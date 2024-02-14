Leisure > Style

Zac Efron Is the New Workwear Blueprint

Co-starring Brooklyn's favorite boot

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 14, 2024 11:39 am
Zac Efron in a kahki workweat set
Zac Efron is your new workwear hero.
GC Images

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s time to start taking Zac Efron seriously. With his most recent role, starring alongside internet boyfriend Jeremy Allen White as tortured beefcake Kevin Von Erich in wrestling drama The Iron Claw, capping off a run of undeniably solid performances that range from Ted Bundy to Baywatch, the former wildcat has officially entered his serious era (with a new jaw for his troubles). But it’s not just the actor’s Hollywood stock that’s on the rise — Efron’s run extends to a bevy of Elordi-level ‘fits the actor has been getting off as of late.

Elegant, Effortless, Murse-Forward: The Jacob Elordi Style Bible
Elegant, Effortless, Murse-Forward: The Jacob Elordi Style Bible
 Disclaimer: this article will not make you 6’5″. Or give you a killer mullet.

It’s not a random coincidence that Efron looks like an inverse version of Daniel Day-Lewis all of a sudden. Noted celebrity stylist and friend of InsideHook Ilaria Urbinati, who has credits that span Donald Glover to Entertainment Weekly, knows a thing about how to dress celebrities and had a prominent hand in molding Zach into a proper hardwearing ‘fit god.

Regardless of origin, Efron’s getup perfectly encapsulates the post-Dickies discovery workwear world we live in. Mr. Bolton (old habits die hard, huh?) is decked out in a two-piece gaberdine set from Venezia-based Barena, complete with Bushwick-style cobalt blue watch cap, and, naturally, a pair of rustic-looking Chelseas from cult Aussie boot brand Blundstone. It’s probably not up to the double-kneed standards of an actual job site, but the blue-collar cosplay goes a long way in convincing us that Efron might just be a kind of slick with a cordless drill. Or that he know where to buy the best matcha latte in town.

While you probably don’t have the iron claw abs, you most certainly can and should take a cue from Efron’s venture into chore coat territory. After all, fast-approaching fickle spring weather and hearty workwear go hand in hand, and a twill two-piece — the Barena Visal Overshirt and Bativoga Trousers that Zac is wearing above are still available in a rugged tobacco hue, and on sale, no less, or you could try something more high fashion, like this denim set from Sandro Paris — and a pair of lugged boots are all you really need to make the moment a movement. We’ve even rounded up a little ‘fit for you to cop below, should you need the extra push. Embrace the workwear spirit.

The New Workwear Uniform

Blundstone #585 Classic Chelsea Boot
Blundstone #585 Classic Chelsea Boot
Blundstone : $230
Le Mont St Michel French Moleskin Work Jacket
Le Mont St Michel French Moleskin Work Jacket
Huckberry : $275
lululemon Utilitech Pull-On Relaxed-Fit Pant
lululemon Utilitech Pull-On Relaxed-Fit Pant
lululemon : $128$69
RoToTo Bulky Watch Cap Beanie
RoToTo Bulky Watch Cap Beanie
End Clothing : $49

More Like This

a collage of winter boots on sale on an icy background
Snow Day Vibes: A Ton of Winter Boots Are Currently on Sale
Travis Kelce pre-Super Bowl
The Best (and Worst) Menswear Moments of Super Bowl LVIIII
a collage of models wearing J.Crew on a purple orange background
The Latest J.Crew Sale Is Full of Galaxy-Brain Outwear
A collage of Nike items on a tan background.
We Scored You Exclusive Access to a Secret Nike Sale

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Le Creuset Signature Round Wide Oven
Save $150 on the Le Creuset Signature Round Wide Oven

$430$280

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Save 33% on This Samsung Smartwatch

$300$200

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2
Skullcandy’s Powerful Crusher ANC Headphones Are 35% Off

$230$150

Said Ud Deen Panelled Cotton-Blend Canvas Jacket
Red Alert: Mr Porter Is Offering an Extra 25% Off Sale

$715$215

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

On Cloudtilt
Go Figure: On Just Dropped a Walking Shoe
Beer flight
Why Breweries Are Saying No to Beer Flights
A fence in a field. Fence jumping can bring fitness benefits, even as an adult.
Fitness Test: Can You Still Perform This Childhood Staple?
Travis Kelce
Despite the Off-Field Hype, the Real Star of Super Bowl LVIII Was the Game Itself
Travis Kelce pre-Super Bowl
The Best (and Worst) Menswear Moments of Super Bowl LVIIII
A poster of Uncle's Sam classic "I Want You" point, but it says "to get a vasectomy" at the bottom. Today, our writer shares his own story about what it's like to get a vasectomy.
My Boring, Slightly Uncomfortable, Absolutely Necessary Vasectomy

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Zac Efron in a kahki workweat set

Zac Efron Is the New Workwear Blueprint

a collage of winter boots on sale on an icy background

Snow Day Vibes: A Ton of Winter Boots Are Currently on Sale

Travis Kelce pre-Super Bowl

The Best (and Worst) Menswear Moments of Super Bowl LVIIII

a collage of models wearing J.Crew on a purple orange background

The Latest J.Crew Sale Is Full of Galaxy-Brain Outwear

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.