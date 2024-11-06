Leisure > Style

Three Foolproof Looks to Win the Holidays, Courtesy of BUGATCHI

The brand’s latest collection offers everything you need to dress your best no matter the occasion

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 6, 2024 3:56 pm
BUGATCHI
InsideHook/Mark Grgurich

In partnership with BUGATCHI

The holiday season, joyous as it can be, generally proves to be a busy, if not outright stressful time. There are errands to run and presents to buy, hectic trips to plan and family to (reluctantly) see. Throw in the fact that all of this has to happen as temperatures plummet and inclement weather rushes inbound, and you’ve got yourself a certified puzzle — one that has still not taken into account your closet and the litany of demands it faces. Luckily, the latest from BUGATCHI’s FW24 collection has you covered.

Incorporating timeless silhouettes and the brand’s luxe Super Merino material — a specially woven, washable wool that’s both water-resistant and wrinkle-proof — the BUGATCHI holiday collection has everything you need to update your wardrobe for the series of challenges that come attached to end-of-year festivities. Whether you’re looking for a smart top coat for cold-weather outings, cocktail-friendly sweaters for the holiday office party, sensible trousers for the pre-Thanksgiving family football game…and post-Thanksgiving couch nap, the brand’s mix of cozy layers and archetypal basics makes it easier than ever to sort out the most important aspect of your seasonal to-do list.

Leaning on BUGATCHI’s curated collection of seasonal garb, we’ve drawn up three can’t-fail ‘fits for all your holiday occasions, be it sophisticated soiree staples or comfortable menswear tailor made for the airport terminal. Even better the brand is offering InsideHook readers an exclusive 15% discount on the new FW24 collection with code INSIDE15. (Another reason to shop the capsule —  a statement piece, or better yet, an entire look, makes for an exceptional gift.) Snag your favorite pieces, or purchase an entire look — either way should suffice in winning the forthcoming holiday season.

Look 1

Fitted, stoney grays don’t have to be neutral. A bit of shearling flair adds a whole new dimension to an otherwise classic seasonal look.

BUGATCHI
InsideHook/Mark Grgurich
BUGATCHI Marled Wool Bomber Jacket 
BUGATCHI Marled Wool Bomber Jacket 
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Axel Geometric Shirt
BUGATCHI Axel Geometric Shirt
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Soft Touch Knit Performance Pants
BUGATCHI Soft Touch Knit Performance Pants
Buy Here

Look 2

Nothing makes an impression like a velvety, eggplant-hued corduroy suit and accompanying knitwear. Especially on soon-to-be-charmed VPS. Rr in-laws.

BUGATCHI
InsideHook/Mark Grgurich
BUGATCHI Mixed Stitch Turtleneck Sweater 
BUGATCHI Mixed Stitch Turtleneck Sweater 
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Comfort Stretch Two Button Corduroy Blazer 
BUGATCHI Comfort Stretch Two Button Corduroy Blazer 
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Comfort Stretch Corduroy Dress Pants 
BUGATCHI Comfort Stretch Corduroy Dress Pants 
Buy Here

Look 3

Loading up on texture is always a safe bet, especially if the aforementioned garments are as luxe-leaning as BUGATCHI’s exceptional fabrics.

BUGATCHI
InsideHook/Mark Grgurich
BUGATCHI Full Length Wool Coat 
BUGATCHI Full Length Wool Coat 
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Fisherman Rib Stitch Quarter Zip Sweater 
BUGATCHI Fisherman Rib Stitch Quarter Zip Sweater 
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Preston Micro Basketweave Printed Five-Pocket Pants 
BUGATCHI Preston Micro Basketweave Printed Five-Pocket Pants 
Buy Here
BUGATCHI Karl Waffle Corduroy Shirt 
BUGATCHI Karl Waffle Corduroy Shirt 
Buy Here

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

