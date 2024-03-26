The Ultimate Guide to Shopping in NYC’s SoHo Neighborhood

Nestled between Houston and Canal Streets, SoHo (short for “south of Houston Street,” for the uninitiated) exudes a charm that attracts locals and tourists alike to explore its cobblestone streets and historic cast-iron buildings. The vibrant neighborhood weaves together a tapestry of boutiques, galleries and designer stores, each offering a unique glimpse into the pulse of contemporary style. And it’s not just the shopping — stand on the corner of Prince and Greene on any given day, and you’ll witness some of the most stylish individuals you’ll ever encounter. From Parisian fashion houses showcasing the latest menswear trends to artisanal denim stores, brand flagships and luxury fragrance brands, SoHo stands as a premier shopping destination, boasting an array of stores that cater to every taste and preference. Exploring all that it (and its sibling, Nolita) offers could take months, so we decided to simplify the process. Here are 18 of our favorite SoHo NYC shopping destinations.

Acne Studios Acne

Acne Studios, the Stockholm-based fashion house, helped redefine contemporary style via their elevated apparel, footwear and accessories, especially their staple denim and leather biker jackets. In 2021, Acne unveiled its stunning, newly redesigned location. The store embodies Acne’s commitment to modernity and attention to detail, with interiors that epitomize Jonny Johansson’s (the designer and co-founder) distinctive aesthetic. Expanding to 7,000 square feet, this spacious store is the brand’s largest yet, offering a curated selection of chic tailoring, denim, leather goods and footwear. The design concept embraces juxtaposing sharp-edged surfaces, and the mint hue accents original industrial features, paying homage to the building’s heritage.

33 Greene St

AETHER AETHER

It can be tricky to find performance garments that are also stylish, but AETHER has mastered the art of seamlessly blending form and function. The brand crafts high-end apparel from sleek, waterproof, wind-resistant outerwear to everyday chore jackets and ski gear; each piece looks just as at home in the city as it does in the great outdoors. After a pandemic-induced closure, the AETHER NYC store reopened last December, showcasing the brand’s latest collections of performance-driven outerwear and premium outdoor essentials. Designed by Paris-based Thierry Gaugain, the store is characterized by wood and LED-lit crates, complemented by the brand’s signature white and gray color palette adorning the walls and floor.

81 Grand St

Aimé Leon Dore has long established itself as an “it” brand, garnering attention for its blend of streetwear influences and high fashion sensibilities. ALD is known for versatile wardrobe essentials, from elevated hoodies and tees to impeccably-tailored outerwear and trousers, emphasizing quality, comfort and understated luxury. The ALD store is a curated space where fashion, art and culture converge. Adorning the racks is a mashup of lux streetwear — think nylon jackets, pique polos and baseball caps. With herringbone wood floors, French-inspired crown molding, marble display tables and custom brass rails, the ambiance mirrors a chic hotel lobby rather than a traditional retail space. This thoughtful environment features an inviting café.

224 Mulberry St

Alex Mill specializes in exceptionally stylish, elevated renditions of wardrobe staples. Originating from a passionate mission to create the quintessential shirt, Alex Drexler established the brand in 2012, igniting a quick following for its craftsmanship, premium fabrics and precisely tailored cuts. Focusing on timeless elegance rather than fleeting trends, Alex Mill interprets iconic pieces like denim shirts, chinos, cardigans and chore jackets, catering to guys who value design, quality and enduring style. The recent addition of a denim collection complements the brand’s curated selection of handpicked treasures, including vintage Levi’s sourced by the creative director, artisanal Japanese socks and vintage belts.

77 Mercer St

While this list predominantly features singular-brand boutiques, we would be remiss not to mention Bloomingdale’s iconic SoHo store, which opened in the spring of 2004. The six-level Bloomingdale’s is about half the size of a typical location, featuring a men’s store, cosmetics, accessories, jewelry, contemporary designer brands, shoes and a Forty Carrots café. It adopts a boutique-style approach compared to its 59th Street counterpart, yet its curated selection spans from Parisian luxury like Balmain to everyday boho essentials like Birkenstocks. Notably, its denim assortment is exceptional. With its diverse range of brands and attentive staff, it’s a must-visit destination for shoppers seeking both style and service.

504 Broadway

Since 2006, Blue in Green has been a cornerstone of Japanese selvage denim culture, originating with their storefront at 8 Greene Street. Featuring a wide selection of premium denim from esteemed Japanese and American brands — as well as rare Japanese luxury brands like Kapital and Beams Plus, trad brands J. Press and Gitman Bros, and a variety of other niche artisanal labels — Blue In Green caters to denim enthusiasts seeking labels that are hard to find elsewhere. In addition to denim, the store offers a thoughtfully-curated range of complementary apparel and accessories.

8 Greene St

Under the creative direction of Hedi Slimane, Celine embodies a razor-sharp rock and roll interpretation of French sophistication. The Celine SoHo store’s sleek and minimalist interior serves as an ideal backdrop for showcasing the label’s coveted collections. From impeccably tailored clothing to iconic handbags and accessories, each item on display exemplifies Celine’s dedication to superior craftsmanship. Whether perusing the latest runway pieces or seeking tailoring or outerwear with an edge, visitors to the store can shop for edgy Parisian luxury at its finest.

67 Wooster St

The Citizenry The Citizenry

Founded in 2014, The Citizenry is a pioneer in ethical home retailing, ensuring that 100% of its products are crafted through a process audited and guaranteed by the World Fair Trade Organization. Specializing in bedding, rugs, furniture and décor, The Citizenry’s SoHo flagship is the epitome of their commitment to quality and sustainability. From the linen bedding in washed-out hues to the Tikal wood cutting boards and their amazingly soft Alpaca throws, every item reflects meticulous attention to detail. In addition to their signature home goods, the store offers a selection of artisanal products, ranging from handcrafted ceramics to sustainably-sourced textiles, providing customers with an immersive shopping experience that celebrates craftsmanship, community and sustainability.

22 Crosby St

Corridor Nolita Corridor

Corridor is a New York-based independent brand inspired by nature, music, spirituality and the vibrancy of city life. I first fell in love with the their crochet knit cardigans, which feature interesting colorways and patterns and have since become one of the brand’s calling cards. Corridor’s textiles and garments are meticulously crafted in-house, utilizing ethical and environmentally sustainable workshops to ensure quality weaving, knitting and sewing. The result is an elevated take on knitwear, t-shirts, trousers and outerwear, precisely what every Brooklyn cool guy wants to wear. The SoHo flagship store embodies the brand’s essence, reflecting founder Dan Snyder’s eclectic arts and crafts style. Showcasing hand-picked antique furnishings, highlights include an 1800s drapery table from Hudson, NY, and a Mexican folk art sculpture from a warehouse in Connecticut.

245 Elizabeth St.

Cutler and Gross Cutler and Gross

Since its inception in 1969 as a bespoke eyewear maker, each Cutler and Gross frame is meticulously made using the finest raw materials by experienced craftspeople in the brand’s Cadore, Italy, factory. Set to unveil its new store location in May, the boutique will embrace London-inspired finishes, integrating curated fabrics, textures and finishes like concrete, wood and hardwearing fabrics reminiscent of London travel. Drawing inspiration from the original flagship store in Knightsbridge Green, the new location will also showcase iconic props by renowned London designers from the ’60s and ’70s, With a diverse array of sunglasses, from classic tortoiseshell designs to aviators, tinted lenses and bold oversized frames, Cutler and Gross offers eyewear that transcends mere accessories to become true works of art.

71 Mercer St

Double RL garments draw inspiration from the hard-working lifestyles of ranchers, sailors and soldiers from the early 1900s. Crafted meticulously from the world’s finest materials — think well-worn denim, rich leather, suede and soft flannel — they show a luxury vintage aesthetic unlike any other label. Housed in a rustic 1867 building initially built for tobacco production, the Double RL store embodies the vibe of a turn-of-the-century Manhattan mercantile shop. In its expansive space, curated selections of vintage jewelry, clothing and homewares mingle with Double RL styles.

381 W Broadway

Drake’s Drake’s

Drake’s has been instrumental in making trad garments a staple of hip menswear, particularly among the younger and sartorially-minded. Drake’s garments inject new energy into well-worn staples, from corduroy blazers to Shetland crew sweaters to their iconic printed scarves featuring motifs reminiscent of ancient tapestries. Like the clothing, store embodies a casual yet sophisticated atmosphere and is a welcome addition to the SoHo NYC shopping scene. Vintage furniture sourced from Lichen in Queens adds to the ambiance, complemented by industrial trolleys, platforms and storage units creatively showcasing the season’s collection, collaborations and New York exclusives. The made-to-order pavilion offers a bespoke display of suits, evoking the ambiance of Drake’s flagship on Savile Row. With its commitment to craftsmanship, premium materials and heritage appeal, Drake’s makes garments meant to be cherished and worn for years.

327 Canal St

Hive & Colony Hive & Colony

The fit is critical in tailoring, and nothing compares with a custom suit, essential for formal events, weddings and even daily wear. Initially launching with the innovative Tailor Truck pop-up concept before establishing a brick-and-mortar location, Hive & Colony offers some of NYC’s finest custom suits, all at an accessible price point. Tailored to the client’s specifications, each suit represents meticulous craftsmanship and uses advanced measurement techniques. The process starts with selecting from an extensive catalog of more than 500 imported European fabrics and personalization options abound, from monogramming on the collar to button selection. The experience is personalized from start to finish, with a stylist by your side and a glass of whiskey in your hand from the initial consultation through to the final fitting.

109 Mercer Street

M. Crow M. Crow

M. Crow is a handmade home goods and clothing store, epitomizing a labor-of-love ethos. The SoHo location traces its roots back to Lostine, Oregon, a quaint town with just 300 residents where it operated as a general store by the Crow family for more than a century. The shop transitioned to new ownership in 2012 under Tyler Hays, offering an eclectic array of products, ranging from jeans and hand-painted sweatshirts to bolo ties and leather carriers. Its inventory extends to kitchen essentials like ceramic pitchers, bowls and mugs, among other household items. M. Crow is a diamond of American craftsmanship and authenticity, and its wares are built for a lifetime of utility that will only improve with age.

16 Howard St

Osswald Osswald

Osswald is arguably the finest niche skincare and fragrance destination in NYC. Established in 1921 in Zurich, Osswald re-opened its sole U.S. store in NYC in 2023. Renowned for its selection of hard-to-find Italian and French brands — including Widian, New Notes, Fragrance Du Bois and exclusive collaborations with my personal favorite, Profumum Roma — Osswald is a haven for olfactory connoisseurs. Their high-end skincare products include brands like Augustinus Bader, Orris Paros and MBR skincare, and you’ll also notice a luxe makeup selection from the likes of Victor De Souza (perfect for shopping with your partner). The store is stunningly laid out, featuring a “fragrance wall” to admire before selecting your skincare regimen or signature scent.

242 Mulberry St

The RealReal, a pioneer in the digital resale and thrift market, has revolutionized luxury shopping by offering authenticated, gently-used designer items at a fraction of their original price. From clothing to jewelry, watches and home decor, TheRealReal SoHo presents a curated selection of consigned pieces from renowned brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent and Stella McCartney. The brick-and-mortar store provides a hands-on experience, and the inviting atmosphere encourages exploration among racks of coveted designer pieces and hidden gems, catering to those seeking quality, sustainability and the opportunity to indulge in thrift luxury.

80 Wooster St

Sunspel Sunspel

Since 1860, Sunspel has crafted elevated wardrobe essentials from the finest natural materials, prioritizing simplicity, comfort and British luxury. Their made-in-England T-shirts, polos, loungewear and underwear embody timeless British style and elegance, and the top-notch Supima cotton makes it hard to wear other brands after rocking their basics. Established in 2018, the SoHo store marks Sunspel’s first standalone outpost in the United States, spanning 1,025 square feet and presenting a curated selection of men’s seasonal and core collections. Don’t miss the renowned Riviera Polo Shirt, famously showcased in Daniel Craig’s portrayal of James Bond in Casino Royale.

85 Mercer St

Trudon Trudon

This distinguished Parisian house has been crafting candles for French cathedrals and nobility since its establishment in 1643 and more than justifies its premium status through quality and exquisite fragrances. The candles are meticulously manufactured in Normandy, France, using a 100% vegetal blend wax and housed in hand-blown vessels adorned with the iconic Trudon logo. The newly-reopened boutique invites patrons to indulge in olfactory exploration with scents like Spiritus Sancti, evoking an ancient French church, and Ernesto, with its blend of leather, tobacco, oakwood, clove, patchouli and bergamot.

146 Spring St