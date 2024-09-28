InsideHook’s 100 Best Hotels in the World

Nearest Airport Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Accommodations 14 Rooms

Tucked away on a quiet residential street in the heart of WestHollywood, The Charlie is a quintessential hidden gem. While it’s often overlooked in favor of the city’s flashier, megawatt hotels, travelers in the know, and those seeking a more memorable stay and a high degree of privacy, head straight for The Charlie’s collection of 1920s fairytale cottages. Once owned by Charlie Chaplin (and frequented by other famous guests like Gregory Peck and Marilyn Monroe), many of the accommodations feature private patios or terraces, and all are equipped with full kitchens (making it easy to settle in and live like a local). — TM