Japan continues to break records for inbound tourism, and many first-timers will travel the well-worn path of Tokyo-Kyoto-Osaka in no particular order. The Waldorf Astoria Osaka opened earlier this year as a marquee destination within the larger rebirth and modernization of the city’s Umeda district. There’s plenty to do and see here without ever having to get in a taxi or on a train.

At a Glance: 252 guest rooms

Four dining and drinking venues

Fitness center, spa, personal concierge team

Stunning views from almost every corner of the hotel A Hotel We Love: Waldorf Astoria Osaka Book Here

Details of My Stay:

It’s always fun to stay at a hotel shortly after it opens, and even better when it’s the flagship luxury brand of a large chain. Waldorf is Hilton’s big luxury brand, so expectations were high. I stayed at the new Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique earlier this year, which gave me a taste of where Hilton wants to take this storied name.

In any case, I was excited to spend a few nights at the new Waldorf Astoria Osaka, which is set within the grandiosity of Osaka’s Umeda neighborhood. Umeda has long been the city’s major transit and shopping hub — six subway stations, the Shinkansen (bullet train) and no less than three mega-malls, all connected by a network of paths and walkways.

From what I understood before visiting, Umeda had become a little old and stale in recent years. It was a place people transited through rather than a place to stay, shop and dine. A full-scale renewal of the area is changing that, and the launch of the Waldorf Astoria Osaka is sure to be leading the charge.

The service began from the moment of arrival on the ground floor valet. My wife and I were greeted by a well-dressed attendant ready to take our luggage straight to our room. We began check-in at the nearby service desk, then were escorted up to the 29th floor where a flashy rendition of the Waldorf’s Peacock Alley looks out to the northwest over the Yodo River.

True to high-end service, you never actually have to interact with desk staff. Instead, your personal concierge handles all the mechanics of check-in while you enjoy a drink at Peacock Alley (each Waldorf has its own take on the bar, which comes from the original Waldorf Astoria in New York). Our concierge, Leyre, was phenomenal throughout our whole stay and anticipated all our needs before we even knew we needed something.

The staff throughout the hotel seemed ready to help with any need or question we had at any time. We were always greeted by name, and staff actually seemed invested in our overall happiness while on the hotel grounds. They even quickly turned down the volume of the music in the gym moments after I requested it.

We had dinner at both on-site restaurants, but our final evening’s meal was the most memorable by far. A private teppanyaki experience at Tsukimi gave us two uninterrupted hours with a chef who had been perfecting the craft for almost two decades. The multi-course tasting menu was about as close to progressive gastronomy as anything we’ve ever had and will be hard to top.

What I Liked:

The Library: One floor above the lobby, you can exit the elevators to the right and head for the gym and spa, or you can go left and go to the Library. This wonderful, separate seating area had coffee and tea available all day (with the most professional-grade Nespresso machine I’ve ever seen). It was such a nice place to sit after a day of exploring and peruse an array of books or just enjoy the view.

The rooms: One of the grandest moments of our stay was when our concierge showed us how to use the digital controls to raise the curtains in our room, revealing an expansive view of the city. The rooms at the Waldorf are airy and spacious, and all that natural light accentuates the openness. They’re the perfect amount of modern: a livable design with high-end amenities and accents.

Private teppanyaki: This was such a fun experience. Hanging out with the chef while he and his team prepared each course while learning about his background put dinner on another level. We felt like we got a crash course in Japanese dining while meats and veggies sizzled before us. Plus, our dedicated waiter gave us an impromptu lesson on regional sake (along with a tasting, of course).

The chocolate at turndown service: We admittedly looked forward to this each night. There was nothing like coming back to pajamas and chocolate laid out on the bed.

In Closing:

As cliche as it sounds, we didn’t want to leave the Waldorf Astoria Osaka. We felt cared for and attended to at every moment, and there was so much to see and do just steps beyond the hotel doors.

