Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We understand that finding the perfect gift for the woman in your life can be taxing. It’s why every holiday season, and ahead of Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, we present you with thorough guides to the best apparel, accessories, home goods and wellness products you can gift in hopes of making yourself look like a totally thoughtful stud.

But, you see, gift-giving is a year-round undertaking if you’re doing it right. Birthdays and anniversaries also call for thoughtful, first-rate gifts, as do any number of other totally random days for no reason whatsoever. It’s why offer this column where, each month, we’ll compile an extensive list of the best gifts you can give to the lovely women in your life, curated by women.

Frye Harness Boot She’s likely been eyeing a pair of Frye boots, but not pulling the trigger due to the price tag. So now’s the ideal time to gift her the brand’s handcrafted Harness 12R, which features an iconic silhouette, a Horween leather upper and Goodyear welt construction. FRYE : $598

Laneige Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask The brand known for its cult-favorite overnight lip masks has finally launched an ultra-hydrating sleep mask for the face. The all-new Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask does just that, leaving her skin looking plump and rejuvenated each morning. Buy Here : $36

Hedley & Bennett Chef’s Knife Set As a beginner cook myself, Hedley and Bennett’s Japanese steel knife trio has been a godsend in the kitchen. But even if she’s not a novice, she’ll still enjoy slicing and dicing with the sharp, easy-to-wield and quite good-looking blades. Hedley & Bennett : $265 $195

Owala FreeSip Twist We say the Stanley Quencher is for hydrating at home, but the Owala is for drinking on the go. Specifically, the brand’s recently launched FreeSip Twist — a slim, travel-friendly bottle that keeps drinks cold for 24 hours, and includes a built-in, removable straw for easy sipping. Owala : $28

Jenny Bird Maeve Bangle I’m currently obsessing over knot bangles, and if I had my pick, I’d go with this high-polish silver number from Jenny Bird. Jennybird : $168

Nike Swoosh Medium Support Bra Complete with sewn-in pads, this Nike bra provides medium support during both her low and high-impact workouts. It’s also available in a very pretty, very spring-ready light blue. Nike : $50

Papier Today is Yours Daily Planner Papier’s 16-week undated productivity planner won’t just help her keep track of daily to-dos, but has space for setting goals, jotting down grocery lists and more. Best part is, she can fill out the dates herself, which means she can start using this planner any time of the year. (Points for getting it personalized!) Papier : $35

Frankie4 Gianna Flat Podiatrist designed shoes that aren’t, you know, ugly. These flats from Australian shoe brand Frankie4 are the perfect commuter shoe that fashionably disguise four layers of essential arch and heel support. Frankie4 : $185

Ami Ami Rosé We’re drinking rosé straight from the bag this spring. Specifically, this deliciously crisp and dry rosé from boxed wine brand Ami Ami. Ami Ami : $30

HER Juice Bar Sex on the Peach Scrub Exfoliating is an essential part of the skincare routine. It rids the skin barrier of dead cells, making it easier for moisturizer to deeply penetrate the skin. However, since most body scrubs don’t help with moisturization, those of us suffering from chronic dry skin might be hesitant to use them. But this exfoliant/moisturizer duo, formulated with natural ingredients like sea salt, jojoba oil and sweet almond oil, is designed for those suffering from flaky and desert-dry skin in mind. HER Juice Bar : $35

Brooks Ghost Max Hot girl walks are back baby — and she’ll need a spanking new pair of walking shoes. We’d go with these ultra-cushioned running shoes from Brooks. Brooks : $150

Thistle Gift Card Figuring out what you’re going to eat every day is one of the most annoying aspects of adulthood. Thistle makes eating nutritious, satisfying meals daily super simple with prepackaged breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks and sides. Buy Here

Monastery Rose Cleansing Oil Because disposable makeup wipes aren’t good for her skin or the environment, I’d recommend picking up this lavish cleansing oil from boutique skincare brand Monastery. It looks good, smells divine and is formulated with anti-inflammatory, nourishing ingredients. Monastery : $48