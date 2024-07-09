Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Just Expanded to 46 Distilleries

It's not as abrupt as it appears

By Kirk Miller
July 9, 2024 11:59 am
Bardstown Bourbon Company rickhouse
Bardstown Bourbon Company, one of 46 Kentucky Bourbon Trail members
Kirk Miller

Wait, is this too much of a good thing for bourbon fans? In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail recently announced a huge expansion — the experience will now feature 46 distilleries around Kentucky, up from 18.

If that announcement sounds like something out of the Tortured Poets Department release playbook, relax. The tour is simply incorporating 28 craft distilleries from the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, launched in 2012, which showcased smaller distilleries. Now, there is one seamless statewide bourbon experience.

In a statement, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail noted that “All Kentucky distilleries — big and small have invested hundreds of millions of dollars into their tourism experiences, resulting in record-breaking economic development, jobs, tax dollars, restaurants, hotels and more that build off of Bourbon’s popularity. It’s a lucrative path for Bourbon to give back to local communities.”

Important Question: Is Too Much Whiskey Being Released?
Important Question: Is Too Much Whiskey Being Released?
 Even with distilleries we love, the limited-edition bottles never seem to end

The Bourbon Trail launched in 1999 with only seven distilleries. Today, it attracts more than 2.5 million visitors per year. The recently announced expansion also includes a revamped brand identity and a new digital experience that helps visitors build their own bourbon trail. Which is smart because 46 distilleries is a lot of ground to cover. “We’re also shifting away from the idea of completing the Trail and instead emphasizing slowing down, savoring the moment and exploring the possibilities,” says Colleen Thomas, VP of Operations for the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

Our advice is to break up your trip into a few select distilleries, alternating between big and small. Book tours early (some sell out up to 90 days in advance) and get a designated tour driver because there’s a lot of distance to cover and much whiskey to consume.

More Like This

The distillers behind the 2024 Bardstown Collection
The 2024 Bardstown Collection Is a Whiskey Fan’s Dream
Five bottles from the just-released Bardstown Collection
Why Bardstown Is the Ultimate Bourbon Tourism Destination
Inside a bourbon aging warehouse. New plans means hundreds of millions of dollars has been poured into expanded distilleries and warehouses in Kentucky this year.
What Recession? Kentucky Bourbon Brands Are Spending Millions on Expansion.
bottles of whiskey on a plaid background
The 50 Best American Whiskeys and Bourbons You Can Buy Right Now

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Sea Salt Chocolate Chip cookie is a staple of Lara Adekoya's Fleurs et Sel
The 10 Best Bakeries in Los Angeles Right Now
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Pierce Brosnan and Famke Janssen in the James Bond movie "GoldenEye"
How to Have Great Orgasms Again
Whiskey Roundup July 2024
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This July
The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Bardstown Bourbon Company rickhouse

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Just Expanded to 46 Distilleries

Kirin building

Kirin Ichiban Is Getting a New Brewing Partner in the US

The Heart Release by Maker's Mark

Why Maker’s Mark Brought Back Its Best Bourbon Idea

Whiskey Roundup July 2024

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This July

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours