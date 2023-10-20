These 12 Must-Visit Resorts Are on Their Own Private Islands

A break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life is great, but a break from nearly all signs of human life is even better. While many five-star resorts tout exclusive, remote destinations, there is nothing quite like staying on a property built on its own private island. Such a luxury may seem aspirational for the typical vacation-goer, but it’s not outside of the realm of possibility. With a little planning and budgeting, there is a hotel for every solitude seeker, including right here in the good ol’ U.S. of A. Check out 12 of our favorite properties below, which are only a handful of the dozens around the world that boast complete and total isolation.

Kamalame Cay Courtesy

Kamalame Cay, Andros, Bahamas

A 96-acre, coconut tree-canopied island located in northern Andros, family-run (and dog-friendly!) Kamalame Cay has earned its dozens of accolades as being one of the best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean. Each oceanfront residence is steps away from pristine sandy beaches along the stillest of turquoise water (which actually resembles an oversized pool more than the sea). World-class diving, fishing and snorkeling also run abundant in the world’s third largest Great Barrier Reef, which sits just offshore and is easily accessible by boat.

Lizard Island Courtesy

Lizard Island, Queensland, Australia

This Great Barrier Reef escape, rich with Australian wildlife, private beaches and direct access to some of the best snorkeling and diving in the world, is seclusion at its finest. It is the only resort located on a 1,013- hectare national park (which bears the same name) and showcases an assortment of light and airy rooms, suites and villas that border its private beaches.

Little Palm Island Courtesy

Little Palm Island, Florida Keys

America’s only private island resort can be accessed by chartered boat or seaplane, where guests are greeted by a slew of upscale amenities, elevated cuisine and a nod to British West Indies architecture. “No phones, no TVs and no distractions” is the unspoken policy, which the property takes quite seriously. Don’t worry — it won’t be difficult to abide by the rules after immersing yourself in the relaxing sights and sounds of Florida’s flora and fauna.

COMO Parrot Cay Courtesy

COMO Parrot Cay, Turks & Caicos

A trip to Turks and Caicos is a luxury in and of itself with baby powder-like sand and water so blue that it shocks the eyes into believing it’s a color you’ve never seen before. But COMO Parrot Cay has found a way to enhance the beach experience even more by flaunting residences outfitted with private pools, biking trails through banana farms, marine algae-based spa treatments and daily yoga sessions.

Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island Courtesy

Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island, Seychelles, Eastern Africa

Those searching for a true castaway experience should look no further than this Four Seasons property on a remote coral island in the Indian Ocean. Offering a combination of adventure and leisure, guests can either relax the days away or take part in tortoise feedings, water sports, Creole cooking classes and surfing lessons.

The Brando Courtesy

The Brando, Tetiaroa, French Polynesia

Located on an atoll that is, quite literally, in the middle of nowhere, this uber-exclusive resort is rooted in Polynesian history, stories and culture. Guests are invited to partake in ceremonies and activities that will leave any notion of Western society behind, while efforts in sustainability and conservation will have you become essentially one with nature.

Anantara

Anantara World Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Though this Middle Eastern locale is part of a man-made archipelago, it doesn’t take away from the Arabian Gulf’s unparalleled beauty. The Anantara World Islands prides itself on providing the utmost in customer service, along with unrivaled amenities like oceanside massages, three on-site restaurants and the use of HamacLands — floating hammock islands that can be rented for sunbathing or private dining experiences.

&Beyond Courtesy

&Beyond, Mnemba Island, Tanzania

After a week of safari on Africa’s mainland, venture to Mnemba Island, a barefoot paradise off the northeast coast of Zanzibar. Known as the “spice island” for its history of trade and locally foraged aromatics, the tiny tropical dwelling puts nature on full display with frequent dolphin sightings and up-close views of sea turtle nesting season.

Amanpulo Courtesy

Amanpulo, Palawan, Philippines

Pamalican Island is home to anyone seeking refuge from the world. Particularly appealing for larger groups and families in need of multi-bedroom accommodations, the Amanpulo stresses the importance of stillness to counter our fast-paced lifestyles. This is best exhibited through afternoon teas, organic farming demos and a cold plunge pool that encourages guests to get back in touch with themselves and appreciate the simplicity of life’s finer things.

Soneva Fushi Courtesy

Soneva Fushi, Maldives

We’d be remiss to not include a resort from the Maldives on this list, and Soneva Fushi, located in the Baa Atoll, is one of the most revered in the world. Its breathtakingly large reserves perch visitors directly above the crystal-clear water, while a lush jungle anchors the island with untouched beauty in the form of exotic plants, colorful birds and the melodic hum of camouflaged insects.

Isabella Valamar Courtesy

Isabella Valamar, Poreč, Croatia

Europe’s take on private island hospitality can be found off the coast of Croatia in the bustling old town of Poreč. It’s an ideal destination for anyone who finds solace in knowing that civilization is merely a short boat ride away, though don’t let the proximity to land fool you: Isabella guarantees calmness, tranquility and privacy for anyone who seeks it with an adults-only pool and a plethora of wellness-focused activities like windsurfing and swimming.

Naya Bocas del Toro Courtesy

Naya Bocas del Toro, Isla Frangipani, Panama

Overwater villas line this Central American gem that encourages 24/7 exploration with paddle board excursions, trips to a starfish sanctuary and nature tours to discover what’s been dubbed as the “Galapagos of the Caribbean” because of its rich biodiversity. It’s a one-of-a-kind hideaway for anyone interested in channeling their inner explorer while also enjoying a bit of pampering in the evenings with a bungalow-style restaurant shipped directly from Bali and spa treatments performed on your very own private terrace.