Our advice: just go to Tokyo’s Bar Zoetrope. There you’ll find more than 450 Japanese whiskies sourced from major distilleries like Yamazaki, Nikka and Hibiki as well as smaller brands that don’t make it outside the country’s borders. You’ll also find a thoughtful selection of other Japanese spirits and craft beers, so there’s always something new to try. As a bonus, proprietor and cinephile Atsushi Horigami plays silent films at the end of the bar, adding to the ambiance. And if you ask, he’ll set up tasting flights and pour some of his rarest bottles. — KG

Whisky Pro Pick: Bar Apollo

(Tokyo) House of Suntory’s James Bowker is a fan of Bar Apollo in Tokyo. “The master Hidenori-San is a true expert in all things whisky, and the bar itself is not unlike a Suntory museum in its own right,” he says. “You will find some true gems to enjoy alongside arguably the finest highballs in the world.”

(Tokyo) For just over a decade, owner Hiroyasu Kayama and his team have welcomed guests to this tiny man cave, pouring elegant cocktails featuring house-made liqueurs and garden-grown herbal infusions (he grows his wormwood at his parents’ small farm). Though you’ll find the bar on the ninth floor of one of Shinjuku’s sleek skyscrapers, the wood interior, with its taxidermy and hanging bric-a-brac will convince you’ve stumbled into a secret 19th-century lodge, packed with Japanese whiskies, Scotch, and vintage rarities. What you won’t find is a menu. Tell the bartender what you’re in the mood for and be surprised. You’ll want to film and post every concoction being made, but perhaps put the phone away and savor the experience. Tired of whiskey? Kayama makes his own absinthe and carries vintage bottles when available. — RHP

Scotland

Bertie’s Bertie’s

(Braemar) Head two and a half hours north of Edinburgh along an extremely narrow road and you’ll come across a quaint Scottish village called Braemar, population 500-ish. Here, in the back of a tiny boutique hotel called The Fife Arms, you’ll find an intimate bar that’ll change your perception of whisky. At Bertie’s, you can order a whisky based on food flavor, a favorite song or even another spirit you like. It’s okay to ask for a favorite Scotch. But it’s better to come in with no preconceptions about regions or preferred brands. Instead, you’ll start to have a conversation with the staff about music, film, food preferences or other spirits you like. From there, you’ll try a whisky that you’ve almost certainly never tried before (or heard of) and one that makes you reassess everything you think you know about the water of life. — KM

The Malt Room The Malt Room

Whisky Pro Pick: The Malt Room

(Inverness) “My favorite whiskey bar is The Malt Room in Inverness,” says Matt Powell of The Doctor’s Office in Portland. “Humble digs, comfortable atmosphere, and a phenomenal whisky selection.” Bonus: They also offer a subscription whisky-tasting service called Drams Delivered.

The Pot Still The Pot Still

(Glasgow) There are a whole lot of whisky bars to visit in Scotland, but The Pot Still in Glasgow ranks up there with the best. The astounding single malt collection there is made up of bottles from every whisky-making region, including well-known favorites, vintage rarities, new distilleries and independent bottlers. Proprietor Frank Murphy enjoys perusing the collection at Artisan in Wishaw, a town just outside of Glasgow. “I could hazard a guess as to how many bottles peer out from every shelf around the entirety of the restaurant, but I’d probably still be wrong,” he says. “So let’s say… the most I’ve ever seen in one place at one time.” — JF

The Quaich Bar The Quaich Bar

(Craigellachie) Scotland is full of great whisky experiences, but it’s hard to beat what’s happening at the Craigellachie hotel, located in dram-laced Speyside just outside the town of Aberlour. The historic hotel is a fine place to rest your head, but visitors staying elsewhere or just passing through should stop into the Quaich Bar. According to manager Keira Stewart, the Quaich is currently home to about 600 bottles, but that number will approach 1,000 in the summer. Whiskies are pulled from every corner of Scotland and represent 119 distilleries, with multiple bottles from every Scottish whisky region. If, somehow, that’s not enough to keep you busy, the bar also stocks a small selection of bottles from countries like Ireland, England, India, the Netherlands and the U.S. — KG

Spain

La Whiskieria Irene Mykal

(Barcelona) If you need a break from the raucous Las Ramblas, tuck into this self-declared whiskey museum. The space is malleable to your mood. Sure, there’s an extensive and exhaustive bottle list and bartenders who can wax poetic about the pros and cons of all. If you’re just looking for something tasty, the vibe is casual and the cocktail and food list is inspired by global drinking: there are Japanese highballs, American Old Fashioneds, Penicillins, and bar snacks from whiskey-producing countries, like crispy katsu sandwiches, haggis sliders, Scotch eggs, and gussied-up hot dogs. — KD

Switzerland

(St. Moritz) St. Moritz is a playground for the rich, with fancy hotels, luxury shopping and ski slopes brimming with snowsuit couture. But if you’re a deep-pocketed whisky fan, it’s worth the long train or car ride to visit Devil’s Place, a small bar located inside the Waldhaus am See hotel with a collection that has been noted by the Guinness Book of World Records. There are more than 2,500 bottles of single malt and bourbon there curated by an obsessive collector who is the father of the hotel’s manager. Sample a rare cask from Ledaig or a unicorn bottle from The Macallan, then step out for a breath of fresh mountain air — but maybe wait a while before hitting the slopes. — JF