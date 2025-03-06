Dylan Efron Is the Latest Victim of This Viral Sweater-Polo

We know what you’re wondering. Where do I recognize him from? Unless you’re a reality television superfan (specifically, of the Traitors US franchise) you’re probably more inclined to recognize the aforementioned Dylan Efron by the surname he shares with his A-list brother, Zach. That’s right — that right there is Troy Bolton’s baby bro.

Wait…you weren’t talking about Dylan? Who is the “him” in question, then? Ohhh, we understand now — you were talking about the abstract-print sweater polo Efron donned for the Vanity Fair’s Vanities Party. It also makes total sense that it looks familiar, given that a whole host of other celebrity big dressers have previously popped on the same exact knit. Not small fry, either. We’re talking Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson.

Though it may be a fan favorite of American A-listers, the swolo in question is actually an import from across the pond. The Impressionist Jacquard Knit Shirt is made by cult British menswear label Percival, who have inspired similar itemized fevor with other knits and their excellent Sherlock trench jacket. But this specific knit has remained a best-seller for nearly 3 years now; the aforementioned Evans pulled up in one for the premier of Buzz Lightyear in 2022, and the rest, as they say, is history.

It’s clear to see why stars and normal citizens alike keep coming back to Percival’s polos. With a 100% cotton weave and a perfect relaxed fit, it’s ridiculously easy to wear. The button-through construction and variety of wavy and neutral color options make it a no-brainer for a warm-weather top that can swing both dressy or casual — such is the ingenuity of the sweater polo — and, at a cool $210, they telegraph luxury without breaking the bank.

You can shop the Percival Impressionist Jacquard Knit Shirt, along with a collection of other knitwear below, or check out more of the brand’s stock here. Take a page out of Efron’s book and grab one for yourself. Who knows — play your polo right, and you might just be the next red-carpet sensation.

Shop Percival Knitwear