The 30 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
Yes, you just bought her a present a month ago, and yes, you have to buy her another right now. We got you, though.
We can all agree that Valentine’s Day comes a little too early in the calendar year. Even though you spent the entirety of November and December shopping, it’s somehow time to do it again. So to help you find the most memorable Valentine’s Day gifts for her, we’ve made for you this extremely handy gift guide.
What you’ll find below are some standard V-day-type gifts — jewelry, makeup, shoes, etc. — along with items for her home, more stylish pieces to add to her closet, and products to aid her overall health and wellness. Now go off, have fun, and don’t forget to pick up some flowers.
Outdoor Voices Cross Back Dress
Of my many OV exercise dresses, I find myself wearing the brand’s Cross Back Dress more and more. It’s flowy but still supportive (thanks to a built-in in shorts liner) and features a cute A-line silhouette with fun cross straps at the back.
Material Full Glass Set
Whatever her preference — wine, water or some trendy spicy cocktail — it will taste even better out of one of Material’s beautifully designed drinking glasses, each perfectly stackable and constructed from super strong borosilicate glass.
Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer
Another knock-out product from one of our favorite travel brands, Dagne Dover’s recently launched toiletry organizer stores all her beauty items upright for easy access. And it comes in a groovy “Check Mix” pattern.
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set
Washable silk is always a good idea. The revolutionary fabric feels like silk, looks like silk but doesn’t require the same rigid upkeep as regular silk does. Now, she can relax completely and in style in this printed pajama set.
Venus Et Fleur Petit Heart
Venus et Fleur’s eternal roses should be your Valentine’s Day tradition, TBH. You can start with the brand’s Petite Heart, which includes nine to eleven tiny roses that’ll last an entire year.
Aurate Half Diamond Baguette Ring
A perfectly stackable, dainty ring that doesn’t skimp on wow factor. Use code LOVE4YOU for 30% off until 2/14.
Caraway Sauté Pan
Non-stick and non-toxic, this pan from internet-favorite home goods brand Caraway clocks in at 11.8 inches and holds 4.5 quarts, making it a sleek-looking piece cookware, ideal for the woman who loves hosting dinner parties.
Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafer￼
Versatile enough for the office and post-work plans, this chonky number from Reformation is a celeb favorite and wardrobe staple. With classic penny loafer details and a serious leather lug sole, the style is made from recycled materials, sugar cane and ethically sourced leather — and is available in a slew of eye-catching colorways.
Monica Vinader Diamond Marquise Chain Bracelet
Inspired by the 18th Century marquise diamond, this dainty 14k solid gold bracelet is an eye-catching (but not showy) piece of jewelry she can wear stacked or on its own.
Free People Most Wanted Tank
A classic ribbed tank with two flirty details: lace accouterments and a fully button-down front.
Ouai Chill Pills
The only acceptable way to tell your S.O. to take a chill pill is by gifting her these jasmine rose-scented bath bombs.
Paint Your Life
Sentimental gifts don’t need to be super corny or cheaply made. Turn her favorite moments, furry friends or places (like the restaurant she frequents the most) into eternal keepsakes with Paint Your Life, a service that employs professional artists to create impressive hand-painted portraits from personal photos.
Boll & Branch Reserve Sheet Set
When it comes to luxurious bedding, Boll & Branch’s latest sheet collection isn’t messing around. Crafted from rare organic fabric and slow-spun for supreme softness, this Reserve Sheet Set is the perfect way to say “I love you let’s go to bed right now.”
The Sill Olive Tree￼
If she prefers plants over flowers, the Sill is the place to get those greens. We’d recommend going with something she might not already have, like this Mediterranean offering. The Sill’s Olive Tree comes in a 6″ nursery grow pot inside any planter of your choosing.
Everlane Cashmere Boxy Crew
She can chase those winter blues away with Everlane’s sprightly cashmere crew sweater that’s crafted from a luxurious Italian cashmere/wool blend and features a flattering cropped fit.
Catbird Smallest Love Letter Charm
There’s a good chance this tiny envelope-shaped charm, made from 100% recycled solid 14k yellow gold in Brooklyn, will turn her into a big ball of mush. A wildly romantic — and personal! — gift, the charm can be engraved with a short, meaningful message. (This is also your reminder to send her more love letters.)
Boy Smells Violet Ends
Notes of “burning papyrus + steeping tobacco” make this genderfluid fragrance a one-of-a-kind, sultry knock-out.
Ryka Euphoria Running Shoe
Constructed with the female foot in mind, the all-new (and first-ever for the brand) performance shoe from Ryka is designed to enhance her runner’s stance by increasing foot contact within the shoe and promoting her foot’s natural position.
Calpak Luka Duffel
With a water-resistant coating, exterior water bottle pocket and even a compartment to keep her shoes separate, Calpak’s internet-favorite duffel is a gym/work/everyday carry workhorse — and InsideHook travel editor Lindsay Rodgers’s current go-to … enough said.
Asystem Radical Relief Gel Roll On
Headaches, period cramps or sore muscles from a tough workout are no match for Asystem’s powerful roll-on gel stick, which contains fast-acting ingredients including USA-grown hemp-derived CBD.
Ana Luisa Puffed Heart Hoops
We’d typically tell you to stray away from heart-shaped anything for Valentine’s Day (a little too on the nose, ya know?), but these heart huggies are too adorably chic to pass up.
Girlfriend Collective Black Colette Halter Bra￼
Super versatile, super soft, Girlfriend Collective’s simple halter top is a solid workout and everyday top.
De Soi Variety Pack
As someone who enjoys her liquor, this line of NA sparkling, low-cal apéritifs was surprisingly enjoyable. Made with natural adaptogens, these drinks boast some seriously unique, tasty expressions.
Mansur Gavriel Notte Shoulder Bag
Is it a clutch? Is it a tote? This Italian Lambskin leather bag can be anything she wants. What we do know for sure is that it’s a stellar accessory to tote around.
Soft Services Skin Essentials Set
Did this skincare set from Soft Services change my skin? Yes, yes it did. It includes the top-rated buffing bar (a serious exfoliant that leaves skin feeling baby soft), a shower gel for frequent showerers (combats dry skin!) and a toning lotion (firms skin while leaving it unbelievably soft.)
Spa Finder Gift Card
Thousands of spas and wellness services can be booked through Spa Finder, so make it easy on yourself and gift her a treatment she can pick out herself.
Literie 28th Street Flower Market
Fresh flowers eventually die, but flower-scented candles last a bit longer. And no such candle captures the essence of fresh flowers like this one inspired by New York City’s iconic flower district.
Monos Compressible Packing Cubes
Designed with overpacking tendencies in mind, Monos’ innovative packing cubes not only keep her items nicely organized but compress height by up to 60%.
Not Just Pantry Staple Mixed-Pack
Includes a 10-veggie pasta sauce, a delicious coconut caramel dessert sauce, gluten-free pesto and maybe the best salad dressing we’ve ever tried. This set of versatile pantry staples is a godsend for both the cooking pro and cooking inept in your life.
PuraVida Tiny Heart Choker
Another( subtle) darling heart-shaped piece, handcrafted using hypoallergenic, anti-tarnish sterling silver and 18k gold plating.
Quay Total Vibe
As its name suggests, this bold pair of sunnies from the Australian eyewear brand is a total vibe.
Credo Clean Starter Kit Fresh Start Collection
This collection full of clean beauty products (cruelty-free, no harmful chemicals) allows her to test out new brands and products while building a more sustainable makeup bag.
