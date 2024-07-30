A Guide to the Best Independent Jewelers in NYC

As a fashion capital of the world, New York City’s jewelry offerings run far and wide. With all the options at your disposal, it can be an intimidating prospect to start looking for the perfect piece, so we’ve selected a few of our favorite independent boutiques, ateliers and jewelers to visit when you’re celebrating your love (engagement ring, perhaps?), celebrating yourself (yes, you need that gold chain) or both. You’ll find designs ranging from avant-garde and quirky to classic and traditional, from stores tried and true to brand new. If you need a place to find some shine, look no further.

Marisa Perry Atelier offers both custom design services and a signature jewelry collection of their own. Douglas Elliott

Nestled on the corner of Hudson Street and Horatio Street in the West Village, walking into Marisa Perry Atelier feels almost like entering a stately, welcoming home. The atelier was established in 2002 by co-founders and co-owners Marisa Perry and Douglas Elliott, who is also the designer. Since then, the shop has made a name for itself with both exceptional designs and service, not to mention several awards and name checks in any fashion magazine you could imagine. Marisa Perry Atelier offers both custom design services — for engagement rings, wedding bands, cufflinks and more — and a signature jewelry collection of their own.

636 Hudson St.

Aside from their custom designs and original collection, Greenwich St. Jewelers is a great spot for repairs and restorations. Greenwich Jewelers

Greenwich St. Jewelers has been a family-run business since 1976, when it was first opened by Carl and Milly Gandia. Their daughters, Jennifer Gandia and Christina Gandia Gambale, now run the operation, and opened their current flagship location on Reade Street in Tribeca in 2022. The space is accented with light wood and brushed marble, a mid-century-inspired fantasy where staff can help you select a piece from a host of designers, or where you can create one of your own, whether it’s an engagement ring or a totally original piece (for that, you’ll want to book an appointment). It’s also a great place for repairs, restoration, redesign and resetting services.

93 Reade St.

Mociun offers custom pieces, home goods and one-of-a-kind jewelry made with with exceedingly rare materials. Nicholas Calcott

Both a brand and a store of its own, Brooklyn-based Mociun is the brainchild of designer and owner Caitlin Mociun. Inspired by Bauhaus design principles, Mociun cultivates “simple, unexpected elegance” in her fine jewelry work on everything from engagement rings to necklaces, wedding bands to earrings, and so much more. The designs are sleek, smart and artistically minded. Some pieces, made with exceedingly rare materials, are even one-of-a-kind. Her Williamsburg store also features a curated selection of home goods and gifts. Walk-ins are welcome, but you’ll want an appointment for custom jewelry.

683 Driggs Ave., Brooklyn

Twenty years after its founding, Catbird remains dedicated to its ideal of “jewelry as poetry.” Max Burkhalter

A Williamsburg staple for 20 years, Catbird was founded in 2004 and has since expanded not just across New York, but across the country. However, it remains dedicated to its original creative ideals of “jewelry as poetry” and that fine jewelry can be worn every day. Catbird’s minimalist sensibilities appear throughout its demi-fine jewelry collections, which also use ethically-sourced gold and conflict-free stones. These collections include not just their signature designs, but collaborations with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Jenny Slate, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, J.Crew and more. In addition to trendy stackable rings, elegant tennis necklaces and whimsical charms, Catbird also has a line of engagement and wedding rings, a men’s collection, and offers home goods and gift items online and in-store.

108 N 7th St., Brooklyn

The Seven’s eclectic store also features luxury perfume, candles, pillows, silk ensembles, coffee table books and more. The Seven

Opened at the end of 2022, The Seven is a newer addition to the world of independent jewelry, but it’s an exciting and welcome one. In the back of the eclectically-designed store, which also features luxury perfume, candles, pillows, silk ensembles, coffee table books, and more, there rests some of the most unique fine jewelry you’ve maybe ever seen, from designers across the globe. The pieces have been specifically curated by store owner Camille Zarsky, who works with designers to develop limited-edition capsule collections that are only available at the store, including one-of-a-kind items like a pendant with 14k gold, Ethiopian opal, diamonds and turquoise designed by Mason & Books and a cabochon emerald ring by Jenna Blake. The store can also assist with custom designs from the pink velvet VIP room in the back.

330 Bleecker St.

Martin Busch, which has been “how New Yorkers say ‘I Love You’ since 1954,” is a longtime family-run business specializing in custom jewelry, particularly engagement rings, though they also have earrings, necklaces and other styles available for purchase (including an array of men’s bands). The no-frills shop in the Financial District has a staff that’s so kind and welcoming you might just become a regular. Speaking of, Martin Busch also has robust repair services available, so if you’re not looking to shop but just need a fix, it’s a trustworthy option. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are suggested.

85 John St.

Page Sargisson’s jewelry uses elegant, vibrant and ethically-sourced stones and metals. Page Sargisson

If you’re in search of bold and unconventional pieces, Page Sargisson’s jewelry is sprinkled with color and texture. In fact, many stones they use are freeform and one-of-a-kind, in addition to being ethically sourced — and the metals here are recycled. All of the jewelry is handmade in her Brooklyn storefront, located in Boerum Hill; when you walk past, you can even see people at work. In addition to her fine jewelry collection that’s meant to be lived in, as she says, Sargisson will also work with clients to create custom engagement rings and wedding bands with gems in a variety of cuts and designs that range from fresh to classic, but are always chic.

347 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Briony Raymond is a private fine jeweler dedicated to “sourcing the rarest and most exquisite pieces of estate jewelry.” Briony Raymond Atelier

By appointment only

Briony Raymond began her eponymous studio in 2015 after a career at Van Cleef & Arpels. Today, she is dedicated to “sourcing the rarest and most exquisite pieces of estate jewelry, modernizing and reinterpreting jewels from one’s existing collection, and creating bespoke and limited edition pieces,” the latter of which includes wedding and engagement rings. Pieces from the fine jeweler have recently appeared on the likes of Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker, Madonna and other luminaries. Raymond’s services are only available by appointment — virtually, by phone or in her New York atelier.

By appointment only

Doyle & Doyle, run by sisters Elizabeth and Irene, has been curating a selection of fine vintage and antique jewelry for 25 years. Their exquisite taste has landed their pieces in the likes of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, W and countless other publications. Here you’ll find gorgeous jewelry for all occasions, including wedding bands and engagement rings for women and men, as well as a collection of vintage men’s jewelry, like cufflinks, signet rings and pins. Make an appointment to meet either virtually or in person to learn about and explore items that are not just truly unique but part of fashion history.

41 Union Square W.