In my continuous (and frankly desperate) efforts to fully immerse myself in the Aussie lifestyle, a trip to the Great Barrier Reef was an essential part of my most recent Queensland itinerary. After all, the iconic coral system of nearly 3,000 individual reefs and 1,000 islands is worth the trip Down Under alone.

But what I didn’t realize prior to this special excursion was that I shared something in common with one of the sexiest men in Hollywood and, arguably, Australia’s hottest export: Chris Hemsworth. The A-list actor celebrated his 34th birthday at the Orpheus Island Lodge in 2017, which was where I was headed for a few days of sun, surf and, most importantly, seclusion.

Scenes from around the property Orpheus Island Lodge

While I’d love to believe that he and I are cut from the same cloth, one look at my ab-less stomach, rampant homosexuality and boring American accent reminded me that an interest in upscale hospitality may be the only thing we have in common. And that’s entirely okay — I’ll take what I can get. Needless to say, Thor doesn’t mess around when it comes to high-end hotel picks. Orpheus Island Lodge lived up to its ultra-exclusive reputation (and then some) with a remote, certified national park location that can only be accessed via private helicopter or seaplane (we opted for the former, which was an experience in and of itself as we meandered through green-capped mountains while taking in the vastness of the turquoise water below).

Open-air dining at the resort Orpheus Island Lodge

The resort can only accommodate 28 guests at one time, which means a whole lotta privacy for celebrities who want to enjoy a vacation without the risk of interacting with us plebeians. And with such a limited number of people on the island, there was enough staff to cater to practically every need at any given moment. A swig from a freshly carved coconut? Not a problem. Someone to fit you for snorkeling gear? Easy-peasy. A water expert to teach proper paddle boarding techniques? They’ve got you covered.

No request or demand was too outrageous, but considering the destination’s complete isolation from the real world, items we used in everyday life quickly morphed from necessities into afterthoughts. It was a wonderful way to disconnect and appreciate the little things (cliché, I know) that provided temporary highs throughout the day — the salty air, the subtle creaks of palm fronds in the wind, the playful melodies of birds that also found their way to paradise. The list continued.

The bright, airy accommodations Orpheus Island Lodge

There wasn’t a ton to do on the island, which was part of its appeal. Living quarters offered a seemingly endless supply of libations to forget what it felt like to be a functioning member of society, and the beds faced the ocean for those oh-so-necessary, sun-kissed, late-afternoon naps. Of course, the astonishingly calm water could also be explored from the shoreline or as part of kayaking, snorkeling and fishing excursions, but it was Orpheus’s oversized infinity pool that was its crown jewel. Guests congregated here often to interact, relax or dine nearby in a breeze-welcoming gazebo.

When it came to the cuisine, menus changed daily and were dictated by what was locally sourced. Aside from bountiful seafood and fish (they’ll even prepare what you caught that day), the island was home to an unassuming veggie patch that kept chefs constantly supplied with fresh produce. There were also on-property hens to lay fresh eggs for morning breakfast.

The cuisine Orpheus Island Lodge

But perhaps the most awe-inspiring part of all was swaying in one of the many tree trunk-tied hammocks to take in a night sky void of light pollution. The stars felt as if they were practically falling into my lap as I was lulled to sleep by the gentle movement.

To jet to a remote island may seem like a privilege only enjoyed by celebrities, and I do feel hashtag-blessed to have even shared the same experience as Mr. Hemsworth. But if you’re making the trip to the land Down Under (and you should because the natural beauty alone is nothing short of goosebump-inducing), tacking on a few nights at the Great Barrier Reef’s Orpheus Island Lodge isn’t quite as costly as one would assume, at least not by American standards. Rates start at just more than 1,000 AUD per person, which includes food, liquor and all of the aforementioned activities.

So treat yourself to a warm-weather escape that would earn (and has earned) the seal of approval from a Norse God. It may just be the closest you’ll get to heaven on earth.