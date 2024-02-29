The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This March

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. Please check out our more in-depth looks at new releases here.

The Reverend Sour Mash Whiskey Call Family Distillers

Dan Call was a 19th-century preacher, farmer, grocer and distiller who just happened to work with two famous whiskey figures — Jasper “Jack” Newton Daniel and Nathan “Nearest” Green — at his family distillery. From that story (and a few family descendants) comes this new release, a 90-roof whiskey (76% corn, 19% rye, 5% malted barley) that’s been aged more than four years in new, charred oak and first-fill bourbon casks. From there, the liquid undergoes the maple charcoal filtration (or Lincoln County) process that you’ll find in Tennessee whiskey. The result is a beguiling mix of butterscotch, caramel, cherry, tobacco and oak spice.

Fior Scotch Whisky Fior Scotch

A blend of Speyside and Highland whiskies, this Scotch has a fascinating backstory. It was founded by Major Eric Dominijanni, a retired Marine, and it’s the only U.S. veteran-owned Scotch and only Black-owned Scotch on the market. In its brief lifespan, it’s already won a few awards. There’s plenty of malty and fruity notes (I’d go with pear), plus a hint of smoke and cocoa.

Great Jones x Wölffer Estate Cask Finished Bourbon Great Jones

A collaboration centered around New York state terroir, this limited-edition bottle features a blend of four to seven-year-old casks of Great Jones Straight Bourbon that’s then finished for more than a year in Wölffer Estate’s Caya Cabernet Franc barrels (and cut to proof with Catskills mountain water). Bottled at 88 proof, this one’s an easy sipper that features notes of cherry, vanilla, oak spice and crème brûlée.

The Glenlivet Rum and Bourbon Fusion Cask Selection The Glenlivet

The Speyside distillery, celebrating its 200th year, just launched this interesting “fusion” release. Here, their single malt is finished in bespoke casks crafted from dismantled, first-fill rum and bourbon barrels. It maintains the fruity house style of The Glenlivet (lots of orange and peach) with additional notes of dark chocolate, malted biscuit, caramel, apple and vanilla custard.

Westward Whiskey Vienna Malt Westward Whiskey

Part of the Portland distillery’s Whiskey Club, this limited edition features an American Single Malt whiskey made from Vienna malted barley — which is more common in the beer world in Oktoberfests and IPAs — instead of Westward’s standard two-row pale. There’s a lot of cocoa, cherry, oak spice and biscuit in here, along with a surprisingly sweet coconut note.

Jack Daniel’s 10- and 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey Jack Daniel’s

The Lynchburg, Tennessee, distillery just released Batch 2 of its 12-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey (107 proof) and Batch 3 of its 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey (97 proof) as the latest releases in the brand’s annual Aged Series. As before, these utilize the standard JD grain bill of 80% corn, 12% malted barley and 8% rye, and both are charcoal mellowed before aging in new, toasted and charred American white oak barrels. The 10 Year features a lot of butterscotch, tobacco, cocoa and dark fruit notes; the 12 Year is similar but much more full of oak spice. Where I’ve preferred the 12 in the past — and this one grows on you after a few sips and a little time in the glass — this year the 10 feels more complex and harmonious.

Lodestar Sally Peterson

Drinks accelerator Distill Ventures and music industry vets Anna Axster and Wendelin von Schroder are behind this new California-based whiskey brand, a blend of high-rye bourbon and an American Single Malt. Coming in at 90 proof, Lodestar is a beguiling mix of biscuit, caramel, vanilla, baking spices, citrus, malt and a fair amount of cocoa — honestly, it’s a bit like Whoppers.

Booker’s Storyteller Batch James B. Beam Distilling Co.

We just got a chance to try the fourth release of the Booker’s Bourbon 2023 Collection — this one was named after legendary distiller Booker Noe, who “could turn just about anything he talked about into an interesting story.” As usual, this is barrel-strength (63.9% ABV), uncut and unfiltered bourbon that emphasizes the location of the barrels in the warehouse, as overseen by Master Distiller Fred Noe (Jim Beam’s grandson). It’s a brawny, classic bourbon, full of oak spice, butterscotch, brown sugar, red berries and a slight Lemon Pledge note.

Method and Madness Garryana Oak Irish Distillers

The innovative side of Ireland’s Midleton distillery works with different and unique mash bills and wood types for their Irish whiskeys. This time, it’s the microdistillery’s Single Pot Still whiskey given time to mature in the Garryana oak from the Pacific Northwest. The final result brings an earthier tone to the whiskey, as well as notes of coffee, cloves, cereal, molasses and a bit of dried fruit.

Heaven’s Door Exploration Series Heaven’s Door

Bob Dylan’s whiskey brand just launched a new series that’ll showcase two unique releases each year with “new blends, secondary finishes and intriguing staves.” The first expression in the series is a straight bourbon whiskey finished in Calvados casks and toasted oak staves. Aged for at least five years and bottled at 108 proof, this one is full of cherry, apple, brown sugar, vanilla and honey with plenty of wood spice.