By Jake Emen, Kevin Gray, Lindsay Cohn, Lindsay Rogers & Trevor Morrow

Hotels are back, baby. It’s been a busy travel year once again — since the pandemic, every year is a busy travel year — and while the most in-demand destinations change with the seasons (and social media), travelers seem to be gravitating back towards hotels as their accommodation of choice. 

It seemed for a while there that the Airbnb model had made permanent in-roads. But the fact is, what homestays cannot provide, hotels deliver in spades. 24-hour concierge services? Check. Housekeeping? Check. On-site dining? Spas? Room service? This is what the discerning traveler wants, and at hotels, it’s what they get.

That’s why 2024 seemed like the perfect time to debut our new ranking: InsideHook’s 100 Best Hotels in the World. We tasked some of our very best travel writers, who have visited thousands of hotels collectively in their careers, to determine the single best hotel in 100 different cities around the globe. The following compendium, alphabetical by city, is the culmination of their efforts.

Thanks to their unparalleled service, superior food and beverage programs, and an unwavering commitment to the communities they inhabit, these are our absolute favorite hotels. Tell them we sent you. — Lindsay Rogers, Travel Editor

Abu dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

Nearest Airport

Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH)

Accommodations

206 Rooms

If you’ve never stayed at Qasr Al Sarab, you’ve surely seen it on Instagram. The resort occupies an oasis-like setting in the desert, making it an influencer’s dream with views aplenty. When not capturing that content, lounging by the pool or recharging at the spa, you can embark on numerous desert adventures, like 4×4 tours, camel treks, falconry and archery. — KG

Aix-en-Provence, France

Villa Gallici

Nearest Airport

Marseille-Provence International Airport (MRS)

Accommodations

23 Rooms

Featuring a pool terrace with loungers and a sculpture-accented private garden, Villa Gallici, a member of Relais & Châteaux, is the perfect spot to soak in the Provençal sun. Even on the occasional ogvercast day, the opulent interiors are an elegant place to pass the hours while staring at the glimmering chandeliers and lounging on the sumptuous furnishings. — LC

Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Dylan Amsterdam

Nearest Airport

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS)

Accommodations

41 Rooms

The Dylan has everything going for it — a perfect location (in the city’s upscale De 9 Straatjes district and adjacent to the Jordaan, another of Amsterdam’s best neighborhoods), a destination restaurant (Vinkeles has two Michelin stars) and an unmatched sense of style. For a modern and oversized room with canal and city views, opt for accommodations in their five-story canal-front building, or for something a bit more cozy and eclectic, stay in the hidden-from-the-street 17th century canal house (which is home to a handful of attic-level suites which are easily the coolest accommodations in the city). TM

Antwerp, Belgium

Hotel De Witte Lelie

Nearest Airport

Antwerp International Airport (ANR)

Accommodations

10 Rooms

The eye-catching design alone is reason enough to check-in to Hotel De Witte Lelie. Bold prints, patterned wallpaper and bespoke furnishing create visual contrast in every space. The warm, personalized service makes it feel like staying at a very chic friend’s house. — LC

Athens, Greece

Hotel Grand Bretagne

Nearest Airport

Athens Eleftherios Venizelos (ATH)

Accommodations

320 Rooms

There’s no doubt that the Hotel Grande Bretagne is the grande dame of Athens. First built in 1874, the hotel remains at the pinnacle of the city’s luxury hotel scene. The only thing resting at a higher plane? Well, the Acropolis, of course. It’s a good thing the hotel offers a fantastic, unimpeded view of it, making every meal you have at the GB Roof Garden a very wise decision. — JE

Austin, Texas

Commodore Perry Estate

Nearest Airport

Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

Accommodations

54 Rooms

Austin’s Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resort Collection, is a renovated, historic landmark first built in 1928. The property sits on a 10-acre site right within the heart of Austin, highlighted by its stunning, well-manicured grounds and walkways, an oval-shaped outdoor pool flanked by lounge chairs and an urban garden. The Commodore Perry also aims to be a hub for the community, hosting events and serving as a social club. — JE

Bangkok, Thailand

The Siam Hotel Bangkok

Nearest Airport

Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK)

Accommodations

38 Rooms

With three lush acres alongside the Chao Phraya River, and a pool deck positioned above it, The Siam Hotel is a sexy retreat and hidden gem within Bangkok. The Bill Bensley boutique hotel features 28 suites in its main building, along with 10 villas. Loads of antiques, as well as vintage art and photographs, can be found across the property, with black and white color schemes offset by deep purple accents and lush greenery. Treatments at the Opium Spa will help you unwind as much as the name implies. — JE

Barcelona, Spain

Mandarin Oriental Barcelona

Nearest Airport

Barcelona Airport (BCN)

Accommodations

120 Rooms

Located right on the glamorous Passeig de Gracia shopping corridor, the Mandarin Oriental Barcelona is a fitting luxury home base. Exit the street via a grand ramp walkway, entering the art-filled, serene environs of the hotel. Within, you’ll find a rooftop terrace, the two-Michelin starred Moments, main restaurant Blanc in a setting akin to a modern museum, and inventive cocktails at Bankers Bar. The property is also adjacent to Casa Batlló, making it easy to cross off one of the major Barcelona to-dos from your list. — JE

Beijing, China

Aman Summer Palace

Nearest Airport

Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK)

Accommodations

51 Rooms

Beijing is big. Like, really big. But Aman Summer Palace is situated outside the busy city center in an old UNESCO site that feels like an imperial palace. Because it used to be one. Rooms are luxurious and spacious, but also pleasantly minimalist, and the expansive grounds and gardens provide endless opportunities for quiet reflection. — KG

Berlin, Germany

Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin

Nearest Airport

Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER)

Accommodations

382 Rooms

With a location right at Brandenburg Gate, the Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin offers a front-row seat to history. When you’ve had your fill of that, though, you can opt to relax in the three-level Adlon Spa by Resense. Restaurant Lorenz Adlon Esszimmer has garnered two Michelin stars, and is one of several standout dining venues within the luxe enclave of the hotel. — JE

Bodrum, Turkey

The Bodrum EDITION

Nearest Airport

Milas-Bodrum Airport (BJV)

Accommodations

110 Rooms

The place to see and be seen on the coast of the Aegean Sea, the Bodrum EDITION is home to one of the area’s top night clubs, a trendy beach club which hosts weekly parties and world class DJs, and a Michelin-starred restaurant. It also boasts one of the sexiest infinity pools in Europe (surrounded by olive trees, a wood deck and low-slung loungers) and a state-of-the-art spa complete with a luxurious Turkish hammam. Bottom line, if you like to relax as hard as you party, consider this the best-of-both-worlds hotel you’ve been dreaming of. TM

Bogota, Colombia

Four Seasons Casa Medina Bogota

Nearest Airport

El Dorado International Airport (BOG)

Accommodations

62 Rooms

Four Seasons has a replicable formula that works all over the world. But Four Seasons Casa Medina in Bogota turns that formula on its head, because it’s an intimate boutique set in an old mansion. It’s sporting just 62 rooms, and each is unique, so you can experience the hotel a little differently each time you stay. — KG

Boston, Massachusetts

Four Seasons Boston

Nearest Airport

Logan International Airport (BOS)

Accommodations

273 Rooms

Centrally located and directly on Boston’s beautiful Public Garden, Four Seasons Hotel Boston is a tried-and-true classic. Keeping things fresh as it nears its 40th year as Boston’s grande dame, the hotel recently underwent a sizable refresh to its common areas, resulting in what is now Boston’s most beautiful hotel lobby (the star of which is Coterie, a restaurant and bar with top-tier cocktails). If you can pull yourself away from your plush bed with views over the park, know you’ll be perfectly positioned here to easily reach and explore everything the city has to offer.

Brisbane, Australia

The Calile Hotel

Nearest Airport

Brisbane Airport (BNE)

Accommodations

175 Rooms

With stylish accommodations, an outdoor pool, delicious food and drinks and an enviable address on James Street, The Calile Hotel is a hotspot for hip Brisbanites and attracts an international crowd as well. The rooms and suites bring vacation vibes to the city with a breezy-meets-urban chic aesthetic anchored by the conscious use of cork, oak, brass and rosy marble. Don’t miss the fava dip and pita at Hellenika! — LC

Brussels, Belgium

The Hoxton, Brussels

Nearest Airport

Brussels Airport (BRU)

Accommodations

198 Rooms

In a city known more for business travel than leisure, The Hoxton, Brussels gives travelers a reason to spend a few days after the meetings wrap up (though, to be fair, it’s also a standout spot for co-working). The interiors reflect a reverence for the 1970s. Expect graphic prints and plush velvet. From Peruvian ceviche and pisco sours and tacos to Margaritas, there’s plenty of tasty things to sip and savor. — LC

Budapest, Hungary

InterContinental Budapest

Nearest Airport

Budapest Airport (BUD)

Accommodations

402 Rooms

Few hotels the world over have a better view than the InterContinental Budapest does. The luxury hotel is positioned right on the banks of the Danube in the Pest half of the city, with a straight shot of the enormous hilltop Buda Castle across the river. For a closer look, you can walk across the famed Széchenyi Chain Bridge in a matter of minutes. — JE

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Palacio Duhau – Park Hyatt Buenos Aires

Nearest Airport

Buenos Aires Jorge Newbery (AEP)

Accommodations

165 Rooms

The Palacio Duhau Park Hyatt is a gem within the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires. In between the hotel’s two main buildings, its old and new wing, is a large, quiet outdoor space that feels like the city’s preeminent escape, while an underground passageway also connects the buildings and is lined with a collection of art. The Oak Bar is an elegant choice for an evening cocktail, while the outdoor terraces of Los Salones del Piano Nobile are an ideal setting for breakfast. — JE

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort

Nearest Airport

San José del Cabo International Airport (SJD)

Accommodations

84 Rooms

The iconic Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort, features a series of white-washed buildings adorned with vibrant purple bougainvilleas spread across a property designed as a Mexican village. The hotel includes eight pools, with a central resort pool with a pool bar, enormous beach cabanas and two-story suites featuring hot tubs on private terraces as well as rooftop lounge chairs. There’s also a tequila bar with more than 120 labels, a speakeasy cocktail bar with live music and a handful of dining venues. — JE

Cairo, Egypt

Marriott Mena House, Cairo

Nearest Airport

Cairo Airport (CAI)

Accommodations

331 Rooms

Listen, you either have a view of the Pyramids or you don’t. The Marriott Mena House does. Like, an upfront, immediate view. Walk out the property’s back doors and in a matter of minutes you can walk right up to the pyramids themselves. There’s a pool area and a spa and a number of restaurants and, well, that’s all fine and good… but it’s about the Pyramids, isn’t it? — JE

Cancun, MExico

Rosewood Mayakoba

Nearest Airport

Cancun International Airport (CUN)

Accommodations

129 Rooms

There’s no shortage of luxe beach outposts along Cancun’s Riviera Maya coastline, but the Rosewood Mayakoba may just be the best of the bunch. A collection of sleek, sexy villas are spread across the hotel’s huge footprint of lush lagoon within Mayakoba. While it’s a family-friendly property, there are adults-only beach and pool enclaves, along with an immersive spa and the highly-touted Zapote cocktail bar. Pro-tip: the fish tacos available at the beach are sensational. — JE

Cape town, SOuth Africa

Ellerman House

Nearest Airport

Cape Town International Airport (CPT)

Accommodations

15 Rooms

The grand mansion of Cape Town’s Ellerman House is perched atop its coastal cliffs and was first built over a century ago. Relax at its outdoor pool while enjoying those views, take part in a wine tasting in an elaborate cellar space, or tour the property’s outstanding and unmatched African art collection. With just 13 rooms and suites, along with two enormous private villas, each guest will indeed feel as if it’s their own extravagant private home. — JE

Cartagena, Colombia

Townhouse Boutique Hotel Cartagena

Nearest Airport

Cartagena Rafael Núñez (CTG)

Accommodations

11 Rooms

Cartagena’s well-preserved, historic old quarter is a beautiful place to wander and explore. At the Townhouse Boutique Hotel, you’ll be right in the heart of that setting, in colorful, vibrant rooms showcasing local art and style. The rooftop boasts two plunge pools to cool down while enjoying the view, while its lobby bar offers up cocktails and live music. — JE

CHarleston, South Carolina

Hotel Bennett

Nearest Airport

Charleston International Airport (CHS)

Accommodations

180 Rooms

Looming large over Marion Square and King Street in downtown Charleston, Hotel Bennet is the picture of a Holy City grande dame. The classic design extends from the marble lobby to the residential-style rooms with bookcases, soaking tubs and high-thread-count sheets. Add to that unrivaled Southern hospitality, a swishy spa and fine dining. — LC

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Anantara Chiang Mai Resort

Nearest Airport

Chiang Mai International Airport (CNX)

Accommodations

84 Rooms

A riverside refuge within walking distance of glimmering temples and bustling night markets, Anantara Chiang Mai Resort impresses with its low-rise, open-air architecture that’s sleek and serene. There’s a spa for blissful bamboo massages or Tok Sen therapy. Be sure to block off some time to enjoy afternoon tea and board one of the daily cruises that leave from the property’s private pier. — LC

Chicago, Illinois

The Peninsula Chicago

Nearest Airport

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Accommodations

339 Rooms

Luxurious with an unparalleled level of refinement and Midwestern hospitality in spades, The Peninsula Chicago is one of those rare hotels you’ll find literally any reason to return to many times over. Not that anyone needs an excuse to indulge in a massage at the spa, sip an expertly crafted Martini at the bar and catch some winks in the well-appointed guest rooms. — LC

Copenhagen, Denmark

Hotel D’Angleterre Copenhagen

Nearest Airport

Copenhagen Airport (CPH)

Accommodations

92 Rooms

First built in 1755, Hotel D’Angleterre retains all of the old world charm and elegance of its Neoclassical construction. Its view of the adjacent Nyhavn harbor and its colorful waterfront buildings are unrivaled. Within the property, there’s Michelin-starred dining at Marchal, while plenty of bubbles await at the aptly-named Balthazar Champagne Bar. — JE

Dallas, TExas

The Joule

Nearest Airport

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Accommodations

160 Rooms

Set in a 1920s-era former bank building downtown, the Joule is a treasure trove of gathering spaces. Two good restaurants, a coffee shop and a Taschen book store anchor the main level. Head down one floor to find a serene spa and Midnight Rambler, an elegant, fun-loving bar serving some of the city’s best cocktails and playlists. — KG

Denver, Colorado

The Ramble Hotel

Nearest Airport

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Accommodations

50 Rooms

It’s hard to overstate the inherent cool factor of The Ramble Hotel. It’s located in Denver’s vibrant River North Arts District, which means access to heaps of breweries, restaurants and colorful street art. Inside the brick exterior sits a multi hyphenate lobby-bar-café space with vaulted ceilings, crystal chandeliers and enough booze to fuel the cocktail menu at the first Death & Co. outpost outside of New York City. — LC

Washington, D.C.

Rosewood Washington, D.C.

Nearest Airport

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Accommodations

57 Rooms

The Rosewood Washington, D.C. is found in an idyllic Georgetown location well-suited to spend your days walking, shopping and exploring, and it features a rooftop pool, lounge and bar. Unique to the property is that in addition to its rooms and suites, there are eight adjacent townhouses available as reservable guest rooms. These multi-story residences include private entrances, enclosed patios and all the service you’d expect from the hotel itself. — JE

Doha, Qatar

Raffles Doha

Nearest Airport

Hamad International Airport (DOH)

Accommodations

132 Rooms

Located in the iconic Katara Towers, this ultra-luxe, all-suites waterfront hotel includes those special Raffles touches, like well-dressed butlers ready to assist at every turn. Don’t miss the Blue Cigar Writer’s Lounge, a gorgeous whiskey and cigar bar whose shelves are lined with 7,000 rare books. — KG

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SIRO One Za’abeel

Nearest Airport

Dubai International Airport (DXB)

Accommodations

132 Rooms

In addition to being the first hotel to open under the new Siro brand from Kerzner International, the company behind Atlantis and One&Only hotels, SIRO One Za’abeel is also Dubai’s first “wellness hotel.” Said to be the world’s best gym within a hotel, the Fitness Lab was conceived of based on input from some of the top athletes in the world. Its counterpart, Recovery Lab, focuses on holistic and avant-garde therapies that support both mental and physical wellbeing. In other words: your jet lag doesn’t stand a chance against SIRO One Za’abeel — a definite consideration when traveling to the UAE. LR

Dublin, Ireland

The Merrion Hotel

Nearest Airport

Dublin International Airport (DUB)

Accommodations

142 Rooms

Dublin’s The Merrion Hotel is a true icon in the city. The hotel’s lavish style, central location and dedicated service are key hallmarks, but only the start. Consider the incredible private art collection, a fleet of highly-touted dining and drinking venues, including a renowned afternoon tea, and a subterranean spa with a fresco-lined, Roman-style thermal pool. — JE

Edinburgh, Scotland

Gleneagles Townhouse

Nearest Airport

Edinburgh Airport (EDI)

Accommodations

33 Rooms

Gleneagles is best known for their 850-acre country house hotel in the Scottish countryside, but with the addition of Gleneagles Townhouse, a hotel and members club hybrid, it’s clear they’re equally at home in the city. Housed in this ornate former bank, you’ll find a lobby bar and restaurant that feels straight out of a movie, a rooftop bar with fantastic views and bedrooms that are plush and handsomely appointed. Downstairs in the old bank vaults, there’s also a gym with over 40 complimentary classes and wellness tech like an infrared sauna and cryotherapy chamber. — TM

Florence, Italy

Four Seasons Hotel Firenze

Nearest Airport

Florence Airport Peretola (FLR)

Accommodations

116 Rooms

If the setting of the Four Seasons Firenze, the Palazzo della Gheradesca, was good enough for the Medici family, it’s going to be good enough for you. The hotel features Michelin-starred dining, gilded opulence in every design detail and an outdoor pool and swim club that inspires envy across the city. The latter is found from within Florence’s largest private garden, a serene setting far removed from the dense tourist crowds of the city’s top sights. — JE

Geneva, Switzerland

La Réserve Genève Hotel and Spa

Nearest Airport

Geneva Airport (GVA)

Accommodations

102 Rooms

Just a few minutes away from central Geneva, La Réserve is a 12-acre urban resort. The hotel’s style draws inspiration from African lodges, which, combined with the setting, deliver a refreshing take on the more staid or old-school luxury of hotels in the city. Its Spa Nescens incorporates a large indoor pool, while the main outdoor pool is a bustling destination alongside the lake in warm weather. — JE

Glasgow, Scotland

Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel, an IGH Hotel

Nearest Airport

Glasgow Airport (GLA)

Accommodations

113 Rooms

Set inside a series of Georgian townhouses that used to act as the headquarters for the Royal Scottish Automobile Club, the Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel continues to set the bar for Glaswegian luxury. It’s polished yet unpretentious with exemplary service. Rooms feature soothing hues and soaking tubs. There’s also a newly renovated spa and a lovely Scottish afternoon tea. — LC

Hamburg, Germany

The Fontenay

Nearest Airport

Hamburg Airport (HAM)

Accommodations

130 Rooms

When it debuted in 2018, The Fontenay elevated Hamburg’s high-end hotel scene in a major way. Positioned alongside the Alster Lakes, the circular, undulating lines of the property provide an eye-catching architectural style. Its rooftop Lakeside restaurant is a two-Michelin starred showpiece, and there’s also an indoor-outdoor rooftop pool and sauna, a cigar lounge and a spa. — JE

Hanoi, Vietnam

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

Nearest Airport

Noi Bai International Airport (HAN)

Accommodations

354 Rooms

The Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi first opened in 1901 and has remained among the city’s most luxe outposts ever since. A bomb shelter used as protection from air raids during the war was rediscovered in 2012, and guests can now tour the historic space. The hotel itself includes several connected wings, with a large, lush courtyard housing an outdoor pool, as well as a standalone, multi-story spa offering indulgent treatments from its estate house-type setting. — JE

Helsinki, Finland

Hotel Haven

Nearest Airport

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport (HEL)

Accommodations

137 Rooms

With its waterfront position, Hotel Haven offers an ideal location to explore Helsinki. The property offers refined style with a touch of history, too. Its Restaurant Haven, located across the courtyard in a separate building, is within the second oldest stone building in Helsinki, while Bar Haven in the lobby is a more modern setting for a proper cocktail. — JE

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Park Hyatt Saigon

Nearest Airport

Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN)

Accommodations

245 Rooms

Ho Chi Minh City is fast-paced and cacophonous with the sound of motor bikes. By contrast, the atmosphere at the Park Hyatt Saigon feels quite peaceful. It’s the perfect luxury respite, with a grand lobby and recently revamped rooms, that’s right in the center of the action. — LC

Hong Kong, China

Regent Hong Kong

Nearest Airport

Hong Kong International Airport (HKG)

Accommodations

497 Rooms

This former InterContinental property changed flags last fall and got a major revamp of its lobby, rooms and restaurants: Nobu, a Cantonese spot and a steakhouse. Book a harborview room or a corner suite for the best sightlines across Victoria Harbour and onto the gleaming lights of Hong Kong Island. — KG

Houston, Texas

Four Seasons Hotel Houston

Nearest Airport

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Accommodations

404 Rooms

It’s a Four Seasons, so you know you can expect comfortable rooms, polished service and a great spa, but the real kicker is the hidden, speakeasy-style bar, Bandista. Reserve one of the few barstools to sample its menu of creative drinks, and keep your eyes peeled for its pop-up series, which draws other great bars around the country. Past events included the iconic Employees Only in New York and Jewel of the South in New Orleans. — KG

Istanbul, TUrkey

Çırağan Palace Kempinski Istanbul

Nearest Airport

Istanbul Airport (IST)

Accommodations

317 Rooms

With a prime, central position along the Bosphorus, the Çırağan Palace Kempinski sports Istanbul’s best location and viewpoint. The hotel is a historic Ottoman palace, and it retains its grandeur today. The large resort pool deck above the river and a dreamy Turkish hammam pair up to offer the utmost in R&R after busy days spent touring and exploring the city. — JE

Jakarta, Indonesia

The Langham, Jakarta

Nearest Airport

Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport (HLP)

Accommodations

223 Rooms

In a city so bustling it can feel overwhelming, space matters, and the Langham delivers with palatial rooms — the smallest measures 450 square feet, and the suites are massive — high ceilings, and plenty of real estate to spread out. When you’re ready for a drink, head to the 65th-floor Artesian bar, which serves up cocktails and views in equal measures. — KG

Johannesburg, South Africa

The Residence Boutique Hotel

Nearest Airport

O.R. Tambo International Airport (JNB)

Accommodations

18 Rooms

The Residence Boutique Hotel is located within Johannesburg’s Houghton neighborhood, a quiet residential area where Nelson Mandela had his home. Each of the hotel’s 18 rooms and suites is unique, and the property includes a spa and an outdoor pool. Careful attention to detail and pride in service are the difference-makers for guests staying within the swanky estate. — JE

Kraków, Poland

Stradom House, Autograph Collection

Nearest Airport

Kraków John Paul II International Airport (KRK)

Accommodations

125 Rooms

If you’re going to sleep inside a building that dates back to the 14th century, let it be Stradom House. This modern Autograph Collection property is located in the city center, which makes walking easy, and the spa will be ready to soothe any tension upon your return. If a massage doesn’t cut it, try drinking: The gorgeous Hedwig’s Bar sits inside an old chapel and serves art-inspired cocktails rather than cheap wafers and sacramental wine. — KG

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Nearest Airport

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL)

Accommodations

209 Rooms

Housed within one of the city’s tallest buildings, but looking right up at the taller, adjacent Petronas Towers, the Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur is a glitzy choice of accommodations. The vibey outdoor pool deck is an ideal place to relax after a sweaty day of city exploration, and the vibes continue even underwater, with music pumped into the pool itself. The hotel’s Trigona bar has a well-earned reputation as one of the best in Asia. — JE

Kyoto, Japan

Park Hyatt Kyoto

Nearest Airport

Kansai International Airport (KIX)

Accommodations

70 Rooms

At The Park Hyatt Kyoto, you’ll feel as if you’ve been transported to a luxurious Japanese guesthouse from another century, yet with all of the modern trappings you crave. When the property was built, the 300-year-old Kyoyamato teahouse was preserved, which now houses a Michelin-starred restaurant. Excellent eats await elsewhere, too, at the Yasaka teppanyaki restaurant, and with a wondrous Japanese breakfast. The charming and historic surroundings of Higashiyama, meanwhile, make for an ideal jumping-off point to explore Kyoto. — JE

Las Vegas, nevada

Wynn

Nearest Airport

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Accommodations

2,716 Rooms

Although approaching its 20th anniversary (it opened in 2005), Wynn, unlike many other Las Vegas hotels, has never lost its luster. The hotel boasts a laundry list of amenities including sophisticated restaurants, some of the city’s best clubs (XS and Encore Beach Club), a 111,000 square-foot casino and its very own on-site golf course. In summation, this lavish and luxurious resort is where discerning adults stay while in Vegas — discerning adults who still like to seriously let loose, that is. TM

Lima, Peru

Miraflores Park, a Belmond Hotel, Lima

Nearest Airport

Jorge Chavez International Airport (LIM)

Accommodations

89 Rooms

This Belmond property is set on an elevated coast a few miles south of Lima’s center, so each day begins and ends with views of the Pacific Ocean. Continue your aquatic sightseeing at the rooftop pool, then adjourn for dinner at the stylish, art-filled Tragaluz or explore the many shops and restaurants in the walkable Miraflores neighborhood. — KG

Lisbon, Portugal

Bairro Alto Hotel

Nearest Airport

Humberto Delgado Airport (LIS)

Accommodations

109 Rooms

Situated in one of the most happening areas in Lisbon, the five-star Bairro Alto Hotel, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, is upscale without attitude and beautifully designed. It’s also home to a top-tier restaurant, BAHR, with a terrace overlooking the red rooftops to the Tagus River that’s ideal for dinner or drinks. — LC

London, England

Milestone Hotel Kensington

Nearest Airport

Heathrow Airport (LHR)

Accommodations

62 Rooms

Go ahead and admit it, you want a luxe and, well, posh stay in London. Nowhere does it better than The Milestone Hotel. Tucked away at the corner of Hyde Park in Kensington, the hotel comprises three connected, historic buildings. Extravagant, multi-story suites go hand-in-hand with the small touches of refined service to make for an unforgettable stay. Be sure to visit the Stables Bar for a well-made cocktail in a setting befitting the well-heeled. Yourself included, of course. — JE

Los Angeles, California

The Charlie Hotel

Nearest Airport

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Accommodations

14 Rooms

Tucked away on a quiet residential street in the heart of WestHollywood, The Charlie is a quintessential hidden gem. While it’s often overlooked in favor of the city’s flashier, megawatt hotels, travelers in the know, and those seeking a more memorable stay and a high degree of privacy, head straight for The Charlie’s collection of 1920s fairytale cottages. Once owned by Charlie Chaplin (and frequented by other famous guests like Gregory Peck and Marilyn Monroe), many of the accommodations feature private patios or terraces, and all are equipped with full kitchens (making it easy to settle in and live like a local). — TM

Lyon, France

Villa Maïa

Nearest Airport

Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport (LYS)

Accommodations

34 Rooms

Villa Maïa celebrates the past in a distinctly modern way. The hilltop hideaway showcases immaculate French style while simultaneously infusing cross-cultural reference points such as Japanese artistry. Neutral tones, manicured garden paths and an intricately tiled spa pool (a nod to a mosaic discovered during pre-construction excavations) induce a sense of calm. — LC

Madrid, Spain

The Madrid EDITION

Nearest Airport

Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas (MAD)

Accommodations

200 Rooms

The Madrid EDITION joined the scene in the Spanish capital in 2022. Right away it made an impression thanks to its showy rooftop, including a large outdoor pool deck and a space lush with flowers and ivy. The setting includes the Oroya restaurant and bar, one of an array of dining and drinking venues for you to choose from across the property. — JE

