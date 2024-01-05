Leisure > Style

The Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein Underwear Ad That Broke the Internet

The internet's collective boyfriend gave us a six-pack of reasons to buy some Calvins

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 5, 2024 1:08 pm
Jeremy Allen White in Calvin Klein underwear outside
Jeremy Allen White Is the star of the latest Calvin Klein campaign.
Calvin Klein/Mert Alas

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There’s a hot-blooded and ongoing debate ranging here at InsideHook HQ — is Jeremy Allen White too jacked? Which, as you can imagine, meant that there was a hell of a lot of “daddy” and “ugly-hot” and “drooling emojis” launched across the corporate slack yesterday when Calvin Klein’s latest underwear campaign hit socials everywhere.

Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
 Sure, actors are always different from the real thing. But can a life in the kitchen also include regular fitness and nutrition routines?

Much to the collective pleasure of everyone, everywhere,The Bear and The Iron Claw actor dropped trou for the whole of New York in the preeminent underwear brand’s 2024 campaign, shot by photographer Mert Alas. Set on a rooftop overlooking the New York City skyline, the ab-forward images feature JAW stripped down in CK’s latest and not much else, with but a few pushups and curls as preparation. Not to be horny on main, but in is, in a word, a treat.

This is not the first time our floppy-haired short king has treaded in the waters of fashion. Much of Allen White’s wardrobe on The Bear was carefully selected to emphasize’ Carmy’s obsession with subtly great style, and 2023 saw an obligatory JAW inclusion on virtually all the “best-dressed men of 2023” lists. There’s even a whole IG page dedicated to cataloging the actor/beefcake’s daily donnings (these include everything from tiny Italian luxury labels to Stüssy).

Disclaimer here: wearing even the freshest, tightest, whitest pair of CK’s probably will not make your abs look as Kyle XY as JAW’s. That being said, they are a worthy investment for the new year, which is why we’ve found the exact pairs that Allen White wore in the shoot, from the snuggly Micro Stretch Low Rise Trunks to the block-logo Intense Power Ultra Cooling Low Rise Brief. Channel your inner angsty chef, bust out the sea salt spray and cop some of the Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein boxers below.

Calvin Klein Micro Stretch Low Rise Trunk (3-Pack)
Calvin Klein Micro Stretch Low Rise Trunk (3-Pack)

Buy it now : $48
Calvin Klein Intense Power Micro Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Calvin Klein Intense Power Micro Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

Buy it now : $65$45
Calvin Klein Micro Mesh Cooling Low Rise Trunk
Calvin Klein Micro Mesh Cooling Low Rise Trunk
Buy it now : $28
Calvin Klein Intense Power Ultra Cooling Low Rise Trunk
Calvin Klein Intense Power Ultra Cooling Low Rise Trunk
Buy it now : $28

More Like This

Antarctic 35MM White LumiNova; Deepstar Chronograph; TR-660; Type 20; Cricket Classique 36MM Salmon
Back From the Dead: Revived Watch Brands
a collage of winter boots on sale on an icy background
Against All Odds, These Slush-Defying Winter Boots Are on Sale
a collage of Alex Mill items on a gold background
Upgrade Your Everyday Uniform With This Rare Alex Mill Sale
A collage of New Balance Styles on a light grey background
Here’s Exactly What the New Balance Numbers Mean

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

This Noah Long-Sleeve Tee Is Just $25
This Noah Long-Sleeve Tee Is Just $25

$55$25

Fitbit Charge 6
Track More Than Fitness With the Fitbit Charge 6

$160$130

Snow blowers and other snow removal gear on sale at Woot
It’s a Good Time for a Snow Blower Sale

From Our Partner

A large sofa from Burrow in a living room
You Can Still Take Up to 70% Off Furniture at Burrow

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Rian Johnson, 2019
Rian Johnson Explained the Literary Roots of the "Knives Out" Films
Safdie Brothers, 2014
The Safdie Brothers Are Done Collaborating (for Now, Anyway)
A ranch cowboy gallops alongside a herd of hereford cattle, cutting young unbranded steers out of the herd, on branding day on a large Texas cattle ranch in West Texas.
TikTok’s Latest Boyfriend Test Asks This Very Serious Question
A large wall calendar is illuminated by warm sunbeams.
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
Patriots owner Robert Kraft with Bill Belichick, and Tom Brady in 2017.
With Kraft Set to Decide Belichick’s Fate, More Details About Brady Departure Leak
Antarctic 35MM White LumiNova; Deepstar Chronograph; TR-660; Type 20; Cricket Classique 36MM Salmon
Back From the Dead: Revived Watch Brands

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Jeremy Allen White in Calvin Klein underwear outside

The Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein Underwear Ad That Broke the Internet

a collage of winter boots on sale on an icy background

Against All Odds, These Slush-Defying Winter Boots Are on Sale

a collage of Alex Mill items on a gold background

Upgrade Your Everyday Uniform With This Rare Alex Mill Sale

Items from Nordstrom's sale section.

Everything Worth Buying From Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

A collection of five rare, expensive rye whiskeys

5 Very Expensive Rye Whiskeys Worth the Price (and a Couple That Aren’t)

Antarctic 35MM White LumiNova; Deepstar Chronograph; TR-660; Type 20; Cricket Classique 36MM Salmon

Back From the Dead: Revived Watch Brands

An Answer to the Age-Old Question: Why Does Airplane Food Suck So Bad?

An Answer to the Age-Old Question: Why Does Airplane Food Suck So Bad?

Aerial view of a bar in Time Out Chicago Market

Where to Eat in Downtown Chicago Right Now