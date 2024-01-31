The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. Please check out our more in-depth looks at new releases here.

Smokehead Rum Cask Rebel (with the Smoke Mask glass) Ian Macleod Distillers Limited

Hailing from Ian Macleod Distillers, an independent Scottish spirits brand, these Islay single malts possess a more rock ’n’ roll aesthetic, and several of them are aged in barrels not typically found in the Scotch whisky world (tequila, stout, rum, etc.). While the whisky itself isn’t new, the Smoke Mask glass is; it’s a hand-blown black glass vessel that covers your nose and mouth, so you’re hit with aromas and flavors at the same time for a deeper, heightened experience of whisky. We tried three expressions (Original/High Voltage/Rum Cask Rebel) from the glass, which also features a twisted silver base and gold skull seal. Overall, this isn’t Ardbeg or Octomore — the modest smokiness and spice here is tempered by citrus, a little nuttiness, marshmallow, a creamy mouthfeel and hints of vanilla with the rum cask being quite mellow. The glass? It looks cool, though I doubt I’d use it outside of Smokehead’s (modestly priced) portfolio.

Clonakilty 32-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey Clonakilty

A family-run, maritime distillery located on the Irish coast, Clonakilty recently released a 32-year-old single malt. Matured in Oloroso sherry hogshead casks and bottled at cask strength, this whiskey spent its last eight years of aging in the warehouse perched at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean. Only 500 bottles were released globally; while it’s not cheap and quite hard to find, this excellent Irish single malt features notes of dark fruit, cocoa, marshmallow, biscuit and raspberry jam.

Garrison Brothers Guadalupe Garrison Brothers

This Texas distillery, which launched the first bourbon legally made in the state, is about to release the 2024 version of its limited-edition Guadalupe. Now on its fourth release, Guadalupe is a bourbon that’s spent four years in white American oak casks followed by two years in tawny Port barrels from Portugal. The first bottles go on sale in early February in Hye, TX, followed by a national rollout. Coming in at 107 proof, this one is bold, creamy and fruity with notes of strawberry, cocoa, vanilla and coffee.

Sagamore Spirit Port Finish Rye and Amaro Sagamore Spirit

The third iteration of the Maryland distillery’s rye, which was named “World’s Best Rye Whiskey” by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition back in 2019, has made a few changes, primarily in age. This version is matured for six years in high-char new American oak barrels and then an additional three years in Port barrels from Maryland-based Boordy Vineyards. Raspberries, baking spices, cherry and cocoa are prevalent here. Sagamore Spirit also recently released Amaro, its first herbal liqueur and first non-whiskey product. Well, that’s not entirely true: this amaro has a rye-distillate base, instead of the usual brandy base. It’s wonderfully fragrant and floral — think notes of sarsaparilla and orange with a slight bitterness. A winner for cocktails for sure.

Aberfeldy 25-Year-Old Aberfeldy

The Highland single malt Scotch distillery recently celebrated its 125th anniversary with the release of this limited-edition bottle (the brand also included a shoppable collaboration with jeweler Nigel O’Reilly). Coming in at 46% ABV, the liquid was matured for more than two decades in a combination of refill hogsheads and refill butts and finished for over a year in first-fill Oloroso sherry casks. It’s a wonderful sipper, full of honey, strawberry, cereal, vanilla and peach notes.

Never Say Die Never Say Die

Interesting one here: this is a bourbon distilled and aged for five years in Kentucky that is then ocean-aged on an Atlantic boat trip for six weeks and matured for a further year in England in its original barrels. So you’re getting the agitation from the barrel journey — something fans of Jefferson’s should be familiar with — along with a year of maturation in a cooler, consistent climate (aka the opposite of Kentucky). Featuring an ABV of 47.5% and a mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye and 4% malted barley, this whiskey (already a “world’s best bourbon” award winner) is heavy on the vanilla and dark fruits. It’s sweet and bold with plenty of cinnamon and baking spices.

Longmorn 18- and 22-Year Old Pernod Ricard

The long-running Speyside distillery (130 years) just launched its 18- and 22-year-old expressions in the United States on Feb. 1. The new releases are non-chill filtered, matured primarily in American oak casks and presented at cask strength. The 18 features a lot of toffee, milk chocolate and dark fruits; the 22-year, meanwhile, is nuttier and sweeter, with a bit of pear on the palate.

BHAKTA 2013 Straight Rye Whiskey BHAKTA

The vintage spirits brand started by Raj Bhakta (ex-WhistlePig) just released this rye expression that’s the result of one year’s harvest. After a decade of initial aging, this single vintage whiskey, sourced from Indiana, gets a 75-day finish in Calvados casks. Bottled at 107.6 proof with a mash bill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley, this one is bold, spicy and fruity with notes of nutmeg and orange.

Isle of Skye 8 Years Old Ian Macleod Distillers Limited

Debuting in the United States last year, Isle of Skye is a blended Scotch within the Ian Macleod Distillers portfolio (like Smokehead, mentioned above), with bottles ranging from eight to 30 years old. The brand uses malt whisky from Skye and complements it with malt and grain whiskies from the mainland of Scotland. It’s not earth-shattering, but at $21, the 8-year expression punches above it’s price point and modest 40% ABV with notes of butterscotch, vanilla, orange peel and a little salinity and smoke.

Green River Kentucky Straight Rye Green River

The 10th oldest licensed distillery in Kentucky (and now part of Bardstown Bourbon Co)., Green River just launched its straight rye on Feb. 1. Featuring a standard enough mash bill (95% rye, 5% malted barley), this rye is a blend of four-to-six-year-old barrels that are all distilled, aged and bottled at the distillery’s Owensboro, KY location. Coming in at 95 proof and just $35, this one is full of baking spices, eucalyptus, vanilla and herbal tea.