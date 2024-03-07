Leisure > Gear

The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month

Including sports bras, skincare and a sweet pair of boots

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated March 7, 2024 12:48 pm
A sampling of the best women's gifts to give this month
All of the best style, wellness, home and beauty gifts to give her this March.
Brands/InsideHook

We understand that finding the perfect gift for the woman in your life can be taxing. It’s why every holiday season, and ahead of Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, we present you with thorough guides to the best apparel, accessories, home goods and wellness products you can gift in hopes of making yourself look like a totally thoughtful stud. 

But, you see, gift-giving is a year-round undertaking if you’re doing it right. Birthdays and anniversaries also call for thoughtful, first-rate gifts, as do any number of other totally random days for no reason whatsoever. It’s why offer this column where, each month, we’ll compile an extensive list of the best gifts you can give to the lovely women in your life, curated by women.

Frye Harness Boot
Frye Harness Boot

She’s likely been eyeing a pair of Frye boots, but not pulling the trigger due to the price tag. So now’s the ideal time to gift her the brand’s handcrafted Harness 12R, which features an iconic silhouette, a Horween leather upper and Goodyear welt construction. 

FRYE : $598
Laneige Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask
Laneige Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask

The brand known for its cult-favorite overnight lip masks has finally launched an ultra-hydrating sleep mask for the face. The all-new Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask does just that, leaving her skin looking plump and rejuvenated each morning. 

Buy Here : $36
SŌM Skin Microneedle Patch
SŌM Skin Microneedle Patch

With these exosomes-infused sleep eye masks, she can efficiently treat her tired, puffy under-eyes seamlessly overnight.

SŌM Skin : $280
Hedley & Bennett Chef’s Knife Set
Hedley & Bennett Chef’s Knife Set

As a beginner cook myself, Hedley and Bennett’s Japanese steel knife trio has been a godsend in the kitchen. But even if she’s not a novice, she’ll still enjoy slicing and dicing with the sharp, easy-to-wield and quite good-looking blades. 

Hedley & Bennett : $265$195
Owala FreeSip Twist
Owala FreeSip Twist

We say the Stanley Quencher is for hydrating at home, but the Owala is for drinking on the go. Specifically, the brand’s recently launched FreeSip Twist — a slim, travel-friendly bottle that keeps drinks cold for 24 hours, and includes a built-in, removable straw for easy sipping. 

Owala : $28
Jenny Bird Maeve Bangle
Jenny Bird Maeve Bangle

I’m currently obsessing over knot bangles, and if I had my pick, I’d go with this high-polish silver number from Jenny Bird. 

Jennybird : $168
Nike Swoosh Medium Support Bra
Nike Swoosh Medium Support Bra

Complete with sewn-in pads, this Nike bra provides medium support during both her low and high-impact workouts. It’s also available in a very pretty, very spring-ready light blue. 

Nike : $50
Papier Today is Yours Daily Planner
Papier Today is Yours Daily Planner

Papier’s 16-week undated productivity planner won’t just help her keep track of daily to-dos, but has space for setting goals, jotting down grocery lists and more. Best part is, she can fill out the dates herself, which means she can start using this planner any time of the year. (Points for getting it personalized!)

Papier : $35
Kulfi Beauty Free the Brow Brow Gel
Kulfi Beauty Free the Brow Brow Gel

Inspired by traditional hair oiling rituals from India, this gel and hydrating serum hybrid keeps brows looking snatched all the livelong day.

Kulfi Beauty : $26
Frankie4 Gianna Flat
Frankie4 Gianna Flat

Podiatrist designed shoes that aren’t, you know, ugly. These flats from Australian shoe brand Frankie4 are the perfect commuter shoe that fashionably disguise four layers of essential arch and heel support. 

Frankie4 : $185
Ami Ami Rosé
Ami Ami Rosé

We’re drinking rosé straight from the bag this spring. Specifically, this deliciously crisp and dry rosé from boxed wine brand Ami Ami.

Ami Ami : $30
HER Juice Bar Sex on the Peach Scrub
HER Juice Bar Sex on the Peach Scrub

Exfoliating is an essential part of the skincare routine. It rids the skin barrier of dead cells, making it easier for moisturizer to deeply penetrate the skin. However, since most body scrubs don’t help with moisturization, those of us suffering from chronic dry skin might be hesitant to use them. But this exfoliant/moisturizer duo, formulated with natural ingredients like sea salt, jojoba oil and sweet almond oil, is designed for those suffering from flaky and desert-dry skin in mind.

HER Juice Bar : $35
Petal + Pup Michaela Two Piece Set
Petal + Pup Michaela Two Piece Set

Make the deluge of weddings she has to attend this year a little more bearable with this silky two-piece set. It’s the perfect wedding-guest, vacation or just going-out-to-dinner look.

Petal + Pup : $79
Dana Rebecca Designs Nana Bernice Ring
Dana Rebecca Designs Nana Bernice Ring

A unique take on the classic signet ring, this beauty from Dana Rebecca Designs features a grooved texture and a stunning oval-shaped diamond. 

Dana Rebecca Designs : $715
Abercrombie + Fitch High Rise Loose Jean
Abercrombie + Fitch High Rise Loose Jean

Abercrombie’s best-selling jean has a flattering high-rise fit and an on-trend baggy look. 

Abercrombie + Fitch : $90
Brooks Ghost Max
Brooks Ghost Max

Hot girl walks are back baby — and she’ll need a spanking new pair of walking shoes. We’d go with these ultra-cushioned running shoes from Brooks. 

Brooks : $150
Madewell Shoulder Bag
Madewell Shoulder Bag

You’re looking at the quintessential day-to-night handbag. 

Zappos : $138
Lisa Says Gah Emery Grommet Belt
Lisa Says Gah Emery Grommet Belt

I’ve been debating purchasing this statement-making leather grommet belt for myself, but it’s a bit out of my budget. However, the price point makes it a fabulous gift.

Lisa Says Gah : $98
Thistle Gift Card
Thistle Gift Card

Figuring out what you’re going to eat every day is one of the most annoying aspects of adulthood. Thistle makes eating nutritious, satisfying meals daily super simple with prepackaged breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks and sides.

Buy Here
Monastery Rose Cleansing Oil
Monastery Rose Cleansing Oil

Because disposable makeup wipes aren’t good for her skin or the environment, I’d recommend picking up this lavish cleansing oil from boutique skincare brand Monastery. It looks good, smells divine and is formulated with anti-inflammatory, nourishing ingredients. 

Monastery : $48

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

