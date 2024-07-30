Leisure > Food

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago

Seven perfect spots, from casual to classy

By Amanda Topper @amandatopper
July 30, 2024 6:05 am
Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury.
Planning a date night can be daunting, but we’re here to prove there’s a great restaurant for just about any type of evening. Need an upscale vibe for a celebratory meal with your other half? We’ve got you. Want to pop in someplace that is effortlessly cool but won’t break the bank? We know just the place. Whether you’re in the mood for a casual night out or hoping to impress your significant other with an over-the-top dining experience, here are seven solid choices that you’ll want to keep on your date night short list.

Nestled in Chicago's Lincoln Park, North Pond offers a four-course seasonal tasting menu
North Pond offers a four-course seasonal tasting menu.
North Pond

North Pond

Lincoln Park

For those seeking a true Chicago night out, the charm of North Pond’s dining room, nestled within Lincoln Park, can’t be beat. This romantic and rustic restaurant offers a four-course tasting menu that evolves with the seasons. Recent dishes included king crab with turmeric-ginger custard, potato-wrapped octopus, and Cornish hen with summer squash and cherries, plus a matcha angel food cake with lavender gelato. Take a romantic post-meal stroll around the park for scenic views of the Chicago skyline.

2610 N. Cannon Dr.

Tango Sur

Lakeview

This Southport corridor neighborhood spot is great for carne-loving couples who want a steak-forward meal without the typical steakhouse price tag. Tango Sur is a casual, candlelit Argentine restaurant specializing in homemade empanadas and steak huge platters. Our favorites include the chicken and spinach and cheese empanadas with a house chimichurri you’ll want to bathe in, the el filet that’s grilled with a red onion wine sauce and served with spinach mashed potatoes, and the churrasco, a sirloin steak with Vesuvio potatoes. As a bonus, Tango Sur is BYOB, so don’t forget to bring your favorite bottle of malbec to share with your date.

3763 N. Southport Ave.

Lincoln Square’s Bistro Campagne features stellar French cuisine and a romantic patio on which to enjoy it
Lincoln Square’s Bistro Campagne features stellar French cuisine and a romantic patio.
Bistro Campagne

Bistro Campagne

Lincoln Square

Arguably one of the most romantic cuisines, French food is always a great choice for date night. And while there is plenty of French fare to be found across Chicago, one of the most romantic patios is at Lincoln Square’s Bistro Campagne. The shaded courtyard is adorned with string lights and exposed brick and will transport you away from the Midwest. Begin your meal with escargot or Lyonnaise salad and other traditional French plates like the duck cassoulet or steak frites with Bordelaise. Save room for brioche bread pudding or creme brûlée, paired with a glass or two from the French-focused wine list.

4518 N. Lincoln Ave.

Tre Dita

Lakeshore East

If you’re looking to really wow your date, both the dining room and menus at this restaurant inside the St. Regis Chicago will certainly impress. The space is dripping in luxury, with marble and glass everywhere you turn and sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a glimpse of the Chicago River below. Acclaimed chef Evan Funke’s Italian menu leans heavily into wood-fired steaks and handmade pastas, which you can see being delicately crafted via the “Pasta Lab” viewing window. Share menu standouts like house focaccia, pici cacio e pepe and one of seven signature steak cuts, sliced for sharing. Stick around for a nightcap in Bar Tre Dita, an equally stunning setting with an art deco influence that also acts as a more casual date night spot if you don’t feel like splurging on the full dining room experience.

401 E. Wacker Dr.

Bavette's dimly lit, speakeasy ambience makes it ideal for a date night
Bavette’s dimly-lit dining room makes it ideal for date night.
Bavette’s

Bavette’s

River North

This Chicago spot is a must-visit for anyone, but its dimly-lit, speakeasy-esque ambience makes it ideal for date night. Book a booth in the intimate lower-level parlor for optimal romantic vibes. Start with the smoked salmon Caesar, order one of their spectacular steaks and don’t forget to peruse the classic cocktails and Martini menu. Be sure to save room for the indulgent chocolate cream pie with an Oreo crust and heaping spoonful of velvety whipped cream.

218 W. Kinzie St.

Boka’s Michelin-starred experience is best enjoyed in the moss-covered atrium which sets a bright and airy tone for any night out
Boka’s Michelin-starred experience is best enjoyed in the moss-covered atrium.
Eric Kleinberg

Boka

Lincoln Park

For more than 20 years, this Chicago staple has been a favorite celebratory and date night locale. Boka’s Michelin-starred experience is best enjoyed in the moss-covered atrium, which sets a bright and airy tone for a night out. The seasonal American menu is available a la carte or as a seven-course tasting menu that shifts daily. Either option affords you a glimpse into the best of what local purveyors have to offer, like kampachi with strawberry, black garlic and fennel, and ricotta gnudi with mushrooms and cheddar. End date night with a reserve cocktail like the Voyage of the Mimi, made with bourbon, ancho chili and lemon.

1729 N. Halsted St.

Ada St. offers an intimate dining experience and an expansive cocktail menu
Ada St. offers an intimate dining experience and expansive cocktail menu.
Ada St.

Ada St.

West Town

For a low-key date night, head to Ada St., tucked away on — you guessed it — Ada Street. The dark and cozy dining room sets the mood for a relaxed-yet-delicious experience for you and your plus one. Begin with a cocktail like the You Should Be Dancing, mixed with tequila, black cardamon, blackberry and lime, or the Ruby Lee with gin, smoked pineapple, sweet vermouth and rhubarb. A streamlined menu proves less is more with dishes best for sharing, including harissa and feta carrots; squash agnolotti with amaretto cookie, balsamic and sage; and char siu sesame lamb ribs. A hot and fresh brioche donut with blueberry jam makes for a sweet ending.

1664 N. Ada St.

Amanda Topper is a freelance writer born and raised in Chicago. She has written about all things food, drink, and dining for more than 15 years. You can also find her sharing her favorite places to dine around town on her popular Instagram account @amandatopper.

