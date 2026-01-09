For Travelers. Not Tourists.

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel

The Strange Grief of Watching Our Vacation Towns Grow Up 

The magic of a vacation town is that people return year after year. What happens when it changes?

By Zoe de Leon
January 9, 2026 9:58 am EST
Three airplane windows with different views out of them, including tents, mountains and a coastal town
The magic of a vacation town is that people return year after year, chasing a feeling as much as a place.
Getty

Vacation towns hold a special kind of mythology. They’re often stitched from storybook fragments: childhood memories, family reunions and a rare peace that only comes with knowing a place by heart. Whether it’s a lakeside hideaway your parents claimed each August or a mountain village where you first learned to ski, the magic of a vacation town is that people return year after year, chasing a feeling as much as a place. 

In the winter, Vail’s population nearly doubles with part-time residents; come summer, Montauk’s roads crawl with traffic despite just 4,000 permanent residents. My own family stopped gathering at our mountain cabin as we got older, but I still feel a particular kind of grief when I hear how the pine-scented town of my memory has changed. Giant residential complexes now loom where wood-clad houses once were. Five-star hotels have edged out mom-and-pop inns. Once sleepy streets are reportedly choked with weekenders.

Scroll through social media and you’ll see that the sentiment is shared: people lamenting Big Sky’s luxury developments or how Nantucket has “lost its charm.” My boyfriend’s family has spent the past 30 years returning to the island, and every summer comes with its own elegy for what’s gone. “This used to be the sleepy bar where we’d grab beers after the kids went to bed!” his dad said in disbelief this summer, shouting over the din of what’s now a sloshing-cocktails and $45 lobster rolls-type restaurant. That loving recall — equal parts tender and frustrated — is at the heart of how we talk about these places. 

What Is Travel Dysmorphia?
What Is Travel Dysmorphia?
 Social media has convinced us that travel is a competition

There’s a lot at play here. Overtourism is straining infrastructure, as June’s protests in Europe warned. Climate change is reshaping coastlines and landscapes. And then there’s social media broadcasting once-hidden gems to an algorithm-fed audience. It’s a strange grief to not necessarily lose a place, but rather to witness it shapeshift into some other entity we don’t recognize. We want our vacation towns to stay untouched by crowds, commercialization and outsiders, even as we ourselves are part of the cycle of change. 

I thought about this one bike ride to Nantucket’s beloved Cisco Brewers, passing frayed shingled cottages and posh boutiques. I’m in no way an American WASP, and therefore not the kind of crowd that once filled the porches and yacht clubs, yet there I was anyway. The same forces that supposedly “ruined” vacation towns — the internet, tourism and the ways in which the world has moved toward accessibility and diversity — also opened their gates for people like me to shop at local businesses, tip at restaurants and simply witness their beauty. 

The real question isn’t whether destinations evolve, but how we can help them do so while protecting the spirit that drew us there in the first place. Shop from small businesses, stay engaged with town news year-round and — holiday homeowners, I’m looking at you! — be self-aware enough to understand how your presence impacts housing affordability. As temporary visitors, we owe these places and their local communities care, not possession. It’s a responsibility that comes with cherishing a place: embracing what it becomes, even if our memories of it will always be perfect. 

Meet your guide

Zoe de Leon

Zoe de Leon

Zoe is the Social Editor at InsideHook. She is an NYU graduate and previously wrote for Vogue Philippines. Her writing explores travel, food and digital culture. She lives between New York City and the Philippines.

More from Zoe de Leon »

More Like This

Similar luggage in a row
Hilton Predicts Family Travel Will Be on the Rise in 2026
Waterfront houses in Nantucket
Nantucket Is Having a Surprisingly Chaotic Summer
If you think the Cyclades are no place for the kids...think again
How to Plan the Perfect Cyclades Island-Hopping Holiday With Young Kids
Make your next trip to Tokyo a family affair
How to Plan the Perfect Trip to Tokyo With Young Kids

Leisure > Travel

Most Popular

Nicolas Maduro is seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed federal agents on January 5, 2026. Next to that image is a blue hoodie from the Maine brand Origin, which Maduro was seen wearing when he landed in New York on January 3.
A Dictator Wore His Brand. Now What?
People holding cocktails together
We’re Not All Losers: Some of Gen Z Is Less Weird About Drinking
Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts in the new Broadway musical "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)."
Broadway’s Underdog Delusion
January 2026 book covers
The 11 Books You Should Be Reading This January
A collage of three of the best new watches from December 2025, including pieces from Jaeger-LeCoultre, A. Lange & Söhne, and H. Moser & Cie
The Best Watches of December
Some whiskeys we liked in January of 2026
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January 

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nicolas Maduro is seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed federal agents on January 5, 2026. Next to that image is a blue hoodie from the Maine brand Origin, which Maduro was seen wearing when he landed in New York on January 3.
A Dictator Wore His Brand. Now What?
People holding cocktails together
We’re Not All Losers: Some of Gen Z Is Less Weird About Drinking
Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts in the new Broadway musical "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)."
Broadway’s Underdog Delusion
January 2026 book covers
The 11 Books You Should Be Reading This January
A collage of three of the best new watches from December 2025, including pieces from Jaeger-LeCoultre, A. Lange & Söhne, and H. Moser & Cie
The Best Watches of December
Some whiskeys we liked in January of 2026
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This January 

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Travel, Right This Way

Island hopping through 2025

I Spent 2025 Traveling Exclusively to Islands. These Were My 10 Favorites.

Three airplane windows with different views out of them, including tents, mountains and a coastal town

The Strange Grief of Watching Our Vacation Towns Grow Up 

Qatar Airways plane in flight

What Were the Most On-Time Airlines of 2025?

Satellites in the night sky. Experts are warning about the growing risks space junk poses to air travel.

Could Space Junk Put Air Travel at Risk?

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch