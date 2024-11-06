Three Foolproof Looks to Win the Holidays, Courtesy of BUGATCHI

In partnership with BUGATCHI

The holiday season, joyous as it can be, generally proves to be a busy, if not outright stressful time. There are errands to run and presents to buy, hectic trips to plan and family to (reluctantly) see. Throw in the fact that all of this has to happen as temperatures plummet and inclement weather rushes inbound, and you’ve got yourself a certified puzzle — one that has still not taken into account your closet and the litany of demands it faces. Luckily, the latest from BUGATCHI’s FW24 collection has you covered.

Incorporating timeless silhouettes and the brand’s luxe Super Merino material — a specially woven, washable wool that’s both water-resistant and wrinkle-proof — the BUGATCHI holiday collection has everything you need to update your wardrobe for the series of challenges that come attached to end-of-year festivities. Whether you’re looking for a smart top coat for cold-weather outings, cocktail-friendly sweaters for the holiday office party, sensible trousers for the pre-Thanksgiving family football game…and post-Thanksgiving couch nap, the brand’s mix of cozy layers and archetypal basics makes it easier than ever to sort out the most important aspect of your seasonal to-do list.

Leaning on BUGATCHI’s curated collection of seasonal garb, we’ve drawn up three can’t-fail ‘fits for all your holiday occasions, be it sophisticated soiree staples or comfortable menswear tailor made for the airport terminal. Even better the brand is offering InsideHook readers an exclusive 15% discount on the new FW24 collection with code INSIDE15. (Another reason to shop the capsule — a statement piece, or better yet, an entire look, makes for an exceptional gift.) Snag your favorite pieces, or purchase an entire look — either way should suffice in winning the forthcoming holiday season.

Look 1

Fitted, stoney grays don’t have to be neutral. A bit of shearling flair adds a whole new dimension to an otherwise classic seasonal look.

InsideHook/Mark Grgurich

Look 2

Nothing makes an impression like a velvety, eggplant-hued corduroy suit and accompanying knitwear. Especially on soon-to-be-charmed VPS. Rr in-laws.

InsideHook/Mark Grgurich

Look 3

Loading up on texture is always a safe bet, especially if the aforementioned garments are as luxe-leaning as BUGATCHI’s exceptional fabrics.

InsideHook/Mark Grgurich