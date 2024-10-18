Nothing says fall quite like changing leaves. While many of the season’s charms (cozy sweaters, apple picking and pumpkin spice lattes) are, no doubt, available close to home, Mother Nature’s most vibrant displays erupt in various pockets of the country.

Travelers keen to book a leafy getaway still have time to make it happen. The window to glimpse crimson, gold and amber extends through late October and even into early November in certain areas. (Pro tip: consult this foliage forecast map to time your trip to peak fall colors.)

Some of the best spots to soak in all the brilliant colors might even be closer than you realize. (Road trip or train ride, anyone?) Others are well worth hopping on a flight for an eyeful of flaming hues.

From fan favorites like Aspen and Stowe to less-flocked-to spots such as Coeur d’Alene, these are the best leaf-peeping destinations across North America to visit this season.

Maroon Bells Getty Images

Aspen, Colorado

Chic and cozy Aspen has a shine that never fades, whether it’s blanketed in white powder, teeming with wildflowers or covered in crunchy leaves. The colors of autumn come alive in this beloved ski town as its namesake trees turn and cover the mountains in gold. The hiking prospects are endless, though Maroon Bells and Cathedral Lake are good starting points.

You also don’t need to put in much effort for striking views. Stroll along the paved Rio Grande Trail, ride the scenic gondola or take the elevator to the top of the Aspen Art Museum for an eyeful of foliage. Crisp mountain air complements the idyllic alpine landscape and laid-back off-season pace. It’s peak Colorado.

Where to stay: Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, a Western-tinged luxury lodging right on E Main Street, buzzes regardless of the season. Fall presents the perfect opportunity to bust out your cowboy boots and a denim jacket, and bite into the best burger in town while looking at some lovely leaves.

Litchfield, Connecticut

Surrounded by rolling hills and farmland, Litchfield is one of the prettiest little towns in the Nutmeg State with a pastoral appeal that’s hard to beat. It’s at its most captivating in the fall when the branches erupt in a kaleidoscope of crimson, orange and gold. New England architecture and tree-lined streets define the quaint downtown. To immerse yourself in nature, head to White Memorial Foundation or Topsmead State Forest to explore miles of trails and peep wildlife. Bunnell Farm offers nostalgic fall activities like a corn maze, hayrides and pick-your-own pumpkins. Rather admire foliage from the car? Cruise along the backroads to spy the autumnal pageantry.

Where to stay: In its previous life as a tavern dating back to the 1740s, the building that now houses the Lost Fox Inn poured plenty of ale. Today, the design and historic charm pull focus. The restaurant serves elevated seasonal fare. Don’t worry, there’s still a place to toss back a pint.

Stowe, Vermont Getty Images

Stowe, Vermont

With textbook New England architecture, towering church spires and maple trees, Stowe looks like a postcard for Vermont. This pretty pocket of the Green Mountain State is famous for its foliage and outdoor recreation. Fall happens to be the best time to experience both. Stowe Pinnacle, Kirchner Woods and Sterling Pond are a few of the many popular hikes for communing with vivid hues. For something a bit less intensive, go for a stroll along the paved walkways and over the bridges along the Stowe Recreation Path or hop on the Gondola SkyRide at Stowe Mountain Resort. For a hearty home-cooked meal, grab an outdoor table on the leaf-filled patio at Butler’s Pantry.

Where to stay: Outbound Stowe is a modern outdoor lodge with a fun, no-fuss personality and cozy rooms, suites and cabins. With any luck, you’ll be able to take advantage of the large heated outdoor into October. If not, there’s always dining on the patio and warming up in the hot tub.

Whitefish, Montana

Whitefish is the gateway to Glacier National Park, so travelers have easy access to the 1,583-square-mile playground with its flame-hued trees cascading down the jagged peaks and valleys and reflecting off the blue lakes. Whitefish Mountain Resort offers many scenic hiking and biking trails. More than just a place to crash after foliage-framed adventures, this nature-lovers escape in the Rocky Mountains of northwest Montana has heaps of small-town charm thanks to friendly residents and the many shops and restaurants that line Central Avenue.

Where to stay: If the convenient location near both Glacier National Park and Whitefish Mountain Resort weren’t already a compelling enough reason to book Après Whitefish, the laid-back vibe, clever-meet-cozy design and sauna sure sweeten the deal. With wallet-friendly rates, it’s too good to pass up.

Park City, Utah Getty Images

Park City, Utah

Home to world-class slopes and the Sundance Film Festival, Park City used to be known almost exclusively as a winter hotspot. And while the former silver mining hub still draws an influx of visitors in the colder months, it’s starting to gain attention as one of the best shoulder season destinations in the country. Much of that acclaim comes for its bountiful natural beauty and outdoor activities. Fall is spectacular for mountain biking and hiking among the colorful forested hillsides. Prefer an easy stroll? Admire the trees on the walk from downtown to City Park. It’s also the perfect time for scenic drives, like Guardsman Pass with the prettiest backdrop.

Where to stay: Fans of boutique hotels with aspirations of staying downtown will love Washington School House, a 12-key bolthole revered for its walkable location, thoughtful service and inspired design. The heated outdoor pool is the perfect spot to relax among the trees.

Montreal, Canada

Montreal makes for an incredible city break. When autumn rolls in, the native sugar maple, hickory and red oak trees along the cobblestone streets of Old Montreal and the many green spaces turn fiery shades. One of the best spots to take in the foliage, Mount Royal Park has many walking paths and benches to stop for a photogenic break. Other Instagramable autumn moments are on display at Parc Jean-Drapeau, Jardin Botanique (the Garden of Lights show runs until October 31) and the Jacques-Cartier Bridge. To warm up after sightseeing, duck into one of the cozy local bars for a drink and some seasonal fare.

Where to stay: One of InsideHook’s favorite hotels in the world, Hôtel William Gray earns our affection for its desirable location in Old Montreal, tranquil rooms that inspire restful “zzz”s and rooftop with sweeping views, which are made even more sensational in the peak of fall.

The Tunnel of Trees in Harbor Springs Getty Images

Harbor Springs, Michigan

This year’s fall foliage forecast favors the Midwest in a big way. Harbor Springs’ top attraction takes center stage. Home to the Tunnel of Trees, Harbor Springs is the perfect jumping-off point for a road trip to explore the region. Ranked among the country’s most scenic drives, the 20-mile stretch along Lake Michigan runs through dense forests of red oaks, white birches, willows and evergreens that erupt into a cornucopia of colors throughout the fall. Harbor Springs isn’t just a place to pass through on the way to somewhere else; the town set along Little Traverse Bay possesses a mix of natural beauty and quaint charm that makes it a standout fall destination in its own right.

Where to stay: Hidden away on an eight-acre plot set at the base of the Tunnel of Trees and surrounded by meadows and horse farms, Otis Harbor Springs is a luxury retreat that’s modern-minded but takes an old-school approach to simplicity. Days start with morning yoga and end with fireside craft cocktails and snoozing in beds dressed in Frette linens.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

If ever there was an advertisement for the fall season, it would be the spectacular yellow, orange and red foliage that takes hold of Coeur d’Alene starting in late September. The glimmering lake and mountain peaks level up the views. It’s a breathtaking sight to behold, particularly if you’re strolling the lakeside promenade or taking a boat cruise. The Playground of the Pacific Northwest is also terrific for outdoor recreation. Try the Tubbs Hill Loop for a nice, relatively easy hike with a pretty payoff or hit the hiking and biking trails in Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Planning to rent a car? Don’t miss the Lake Coeur d’Alene Scenic Byway.

Where to stay: Coeur d’Alene has plenty of mid-tier, budget-friendly chains. But if you want something with a bit more personality, consider checking into the Blackwell Hotel, a boutique charmer tucked inside an old Victorian home. From the rooms to the wraparound porch, it’s all very homey and inviting.

The Catskills Getty Images

Catskills, New York

Located in upstate New York, the Catskills makes for an easy weekend getaway from the Big Apple. The drivable destination comprises a cluster of idyllic towns — Bethel, Monticello and Tannersville to name a few — and wide open spaces that immerse travelers in nature. The towering ranges, forests and rolling hillsides are especially lovely when the leaves begin to change. While it’s hard, nay impossible, to narrow down the many incredible hikes to spot fall foliage, some popular picks include Huckleberry Point, Pratt Rock and the Yankee Smith Trail. For a birds-eye view of the autumnal splendor, hop on the Skyride to the top of Hunter Mountain.

Where to stay: Hotel Lilien feels like a respite tailor-made for getting cozy. Tucked inside an Victorian mansion, the 18-room bolthole oozes charm. Around every corner, something wonderfully inviting — a spiral staircase worthy of a grand entrance, a cozy cocktail bar to sip hot toddies, a library filled with antique books and cozy nooks to read.