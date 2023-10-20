Leisure > Travel > Hotels

These 12 Must-Visit Resorts Are on Their Own Private Islands

For a vacation devoid of any evidence of human life

No people, no problem
No people, no problem
Amanpulo
By Joey Skladany @joeyskladany
October 20, 2023 6:17 am
Joey is a writer/editor, TV/radio personality, lifestyle expert, former entertainment publicist and author of Basic Bitchen. He was most recently editor-at-large of CBS Interactive's...Read More

A break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life is great, but a break from nearly all signs of human life is even better. While many five-star resorts tout exclusive, remote destinations, there is nothing quite like staying on a property built on its own private island. Such a luxury may seem aspirational for the typical vacation-goer, but it’s not outside of the realm of possibility. With a little planning and budgeting, there is a hotel for every solitude seeker, including right here in the good ol’ U.S. of A. Check out 12 of our favorite properties below, which are only a handful of the dozens around the world that boast complete and total isolation. 

Kamalame Cay
Kamalame Cay
Courtesy

Kamalame Cay, Andros, Bahamas

A 96-acre, coconut tree-canopied island located in northern Andros, family-run (and dog-friendly!) Kamalame Cay has earned its dozens of accolades as being one of the best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean. Each oceanfront residence is steps away from pristine sandy beaches along the stillest of turquoise water (which actually resembles an oversized pool more than the sea). World-class diving, fishing and snorkeling also run abundant in the world’s third largest Great Barrier Reef, which sits just offshore and is easily accessible by boat. 

Lizard Island
Lizard Island
Courtesy

Lizard Island, Queensland, Australia

This Great Barrier Reef escape, rich with Australian wildlife, private beaches and direct access to some of the best snorkeling and diving in the world, is seclusion at its finest. It is the only resort located on a 1,013- hectare national park (which bears the same name) and showcases an assortment of light and airy rooms, suites and villas that border its private beaches. 

Little Palm Island
Little Palm Island
Courtesy

Little Palm Island, Florida Keys

America’s only private island resort can be accessed by chartered boat or seaplane, where guests are greeted by a slew of upscale amenities, elevated cuisine and a nod to British West Indies architecture. “No phones, no TVs and no distractions” is the unspoken policy, which the property takes quite seriously. Don’t worry — it won’t be difficult to abide by the rules after immersing yourself in the relaxing sights and sounds of Florida’s flora and fauna. 

COMO Parrot Cay
COMO Parrot Cay
Courtesy

COMO Parrot Cay, Turks & Caicos

A trip to Turks and Caicos is a luxury in and of itself with baby powder-like sand and water so blue that it shocks the eyes into believing it’s a color you’ve never seen before. But COMO Parrot Cay has found a way to enhance the beach experience even more by flaunting residences outfitted with private pools, biking trails through banana farms, marine algae-based spa treatments and daily yoga sessions. 

Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island
Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island
Courtesy

Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island, Seychelles, Eastern Africa

Those searching for a true castaway experience should look no further than this Four Seasons property on a remote coral island in the Indian Ocean. Offering a combination of adventure and leisure, guests can either relax the days away or take part in tortoise feedings, water sports, Creole cooking classes and surfing lessons. 

How to Rent Out Four of the Most Exclusive Private Islands on Earth
How to Rent Out Four of the Most Exclusive Private Islands on Earth

From Richard Branson’s Necker to the literal Kokomo, these five-star isles are happy to let you annex the entire property

The Brando
The Brando
Courtesy

The Brando, Tetiaroa, French Polynesia

Located on an atoll that is, quite literally, in the middle of nowhere, this uber-exclusive resort is rooted in Polynesian history, stories and culture. Guests are invited to partake in ceremonies and activities that will leave any notion of Western society behind, while efforts in sustainability and conservation will have you become essentially one with nature. 

Anantara
Anantara

Anantara World Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates 

Though this Middle Eastern locale is part of a man-made archipelago, it doesn’t take away from the Arabian Gulf’s unparalleled beauty. The Anantara World Islands prides itself on providing the utmost in customer service, along with unrivaled amenities like oceanside massages, three on-site restaurants and the use of HamacLands — floating hammock islands that can be rented for sunbathing or private dining experiences. 

&Beyond
&Beyond
Courtesy

&Beyond, Mnemba Island, Tanzania

After a week of safari on Africa’s mainland, venture to Mnemba Island, a barefoot paradise off the northeast coast of Zanzibar. Known as the “spice island” for its history of trade and locally foraged aromatics, the tiny tropical dwelling puts nature on full display with frequent dolphin sightings and up-close views of sea turtle nesting season. 

Amanpulo
Amanpulo
Courtesy

Amanpulo, Palawan, Philippines

Pamalican Island is home to anyone seeking refuge from the world. Particularly appealing for larger groups and families in need of multi-bedroom accommodations, the Amanpulo stresses the importance of stillness to counter our fast-paced lifestyles. This is best exhibited through afternoon teas, organic farming demos and a cold plunge pool that encourages guests to get back in touch with themselves and appreciate the simplicity of life’s finer things. 

Soneva Fushi
Soneva Fushi
Courtesy

Soneva Fushi, Maldives

We’d be remiss to not include a resort from the Maldives on this list, and Soneva Fushi, located in the Baa Atoll, is one of the most revered in the world. Its breathtakingly large reserves perch visitors directly above the crystal-clear water, while a lush jungle anchors the island with untouched beauty in the form of exotic plants, colorful birds and the melodic hum of camouflaged insects. 

Isabella Valamar
Isabella Valamar
Courtesy

Isabella Valamar, Poreč, Croatia 

Europe’s take on private island hospitality can be found off the coast of Croatia in the bustling old town of Poreč. It’s an ideal destination for anyone who finds solace in knowing that civilization is merely a short boat ride away, though don’t let the proximity to land fool you: Isabella guarantees calmness, tranquility and privacy for anyone who seeks it with an adults-only pool and a plethora of wellness-focused activities like windsurfing and swimming. 

Naya Bocas del Toro
Naya Bocas del Toro
Courtesy

Naya Bocas del Toro, Isla Frangipani, Panama

Overwater villas line this Central American gem that encourages 24/7 exploration with paddle board excursions, trips to a starfish sanctuary and nature tours to discover what’s been dubbed as the “Galapagos of the Caribbean” because of its rich biodiversity. It’s a one-of-a-kind hideaway for anyone interested in channeling their inner explorer while also enjoying a bit of pampering in the evenings with a bungalow-style restaurant shipped directly from Bali and spa treatments performed on your very own private terrace. 

More Like This

The Georgian hotel in Santa Monica, California
The Georgian, a ’30s Art Deco Gem, Gets the Makeover It Deserves
MGM Hotel Macau
Recent MGM Resorts Hack Cost Company $100 Million
Woman standing on a terrace looking over the Coliseum Pool at the Resort at Pelican Hill
The World’s Largest Circular Pool Is Less Than Two Hours From LA
Exterior of The Inn at Mattei's Tavern
The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern Is SoCal’s Newest Luxury Destination

Leisure > Travel > Hotels
Leisure > Travel

Most Popular

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

No people, no problem

These 12 Must-Visit Resorts Are on Their Own Private Islands

A local's guide to Dallas

You Are Here: Dallas

An image from space of countries with large amounts of artificial light pollution

The Global Pollutant We Like to Ignore

Fly-fishing at Battle Hill Lodge

The Iceland You’ve Never Seen Before: Fly-Fishing at Battle Hill Lodge

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

A local's guide to Dallas

You Are Here: Dallas

a collage of gifts for stylish men on a blue background

The 30 Best Gifts for the Stylish Men in Your Life, Including Yourself

A pack of elite runners at the front of the New York Marathon. Want to run faster? Try using heart rate zones.

The Smarter (and Easier) Way for Runners to Get Faster

The Art Thief

Inside the Hunt for the World’s Most Prolific Art Thief