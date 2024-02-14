Zac Efron Is the New Workwear Blueprint

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s time to start taking Zac Efron seriously. With his most recent role, starring alongside internet boyfriend Jeremy Allen White as tortured beefcake Kevin Von Erich in wrestling drama The Iron Claw, capping off a run of undeniably solid performances that range from Ted Bundy to Baywatch, the former wildcat has officially entered his serious era (with a new jaw for his troubles). But it’s not just the actor’s Hollywood stock that’s on the rise — Efron’s run extends to a bevy of Elordi-level ‘fits the actor has been getting off as of late.

It’s not a random coincidence that Efron looks like an inverse version of Daniel Day-Lewis all of a sudden. Noted celebrity stylist and friend of InsideHook Ilaria Urbinati, who has credits that span Donald Glover to Entertainment Weekly, knows a thing about how to dress celebrities and had a prominent hand in molding Zach into a proper hardwearing ‘fit god.

Regardless of origin, Efron’s getup perfectly encapsulates the post-Dickies discovery workwear world we live in. Mr. Bolton (old habits die hard, huh?) is decked out in a two-piece gaberdine set from Venezia-based Barena, complete with Bushwick-style cobalt blue watch cap, and, naturally, a pair of rustic-looking Chelseas from cult Aussie boot brand Blundstone. It’s probably not up to the double-kneed standards of an actual job site, but the blue-collar cosplay goes a long way in convincing us that Efron might just be a kind of slick with a cordless drill. Or that he know where to buy the best matcha latte in town.

While you probably don’t have the iron claw abs, you most certainly can and should take a cue from Efron’s venture into chore coat territory. After all, fast-approaching fickle spring weather and hearty workwear go hand in hand, and a twill two-piece — the Barena Visal Overshirt and Bativoga Trousers that Zac is wearing above are still available in a rugged tobacco hue, and on sale, no less, or you could try something more high fashion, like this denim set from Sandro Paris — and a pair of lugged boots are all you really need to make the moment a movement. We’ve even rounded up a little ‘fit for you to cop below, should you need the extra push. Embrace the workwear spirit.

The New Workwear Uniform