Wellness > Longevity

New Study Has Plenty to Say on Wealthy Americans’ Longevity

And how it compares to that of their European counterparts

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 4, 2025 4:00 pm EDT
Older man looking frustrated
A new study has worrying news about wealth and longevity.
Getty Images

What effect does wealth have on longevity? The answer to that question is more complex than you might expect, and it turns out that your location has more to do with it than the balance of your bank account. This week, the New England Journal of Medicine published a study that explored the connection between wealth and mortality in the United States and Europe. Among its conclusions? “Across all participants, greater wealth was associated with lower mortality,” the study’s authors wrote. But where someone lives can make a big difference.

The paper’s authors examined a group of 73,838 people between the ages of 50 and 85 who took part in studies of aging in the United States and Europe. The researchers then sorted the participants by wealth and analyzed the data on the 13,802 study participants who died within a 10-year period.

Perhaps the largest takeaway from the study is that wealthy Americans’ longevity doesn’t measure up to that of their European counterparts. “There was no evidence of a difference in survival between the wealthiest participants in the United States and the poorest participants in northern and western Europe in each follow-up year,” the study’s authors wrote.

That wasn’t the only way in which Americans stood out within the study. “The poorest participants in the United States appeared to have worse survival than all comparator groups, including the poorest quartile in all three European regions,” they added. Later in the paper, the researchers also state outright what you might have inferred from these earlier findings: “the United States had the widest gap in mortality between the bottom and top wealth quartiles.”

Are We Talking About Health and Longevity All Wrong?
Are We Talking About Health and Longevity All Wrong?
 When living longer isn’t always living better

Concerns over income and wealth inequality are a significant political issue in the United States, and — according to a 2025 Ipsos survey — played a role in the 2024 presidential election. As this new study makes clear, though, wealth inequality has implications beyond the economic and political realms; it also has a significant bearing on health and longevity.

More Like This

A man cycles down a countryside road.
12 “Slow Living” Strategies That Will Increase Your Longevity
A man pours cold water on his head from a bucket.
Longevity Lessons From Japan’s Yearly “Misogi” Ritual
A Greek bust with a clown nose.
How Your Sense of Humor Impacts Your Longevity
Doctor and patient
Could the UK Become a New Hub of Longevity Research?

Wellness > Longevity
Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Southwest Airlines flights
Southwest Airlines Is Changing Its Boarding Process Even More
Rolex Land Dweller
Rolex Unveiled an Entirely New Collection at Watches & Wonders ’25
Three of the best books coming out in April 2025, including "Gandolfini" by Jason Bailey, "The Golden Hour" by Matthew Specktor, and "Field Work" by Andrew Forbes
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This April
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People
Person getting tattoo removed
Here’s What It’s Really Like to Get a Tattoo Removed
The Patek Philippe Quadruple Complication ref. 5308G-001, released at Watches and Wonders 2025
Patek Philippe Brought the Heat for Watches & Wonders ‘25

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Older man looking frustrated

New Study Has Plenty to Say on Wealthy Americans’ Longevity

Surreal collage of older men playing chess in a pool, surfers riding waves, and a cyclist on a ski lift — representing different ways to access flow state.

Can the “Flow State” Save Us From Distraction?

Close-up of a woman sleeping with a smartwatch tracking her sleep data. Here's what the science says about sleep and aging.

What Does Sleep Have to Do With Aging? Everything.

Bandit x ASICS

Bandit Shoots for the Moon With Inaugural Footwear Collab

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

The Spill Awards

The Spill Awards

A woman walking down Apliu Street Market in Hong Kong. We take a look at the trend of wanting to "live like a local" when traveling.

Is It Virtue Signaling to Want to “Live Like a Local” When Traveling?

Trees in Snowmass, Colorado

Snowmass Is Becoming a Go-To Colorado Destination

Dodai electric motorcycle on display

An Electric Motorcycle Startup Is Changing the Landscape in Ethiopia