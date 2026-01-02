A Hotel We Love: W Punta Cana

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s not often that the president of a country visits a resort opening. But that’s exactly what happened in early October at W Punta Cana, Adult-All-Inclusive on the Uvero Alto shores of the Dominican Republic — President Luis Abinader stopped by the weekend we were visiting to mark its “official” opening (it soft-launched in June). You may not get the head of a nation, but here’s what to expect when you hit the property.

At a Glance: 340 rooms and suites, each at least 700 square feet

24-hour fitness center, 4,000 square-foot AWAY spa

Details of My Stay:

I love traveling to the Caribbean to relax, but I’ve never been on a trip to that area with my partner (or to the Dominican Republic, for that matter). When the opportunity to check out W’s first-ever all-inclusive property arose, we jumped at the chance to stay at the resort during the off-season.

My experiences with all-inclusives have been minimal but positive. Still, I wasn’t in the mood for late-night parties, formulaic restaurants or forced “events” that weren’t conducive to a couple’s weekend away. Thankfully, W Punta Cana accomplished most of my relaxation goals.

“[The W] is running away from that very loud, party, colorful image — they’re evolving,” explained Luz Alvarado, W Punta Cana’s marketing manager, during a property tour on the first morning. “That’s why our first all-inclusive resort is not the typical experience of the all-inclusive. We don’t have clubs or resort fees and you won’t pay more for upgrades. You pay and you get everything.”

The trip to the resort took about an hour (pro tip: pay for the VIP Arrivals Lounge at the airport and zip through customs/baggage claim in a private room while enjoying a beer). Punta Cana is facing the ocean, so you’re not getting the gentle Caribbean waters. There were choppy waves along the beach, strong enough that we spent all of our water time at the property’s multiple pools. Which is fine — their infinity pool is bigger than Olympic-sized, there’s a quieter pool that offers swim-up cocktail service and our room had its own pool (or, more specifically, a shared pool outside our room connected to a larger pool space for first-floor residents).

This is an adults-only space, geared toward offering a quieter, more mature experience revolving around pool time, spa time, more pool time and plenty of food and drink options. Though we did cave and attend a cocktail class and hit up a few property-wide shindigs, including a beach dinner that included a music performance.

Even though it was the off-season, the resort seemed quieter than I expected (save for the president’s visit, when the lobby was packed). W is a low-density resort with fewer than 350 rooms spread out over a modest space (you could probably walk the entire property in 20 minutes). Cobblestone pathways were wide and elevated, the buildings were expertly staggered and even the restaurants and bars offered plenty of tables and a roomy atmosphere — nobody was on top of another person, and lines were nonexistent. Coming from New York, this was heavenly.

Turns out, I didn’t miss the “party” aspect of other resorts. Even that first night’s beach dinner, which featured fire dancers (yes!) and a saxophone player (meh), ended around 9 p.m.

One regret, and it was my bad: We never ventured off the property. It’s not like there was much to do in the surrounding area because the city of Punta Cana is 10 to 15 minutes away, accessible only by car, and the rest of the area was just other resorts and private properties. Still, there are dedicated W Insiders and Whatever/Whenever teams there to help schedule tours, park outings, boat/yacht charters and snorkel/diving expeditions. Take advantage of them, at least for one excursion.

I’m not much of a spa person, but for those who are, you’re in for a treat. The AWAY Spa has 10 treatment rooms, a giant pool and a 24/7 gym (with lockers I could not figure out, but the helpful staff swooped in to save the day). We did an afternoon of hydrotherapy that involved a sauna, cold plunge, steam room and whirlpool.

I almost felt guilty spending so much time in the room, but it was extremely spacious and comfortable. Plus, the maxi bar was part of the all-inclusive and well-stocked, the king-sized bed to die for, the two showers a nice and necessary touch (especially with two people staying in the room) and the swim-up pool, as discussed below, a game-changer.

What I Liked:

The (semi) private pool: There are a lot of pools at the property, including a 400-meter beachfront WET Deck, Olympic-sized infinity pool and Chill Pool with swim-up bar. But the shallow pool outside our room became a two-to-three-times per day excursion. Drink, sit on the deck, take a swim, shower off (alternating between the inside and outdoor shower), head to a meal, come back, repeat. It’s not a bad way to spend four days.

There are a lot of pools at the property, including a 400-meter beachfront WET Deck, Olympic-sized infinity pool and Chill Pool with swim-up bar. But the shallow pool outside our room became a two-to-three-times per day excursion. Drink, sit on the deck, take a swim, shower off (alternating between the inside and outdoor shower), head to a meal, come back, repeat. It’s not a bad way to spend four days. The speakeasy: Tucked behind the Humidor Shop, 33 1/3 Speakeasy has a vinyl room and several retro arcade machines. It also offered the most vibrant night of my stay — it felt a little more like those late nights I’ve spent at other all-inclusives but more grown-up with better cocktails. If you like rum, this is your stop.

Tucked behind the Humidor Shop, 33 1/3 Speakeasy has a vinyl room and several retro arcade machines. It also offered the most vibrant night of my stay — it felt a little more like those late nights I’ve spent at other all-inclusives but more grown-up with better cocktails. If you like rum, this is your stop. The rooftop restaurant: Not only did Satsuma offer the highest and best views of the resort and surrounding jungle, it also served some pretty great sushi. Seafood was thankfully a focus at the resort, meaning W played to the country’s culinary strengths.

Not only did Satsuma offer the highest and best views of the resort and surrounding jungle, it also served some pretty great sushi. Seafood was thankfully a focus at the resort, meaning W played to the country’s culinary strengths. The lack of pressure: I’ve been at resorts where I felt the need to participate in every dance lesson, pottery class, late-night beach party and water sport excursion, while also hitting every bar and restaurant. Here, there was a modicum of activities per day, the food options rotated and I felt relaxed enough by the setting and the staff to just go about my day.

In Closing:

Most of the people I spoke with at W Punta Cana were more than happy to do as little as possible during their stay (our next-door neighbors told us they were there for nine days and had no plans to leave the property). While I would have liked to do a little sightseeing and maybe get in some calmer waters, this is an ideal resort if you want a grown-up, poolside vacation. And hey, maybe you’ll run into a dignitary while you’re there.

Photos courtesy of W Punta Cana and Kirk Miller.

Kirk Miller




