Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

An Angel’s Envy Founder Reveals Plans for Ambitious New Distillery

It's part of a larger project that also involves the Kentucky Castle

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 31, 2024 8:29 pm
Kentucky Castle
The Kentucky Castle also plays a part in this initiative.
Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Nine years ago, Bacardi bolstered its American holdings with its purchase of the Kentucky distillery Angel’s Envy. In recent years, Wes Henderson — the co-founder of Angel’s Envy — has been busy with his new venture, Saga Spirits Group. And this week brought with it news of where Saga plans to plant its flag — literally, in this case. The state of Kentucky revealed that a new distillery was set to break ground in Woodford County, with ties to another recent manuever from Saga Spirits Group.

The distillery project is budgeted at $92.5 million, and — as per the announcement — will include “a distillery, an interactive visitor center, a tasting room, unique lodging, a restaurant and retail and event space.” Groundbreaking for the project is set to take place this fall.

“It has been a huge blessing to be members of the Kentucky bourbon industry for many generations,” Henderson said in a statement. “To begin this next chapter for the Henderson family, we have chosen Versailles and Woodford County. We are humbled and honored by the support we are receiving from government officials, tourism development, businesses and residents.”

Last year, Saga Spirits Group announced its purchase of the Kentucky Castle, a luxury hotel situated four miles from the distillery site. In the same announcement that detailed Saga Spirits Group’s purchase of the development site, the state also revealed that the company would be investing in improvements to the castle.

Heirloom Corn Is Going to Redefine the Bourbon Industry
Heirloom Corn Is Going to Redefine the Bourbon Industry
 Why whiskey makers are looking to the past to develop more complex flavors

As for what will actually be distilled in this upcoming distillery, VinePair’s Hannah Staab has details on what we can expect there. Staab notes that Henderson’s new venture has applied to manufacture spirits using the name True Story. Between the spirits and the buildings, it sounds like an ambitious plan — but given the popularity of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, it’s not hard to see why it’s in the works.

More Like This

Five bottles of Van Winkle bourbon at the 2013 Big Apple BBQ
This Year’s Most Expensive Bourbons Share One Common Trait
Bardstown Bourbon Company rickhouse
The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Just Expanded to 46 Distilleries
2024 Bourbon County Stouts
Goose Island’s 2024 Bourbon County Stout Lineup Includes Bardstown Bourbon Collaboration
A bottle and a glass of Laws bourbon, from Colorado
There’s Some Great Bourbon Being Made Outside of Kentucky

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

So many burgers, so little time
A Guide to the Most Beloved Regional Burger Styles in the United States
Warren Beatty and Elizabeth Taylor laying in bed in the film The Only Game in Town
Take It From a Woman: A Guide to One-Night Stand Etiquette 
The aroma sauna at World Spa, one of our favorite spas in NYC
These Are the Best Spa Experiences in NYC
A group practicing Tai Chi on a cold day in a New York City park.
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
A photo of LeBron James exercising, in black and white.
A Guide to Building Muscle Mass Over the Age of 40
Labor Day sales are here. These are the best ones to shop.
The Best Labor Day Sales for Your Long Weekend

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Kentucky Castle

An Angel's Envy Founder Reveals Plans for Ambitious New Distillery

Some of our favorite cocktail books

The 25 Cocktail Books Bartenders Swear By

Holmes Cay Infinity

Holmes Cay Crafts an Exquisite and Extraordinarily Rare Rum Blend 

A close-up of High Wire's Jimmy Red bourbon, made from bourbon is made from 100% Jimmy Red corn

Heirloom Corn Is Going to Redefine the Bourbon Industry

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago