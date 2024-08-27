New York City does not make for easy living. Sure, we have everything you could possibly dream of at our fingertips, but with it comes noise, pollution, crowds and eye-wateringly high prices. Yes, we absolutely love it, but New Yorkers also need a way to relax and unwind — and there are few better places to do that than the right spa. I had the very tough job of checking out NYC’s finest spas this year to find the eight best treatments that will ease sore muscles, detox the skin and calm the mind. Five of them are in New York City proper, and the remaining three are a short drive or train ride away. If you’re looking for your next self-care day, these are the best spa experiences in NYC.

Exhale Spa at Virgin Hotels New York Cesar Soto

I’ve been frequenting Exhale for years to take their excellent barre classes, but this was my first time experiencing a treatment at their location inside Virgin Hotels New York, tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the NoMad neighborhood. Their signature full-body Flow massage is magic, as it incorporates lymphatic drainage techniques to really relieve tension. The spa’s Halo salt therapy is also a must. Lie back in an anti-gravity chair that involves sound and vibrational therapy, compression boots and an LED face mask as salt swirls around the room. Finish your experience by hitting the sauna, snow room and dreamy hammam.

1227 Broadway

The Moroccan hammam at World Spa Brian Berkowitz

This all-encompassing spa experience is worth the trek to south Brooklyn, not only for their treatments but for their 14 rooms and pools that will make the stresses of the city melt away. Because it can get crowded on the weekends, I recommend springing for a VIP experience pass if you go on Saturday or Sunday, as it includes access to the Birch & Oak Members Club where you can take a break to eat and drink in a serene environment. The couples massage I experienced was really lovely, but be aware that the treatment rooms are very close to the relaxation lobby, so you will hear conversations happening during (it doesn’t matter to me, but it’s good to know in case it would affect your experience). The Turkish hammam was probably my favorite room, and often a staff member will walk in with a fan to move steam around the space. The Grand Banya is boiling hot, but it feels wonderful, especially if you hit the snow room afterwards.

1571 McDonald Ave, Brooklyn

The panoramic outdoor pool at QC Spa QC Spa

A trip to Governors Island can really feel like an escape from the city, and QC Spa is the icing on that proverbial cake. It’s housed in a gorgeous old brick building with a new experience at every turn. The foot baths are amazing, as are the infrared beds and many saunas. But the crown jewel is the panoramic spa pool, which overlooks the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline. Go early because the lounge chairs go very fast, and be sure to reserve a treatment in advance because they book up quickly (I highly recommend a massage).

Governors Island, 112 Andes Rd

The Rockaway Hotel Spa Kyle Knodell

Far Rockaway has always been one of my favorite corners of the city, and the Rockaway Hotel is a true gem of the neighborhood. In addition to a fabulous pool scene and excellent restaurant, the property’s spa is one of the best in the city. After explaining to my masseuse that tech neck is my main concern, he actually worked on the front and sides of my neck (avoiding the throat, of course) to release and relax those muscles. Although the pain never subsides for long because I’m sitting in front of a computer all the time, it certainly helped. A post-massage trip to the spa’s sauna made for a perfect experience.

108-10 Rockaway Beach Dr, Queens

The Gospel of Contrast Bathing Sauna, ice bath, repeat. Here’s how the wellness world got obsessed with cycling between hot and cold.

One of my favorite NYC days starts with lunch at Balthazar, followed by leisurely Soho shopping and a trip to Great Jones Spa to close out the afternoon. Their aromatherapy massage is wonderful and lets you choose from essential oils like ginger root, lavender blossom and alpine arnica. Visit the water lounge before and after your treatment, which features a sauna, eucalyptus steam room, cold plunge and jacuzzi.

29 Great Jones St

Worth the Drive:

Mandara Spa Mohegan Sun

I love a casino, and Mohegan Sun is one of the most artfully-designed I’ve ever been to. On-premise Mandara Spa is also a true gem and totally worth the drive from NYC, especially if you stay overnight to enjoy everything else the property has to offer. A Balinese massage is the move here, which uses stretching and palm and thumb pressure to relieve tension and improve blood flow. After your treatment, sip tea in the plush relaxation room before enjoying the wet lounge with a steam room, sauna and whirlpool.

1 Mohegan Sun Boulevard, Uncasville, CT

The pool at Hemlock Neversink Lawrence Braun

Leaning into its history as the New Age Health Spa, an Upstate New York retreat that was opened from 1970 to 2011, Hemlock Neversink is a wellness resort for the modern traveler. And after a weekend partaking in yoga, goat hikes, art workshops and incredible food, you will absolutely feel like new — especially if you indulge in a spa treatment. I booked the Return to Natural Ritual, which began with a full-body exfoliation, then a masque and ended with a relaxing soak. A moment afterwards in the relaxation room was divine. The indoor pool and jacuzzi is a verdant oasis, filled with plants and plush swinging chairs. Don’t miss the steam room and charming outdoor saunas.

7491 State Rte 55, Neversink, NY

The saltwater spa pool at Wildflower Farms Auberge Resorts

There are few hotels more beautifully done than Wildflower Farms, a 140-acre property that’s studded with 65 private cabins and an expansive grand porch that’s centered around a giant fire pit. On-property Thistle, an Auberge Spa, is just as thoughtful. Treatments are inspired by the changing of the seasons and feature oils, scrubs and floral remedies that reflect the best of the harvest. The indoor lounge features a saltwater pool that is only open to spa guests, and the outdoor deck features two hot tubs and direct access to the glorious resort pool.

2702 Main St, Gardiner, NY