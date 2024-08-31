Nine years ago, Bacardi bolstered its American holdings with its purchase of the Kentucky distillery Angel’s Envy. In recent years, Wes Henderson — the co-founder of Angel’s Envy — has been busy with his new venture, Saga Spirits Group. And this week brought with it news of where Saga plans to plant its flag — literally, in this case. The state of Kentucky revealed that a new distillery was set to break ground in Woodford County, with ties to another recent manuever from Saga Spirits Group.



The distillery project is budgeted at $92.5 million, and — as per the announcement — will include “a distillery, an interactive visitor center, a tasting room, unique lodging, a restaurant and retail and event space.” Groundbreaking for the project is set to take place this fall.



“It has been a huge blessing to be members of the Kentucky bourbon industry for many generations,” Henderson said in a statement. “To begin this next chapter for the Henderson family, we have chosen Versailles and Woodford County. We are humbled and honored by the support we are receiving from government officials, tourism development, businesses and residents.”



Last year, Saga Spirits Group announced its purchase of the Kentucky Castle, a luxury hotel situated four miles from the distillery site. In the same announcement that detailed Saga Spirits Group’s purchase of the development site, the state also revealed that the company would be investing in improvements to the castle.

As for what will actually be distilled in this upcoming distillery, VinePair’s Hannah Staab has details on what we can expect there. Staab notes that Henderson’s new venture has applied to manufacture spirits using the name True Story. Between the spirits and the buildings, it sounds like an ambitious plan — but given the popularity of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, it’s not hard to see why it’s in the works.