Leisure > Style

Elegant, Effortless, Murse-Forward: The Jacob Elordi Style Bible

Disclaimer: this article will not make you 6'5". Or give you a killer mullet.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 17, 2024 12:27 pm
a collage of Jacon Elordi photos on an orange background
Jacob Elordi is a style icon. Here's how to dress like him.
InsideHook

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Scroll the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, and we can guarantee you’ll bump into a picture of Jacob Elordi. TikTok, Instagram, even Pinterest promise more of the same. The dashing Saltburn and Euphoria actor is seemingly everywhere these days; photographed jaunting around his adopted home of Los Angeles barefoot (gross), fan-cammed grabbing caffeinated beverages for height-challenged friends, spotted clutching a tattered little paperback, generally JAW-level animal magnetism required of any new Hollywood sex symbol.

This heightened Elordi intrigue is charged by more Aussie genetics and a semi-perverse interest in bathwater. The 26-year-old A-lister has developed something of a reputation for dressing in recent years, enough to win favor with everyone from Louis Vuitton’s in-house cowboy to the incel-adjacent online army of cult fashion podcast Throwing Fits. (TF crowned Elordi as the best-dressed man of 2023 in their annual “Fitties”.)

Combining an affinity for trucker hats and handbags with disarmingly casual staples, Elordi’s menswear star is on the rise, gracing the covers of publications like GQ and VMan and providing a willing model for Valentino suits and “James Dean Death Cult” ephemera. And for good reason: the quintessential Jacob Elordi style involves a blend of tonal minimalism and linear workwear, with just a touch of coquette-esque refinement for good measure. It’s a personal style that feels on-trend and honest to Elodri, perfect for the daily demands of heartthrob duty.

Chris Briney Is the New Kid on the Block
Chris Briney Is the New Kid on the Block
 The “Summer I Turned Pretty” actor debates quiet luxury, Dickies supremacy and whether he actually qualifies as Gen Z

If you, too, count yourself among the multitude of Elordis and ladies (you heard it here first), there’s a good chance you may want to emulate big J-dog. That’s where we come in. We’ve created a handy guide to nailing Elordi’s effortless street style. We can’t bestow you with his coveted mullet or he-is-so-babygirl-for-this demeanor, but we can offer a variety of tricks and trips — these range from making for the murse to embracing your inner superstar — that make Elodri the certified fit god he is. Below, the official Jacob Elordi style guide.

Murse it up, dude

LV Speedy Bags. Teeny-tiny cross-bodys. A straight-up clutch. The Euphoria star’s appreciation for the (let’s call it what it is) purse has been nothing short of a revelation for the millions of TikTok dudes looking to jack some Jacob Elordi style. The actor’s reasoning? Simple — he has stuff to carry.

But we’re thinking bigger picture than a place to stash your pack of American Spirits and @hotguysreadingnyc-bait novella. A sick bag introduces a whole new element of any leather moto-work pant airport ‘fit you may or may not be trying to pull off. Read it and weep, bag deniers — a scrappy little number adds a pop of color or texture, gives you something to do with your hands and generally makes you look like the put-together king on the go that you are.

In summary: fellas, it’s 2024. Don’t be afraid of the murse. It doesn’t have to be as dramatic as a Bottega Veneta puffy clutch — even a simple shoulder-slung tote should suffice.

Schott Perfecto Leather Biker Jacket
Schott Perfecto Leather Biker Jacket
Mr Porter : $1,015
Dickies Original 874 Work Pants
Dickies Original 874 Work Pants
Dickies : $30
Huckberry Adventure Company Foam Trucker Hat
Huckberry Adventure Company Foam Trucker Hat
Huckberry : $39
Louis Vuitton Speedy P9 Bandoulière 40
Louis Vuitton Speedy P9 Bandoulière 40
Louis Vuitton : $11,100

Keep it casual and cool

Casual and cool may seem redundant. They are not. Thanks to the athliesurifacation of society’s day uniform, comfort is more accessible than ever…and often presents itself in the form of plastered-on joggers. Take a page from young Jacob’s book and buy a Range Rover opt for something a bit more put together. Notice that everything Elordi is rocking falls squarely in the cozy camp — and oversized vintage sweatshirt, a pair of (in this case, sold-out Sandro Paris) washed jeans, and a trusty, worn-in pair of lug-sole boot — but together, exudes that laid-back cool you’re searching for. The boonie hat certainly helps, too.

Abercrombie & Fitch Smoke Mountain Graphics Crew Sweatshirt
Abercrombie & Fitch Smoke Mountain Graphics Crew Sweatshirt
Abercrombie & Fitch : $70
Scarosso Edmund Vibram Leather Boots
Scarosso Edmund Vibram Leather Boots
Scarosso : $430
MFPEN Big Jeans
MFPEN Big Jeans
SSENSE : $270$181
Arc’teryx Cranbrook Hat
Arc’teryx Cranbrook Hat
Arc'teryx : $85

Never be afraid of some good ol’ fashion stunting

It’s called star power. Look it up. Our boy Elordi might be prone to a good old-fashioned jeans-tee combo, but it doesn’t mean he won’t occasionally whip out the big guns — say, a billowing black overcoat and some F1 aviator shades — when he has to. While this ‘fit falls well within the casual-cool purview, it’s markedly diffrent from some of Elordi’s other more basic looks in its arresting potential.

Dream Big: The Best Oversized Coats to Bulk Up Your Winter Rotation
Dream Big: The Best Oversized Coats to Bulk Up Your Winter Rotation
 An oversized coat is an on-trend and enduring style swerve

The execution here is perfect, primarily because 1) he’s not doing too much and 2) an oversized coat really bangs. Don’t be afraid to emulate with a statement piece of your own, be it luxe cashmere from The Row or a hand-me-down Balmacaan from your grandfather. Just keep the rest simple, and make sure it fits you just right.

The Row Cashmere and Wool Ferro Coat
The Row Cashmere and Wool Ferro Coat
The Row : $2,990
Gucci 57mm Polarized Pilot Sunglasses
Gucci 57mm Polarized Pilot Sunglasses
Nordstrom : $340
Uniqlo HEATTECH Ultra Warm Crew Neck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Uniqlo HEATTECH Ultra Warm Crew Neck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Uniqlo : $30$25
Elwood Industry Pant
Elwood Industry Pant
Elwood : $100

Make suiting work for you

The street style looks might be propelling Elordi’s meteoric rise as a style icon, but he’s no slouch on the red carpet, either. Quintessentially British Burberry three-pieces, dripped out Bottega, even a Valentino short suit (move over, Pedro Pascal) — Elordi may seem all over the place with his sartorial choices, but there are unifying threads here. Killer accessories, for one (we don’t know how many times we have to tell you, you need a tiny chain), but also an intentional answer to Mr. six-foot-five’s body type.

Elodri (or his stylist) often opts for structured shoulders and a longer break, providing structure and proportion so the actor doesn’t appear too Gumby-like. Even with a relaxed-fit suit, like the pinstripe beauty seen above, details like a slightly-cropped blazer and exaggerated shirt collar help to smooth out a larger silhouette. This might not be the exact formula to copy, as not many of us are blessed with the Aussie’s stature, but the point remains: play to your strengths. And get a tailor.

Massimo Alba Sloop Pinstriped Wool Suit
Massimo Alba Sloop Pinstriped Wool Suit
Mr Porter : $2,275
Todd Snyder x Sanders Gibson Derby Leather Shoes
Todd Snyder x Sanders Gibson Derby Leather Shoes
Todd Snyder : $628
Sèfr Ripley Shirt
Sèfr Ripley Shirt
SSENSE : $235
Miansai 1.3mm Cuban Chain Necklace
Miansai 1.3mm Cuban Chain Necklace
Miansai : $115

More Like This

a photo of the Nike P-6000 on a gold background
Nike’s Most Slept-On Sneaker Is Under $100
The Best Menswear Looks From the 2024 Emmy Awards
The Best Menswear Looks From the 2024 Emmy Awards
a collage of Noah models on a black background
The Latest Noah Sale Will Convert You Into a Proper Cool Guy
A Vuori's Strato Tech Tee on a yellow background
Stuff We Swear By: Two Years Later, and This Vuori Tee Is Still My Favorite Workout Shirt

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

The Most Comfortable Lace Thong in the World Is 50% Off
The Most Comfortable Lace Thong in the World Is 50% Off

$120$60

Your Winter Workouts Require This Sweat-Wicking Longsleeve
Your Winter Workouts Require This Sweat-Wicking Longsleeve

$88$59

HP - DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer
Best Buy Is Selling This HP Printer for $35

$85$35

Samsung The Frame
Turn Your TV Into Art With Samsung’s The Frame

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Atmosphere at the Gucci fashion show during the Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Elegance and Mastery at Milan’s Menswear Shows
Harvey Weinstein and James Dolan attend a celebration for Bryan Cranston in 2015.
James Dolan Linked to Harvey Weinstein in Sexual Assault Lawsuit
A bottle of RyeLaw from InchDairnie, a Scottish distillery
How Scotch Distilleries Are Experimenting With Rye
"Enzo Ferrari" cover and author Brock Yates
From Enzo Ferrari to the Cannonball Run, Brock Yates Chronicled It All
A man holding a camera up into the air.
The Mood-Boosting Power of an Occasional “Photo Safari”
In this photo illustration, The Drizly logo appears on the screen of an iPhone on February 03, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. After buying Drizly for $1.1 billion in 2020, Uber is closing the service.
Was the Shuttering of Drizly Inevitable?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Atmosphere at the Gucci fashion show during the Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Elegance and Mastery at Milan’s Menswear Shows

a collage of Jacon Elordi photos on an orange background

Elegant, Effortless, Murse-Forward: The Jacob Elordi Style Bible

a photo of the Nike P-6000 on a gold background

Nike’s Most Slept-On Sneaker Is Under $100

US actor Jeremy Allen White arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Best Menswear Looks From the 2024 Emmy Awards

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Jordan Ferrone sitting in a freezing ice bath. He's done a cold plunge every day for over 365 days.

The Goal: 100 Ice Baths Over 100 Days. A Year Later, He’s Still Going.

Alejandro Reynal, Four Seasons president and CEO. We spoke with him about the state of luxury travel.

A Chat With the Four Seasons CEO on the State of Luxury Travel

A man holding an American Metal Whiskey bottle near a motorcycle

Review: American Metal Is a Whiskey Born From Car Culture

"Enzo Ferrari" cover and author Brock Yates

From Enzo Ferrari to the Cannonball Run, Brock Yates Chronicled It All