Tribute Portfolio Opens All-Inclusive Resort in Barbados

Located on the island's west coast

By Tobias Carroll
February 16, 2026 3:38 pm EST
Crystal Cove Resort
Aerial view of Crystal Cove Resort.
Marriott

Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio has developed a reputation for distinctively designed spaces with luxurious amenities — including a hotel that incorporates part of a Boeing 737. The latest addition to Tribute Portfolio’s, well, portfolio is something of a break from the norm — specifically, it’s the first all-inclusive resort in the collection. This month saw the opening of Crystal Cove, Barbados, A Tribute Portfolio All-Inclusive Resort on the island nation’s west coast.

“We wanted to create a resort that feels easy and welcoming from the moment guests arrive; somewhere you can settle in, slow down, and genuinely enjoy the rhythm of island life,” Alex Fiz, the company’s Area General Manager, Barbados Collection, said in a statement. Fiz also alluded to the space’s history, with a refernece to “[reintroducing] Crystal Cove as an all-inclusive resort.”

As a Travel and Tour World article from 2024 points out, this resort was part of a larger acquisition by Marriott in 2019; this resort has been under renovation since then. Crystal Cove’s location — under 16 miles from Grantley Adams International Airport — makes for a good balance between convenient travel and beachfront relaxation.

Travelers booking a stay at the resort will have 88 rooms to choose from, as well as several bars and restaurants within the resort itself. For guests looking to explore their culinary horizons, Marriott’s offerings allow them to dine at nearby properties within Marriott’s portfolio.

The Oldest Property in Barbados Is Full of History and Charm
The Oldest Property in Barbados Is Full of History and Charm
 The Crane is a secluded paradise, which has been welcoming guests since 1887

“Crystal Cove naturally captures what makes the brand so compelling — personality, creativity, and a true sense of community — while delivering the ease and inclusivity that we know travelers crave,” Brian King, President, Caribbean and Latin America for Marriott International, said in a statement. “Crystal Cove brings the Tribute Portfolio lens to island living in a way that feels fresh, connected and distinctly Barbadian.”

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…




