Updated January 22, 2023

The 30 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Yes, you just bought her a present a month ago, and yes, you have to buy her another right now. We got you, though.

A sampling of the best valentine's day gifts for her in 2023
Skip the drugstore chocolates this year.
Courtesy of brands
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We can all agree that Valentine’s Day comes a little too early in the calendar year. Even though you spent the entirety of November and December shopping, it’s somehow time to do it again. So to help you find the most memorable Valentine’s Day gifts for her, we’ve made for you this extremely handy gift guide.

What you’ll find below are some standard V-day-type gifts — jewelry, makeup, shoes, etc. — along with items for her home, more stylish pieces to add to her closet, and products to aid her overall health and wellness. Now go off, have fun, and don’t forget to pick up some flowers.

Outdoor Voices Cross Back Dress
Outdoor Voices Cross Back Dress

Of my many OV exercise dresses, I find myself wearing the brand’s Cross Back Dress more and more. It’s flowy but still supportive (thanks to a built-in in shorts liner) and features a cute A-line silhouette with fun cross straps at the back. 

Buy it now : $100
Material Full Glass Set
Material Full Glass Set

Whatever her preference — wine, water or some trendy spicy cocktail — it will taste even better out of one of Material’s beautifully designed drinking glasses, each perfectly stackable and constructed from super strong borosilicate glass.

Buy it now : $65
Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer
Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer

Another knock-out product from one of our favorite travel brands, Dagne Dover’s recently launched toiletry organizer stores all her beauty items upright for easy access. And it comes in a groovy “Check Mix” pattern.

Buy it now : $70
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set

Washable silk is always a good idea. The revolutionary fabric feels like silk, looks like silk but doesn’t require the same rigid upkeep as regular silk does. Now, she can relax completely and in style in this printed pajama set. 

Buy it now : $298
Venus Et Fleur Petit Heart
Venus Et Fleur Petit Heart

Venus et Fleur’s eternal roses should be your Valentine’s Day tradition, TBH. You can start with the brand’s Petite Heart, which includes nine to eleven tiny roses that’ll last an entire year.

Buy it now : $145
Aurate Half Diamond Baguette Ring
Aurate Half Diamond Baguette Ring

A perfectly stackable, dainty ring that doesn’t skimp on wow factor. Use code LOVE4YOU for 30% off until 2/14.

Buy it now : $980$686
Caraway Sauté Pan
Caraway Sauté Pan

Non-stick and non-toxic, this pan from internet-favorite home goods brand Caraway clocks in at 11.8 inches and holds 4.5 quarts, making it a sleek-looking piece cookware, ideal for the woman who loves hosting dinner parties.

Buy it now : $145
Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer￼
Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer￼

Versatile enough for the office and post-work plans, this chonky number from Reformation is a celeb favorite and wardrobe staple. With classic penny loafer details and a serious leather lug sole, the style is made from recycled materials, sugar cane and ethically sourced leather — and is available in a slew of eye-catching colorways.  

Buy it now : $268
Monica Vinader Diamond Marquise Chain Bracelet
Monica Vinader Diamond Marquise Chain Bracelet

Inspired by the 18th Century marquise diamond, this dainty 14k solid gold bracelet is an eye-catching (but not showy) piece of jewelry she can wear stacked or on its own. 

Buy it now : $350
Free People Most Wanted Tank
Free People Most Wanted Tank

A classic ribbed tank with two flirty details: lace accouterments and a fully button-down front.

Buy it now : $38
Ouai Chill Pills
Ouai Chill Pills

The only acceptable way to tell your S.O. to take a chill pill is by gifting her these jasmine rose-scented bath bombs. 

Buy it now : $30
Paint Your Life
Paint Your Life

Sentimental gifts don’t need to be super corny or cheaply made. Turn her favorite moments, furry friends or places (like the restaurant she frequents the most) into eternal keepsakes with Paint Your Life, a service that employs professional artists to create impressive hand-painted portraits from personal photos.

Buy it now : $299
Boll & Branch Reserve Sheet Set
Boll & Branch Reserve Sheet Set

When it comes to luxurious bedding, Boll & Branch’s latest sheet collection isn’t messing around. Crafted from rare organic fabric and slow-spun for supreme softness, this Reserve Sheet Set is the perfect way to say “I love you let’s go to bed right now.” 

Buy it now : $458
The Sill Olive Tree￼
The Sill Olive Tree￼

If she prefers plants over flowers, the Sill is the place to get those greens. We’d recommend going with something she might not already have, like this Mediterranean offering. The Sill’s Olive Tree comes in a 6″ nursery grow pot inside any planter of your choosing. 

Buy it now : $80
Everlane Cashmere Boxy Crew
Everlane Cashmere Boxy Crew

She can chase those winter blues away with Everlane’s sprightly cashmere crew sweater that’s crafted from a luxurious Italian cashmere/wool blend and features a flattering cropped fit. 

Buy it now : $185
Catbird Smallest Love Letter Charm
Catbird Smallest Love Letter Charm

There’s a good chance this tiny envelope-shaped charm, made from 100% recycled solid 14k yellow gold in Brooklyn, will turn her into a big ball of mush. A wildly romantic — and personal! — gift, the charm can be engraved with a short, meaningful message. (This is also your reminder to send her more love letters.)

Buy it now : $138
Boy Smells Violet Ends
Boy Smells Violet Ends

Notes of “burning papyrus + steeping tobacco” make this genderfluid fragrance a one-of-a-kind, sultry knock-out. 

Buy it now : $98
Ryka Euphoria Running Shoe
Ryka Euphoria Running Shoe

Constructed with the female foot in mind, the all-new (and first-ever for the brand) performance shoe from Ryka is designed to enhance her runner’s stance by increasing foot contact within the shoe and promoting her foot’s natural position. 

Buy it now : $140
Calpak Luka Duffel
Calpak Luka Duffel

With a water-resistant coating, exterior water bottle pocket and even a compartment to keep her shoes separate, Calpak’s internet-favorite duffel is a gym/work/everyday carry workhorse — and InsideHook travel editor Lindsay Rodgers’s current go-to … enough said.

Buy it now : $120
Asystem Radical Relief Gel Roll On
Asystem Radical Relief Gel Roll On

Headaches, period cramps or sore muscles from a tough workout are no match for Asystem’s powerful roll-on gel stick, which contains fast-acting ingredients including USA-grown hemp-derived CBD.

Buy it now : $59
Ana Luisa Puffed Heart Hoops
Ana Luisa Puffed Heart Hoops

We’d typically tell you to stray away from heart-shaped anything for Valentine’s Day (a little too on the nose, ya know?), but these heart huggies are too adorably chic to pass up. 

Buy it now : $65
Girlfriend Collective Black Colette Halter Bra￼
Girlfriend Collective Black Colette Halter Bra￼

Super versatile, super soft, Girlfriend Collective’s simple halter top is a solid workout and everyday top. 

Buy it now
De Soi Variety Pack
De Soi Variety Pack

As someone who enjoys her liquor, this line of NA sparkling, low-cal apéritifs was surprisingly enjoyable. Made with natural adaptogens, these drinks boast some seriously unique, tasty expressions.

Buy it now : $75$70
Mansur Gavriel Notte Shoulder Bag
Mansur Gavriel Notte Shoulder Bag

Is it a clutch? Is it a tote? This Italian Lambskin leather bag can be anything she wants. What we do know for sure is that it’s a stellar accessory to tote around. 

Buy it now : $595
Soft Services Skin Essentials Set
Soft Services Skin Essentials Set

Did this skincare set from Soft Services change my skin? Yes, yes it did. It includes the top-rated buffing bar (a serious exfoliant that leaves skin feeling baby soft), a shower gel for frequent showerers (combats dry skin!) and a toning lotion (firms skin while leaving it unbelievably soft.)

Buy it now : $100$90
Spa Finder Gift Card
Spa Finder Gift Card

Thousands of spas and wellness services can be booked through Spa Finder, so make it easy on yourself and gift her a treatment she can pick out herself. 

Buy it now : $50 – $500
Literie 28th Street Flower Market
Literie 28th Street Flower Market

Fresh flowers eventually die, but flower-scented candles last a bit longer. And no such candle captures the essence of fresh flowers like this one inspired by New York City’s iconic flower district. 

Buy it now : $45
Monos Compressible Packing Cubes
Monos Compressible Packing Cubes

Designed with overpacking tendencies in mind, Monos’ innovative packing cubes not only keep her items nicely organized but compress height by up to 60%. 

Buy it now : $90
Not Just Pantry Staple Mixed-Pack
Not Just Pantry Staple Mixed-Pack

Includes a 10-veggie pasta sauce, a delicious coconut caramel dessert sauce, gluten-free pesto and maybe the best salad dressing we’ve ever tried. This set of versatile pantry staples is a godsend for both the cooking pro and cooking inept in your life.

Buy it now : $47
PuraVida Tiny Heart Choker
PuraVida Tiny Heart Choker

Another( subtle) darling heart-shaped piece, handcrafted using hypoallergenic, anti-tarnish sterling silver and 18k gold plating.

Buy it now : $45
Quay Total Vibe
Quay Total Vibe

As its name suggests, this bold pair of sunnies from the Australian eyewear brand is a total vibe. 

Buy it now : $75
Credo Clean Starter Kit Fresh Start Collection
Credo Clean Starter Kit Fresh Start Collection

This collection full of clean beauty products (cruelty-free, no harmful chemicals) allows her to test out new brands and products while building a more sustainable makeup bag. 

Buy it now : $50

