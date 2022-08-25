Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.

Happy Sex Week, everyone! What’s that? You didn’t know it was Sex Week? That’s ’cause we made it up! And here’s why we did: Despite recent developments in the news, we are living in a golden age of sexual wellness, at least insofar as there are countless brands and products currently helping people of all ages, sexual orientations and body types live more fulfilling sex lives. We’ll be highlighting them all week, as well as sharing expert advice on how to enhance intimacy and connectivity in your own bedroom.

In the three years since I started working at InsideHook, I have accumulated a large duffel bag full of sexual wellness products.

Since part of my job is to guide you toward the products that are truly worthy your time and money, I receive a decent amount of samples to test and write about. One category I’ve written about quite a bit over the years is sexual wellness. From vibrators and arousal topicals to lingerie and lubricants, you can find an extensive number of roundups and reviews authored by yours truly that pertain to sex — specifically the products that’ll make it a more intimate, enjoyable and equal experience for everyone involved.

So that’s also how I turned into the kind of woman who has a carry-on bag bursting at its seams, full of clitoral suction devices, high-tech vibrators and enough lube to fill the Nile shoved in the back of her closet.

In honor of InsideHook’s first annual sex week, I decided to write up nearly all of the sex toys and accessories I’ve ever been gifted and/or bought myself. It ultimately amounted to 26 items. There were a few bottles of lube I didn’t feel the need to include (because really, how much lube can a person use in one lifetime?!), and some vibrators I’ve gifted to friends. Below are my field notes.

But before you read these reviews and hopefully find a sexual wellness product you and/or your partner will greatly enjoy, a few things to keep in mind:

For starters, I am a person with a vulva. So, most of the products on this list are devices designed for people with vulvas. If you’re in the market for more penis-focused products, I’d recommend checking out our guide to the best strokers.

Secondly, when it comes to pleasure and getting turned on, every person is different! For example, air pulse toys — AKA devices that employ a specialized technology to mimic oral sex (that we’ll get to later) — aren’t my go-to pleasure products. However, I know from online reviews and from word of mouth (ha), lots of women would rather cut off their left arm than hand over their Womanizer. Just something to keep in mind as you shop for yourself and/or your partner. If I wasn’t over-the-moon about a product, it doesn’t mean you/your partner won’t be, and vice versa.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from this little sexual wellness voyage I embarked on, it’s that experimentation is necessary to unearth new and exciting sensations. Discovering what you do and do not find pleasurable is going to take some trial and error, and you, like me, might end up with a treasure trove of pleasure products. But, hey, at least you can guarantee you’ll have some orgasms along the way.

Personal Massagers/Vibrators

Rumbling devices that can be used solo or with a partner

Amazon

Despite my literal duffel bag full of vibrators, for the past year and a half now I’ve almost exclusively used this sleek, stainless steel vibe from luxury sex toy brand Crave to achieve le orgasme. Starting with its elegant design, the Wink+ is inauspicious — even pretty — enough to display on my bedside table, while its small, travel-friendly design is easy to maneuver solo and during intercourse. And though she is but little she is fierce — with five powerful speeds and two patterns you can control with just a click of a button located conveniently at the bottom of the device. The only downside I suppose is that the Crave Wink is for clitoral stimulation only and should not be inserted in any orifices. But if you or your partner are just looking for a simple yet tasteful clitoral vibe, I can’t recommend the Wink enough.

Zalo

When I recently misplaced the Crave Wink a few weeks ago (RIP), I turned to this clitoral massager from Zalo, and honestly, wish I would have sooner. Most vibrators advertise how “whisper quiet” they are, but I find that’s rarely the case. (So if you’re my roommate wondering why my AC is running in the dead of winter, now you know.) But the Bess isn’t fronting. For how powerfully intense this slim silicone massager is, it’s impressively silent. It’s also impressively versatile with eight vibration modes and three different head attachments for both clitoris and G-spot stimulation (and comes with a discreet satin storage pouch to keep everything in.) It’s a solid all-around massager that looks super luxurious too.

We-Vibe

Holy shit this thing is massive! And it’s why the We-Vibe Wand, “an intense twist on the classic wand vibrator,” is not really for me — among other reasons. While it’s easy enough to operate (but still a little heavy for my taste), its gargantuan dimensions (80 mm x 309 mm x 50 mm) make storing this device a real bitch. And while there are ten vibration modes … I can’t really feel any one of them. For its magnum size, the vibration level is surprisingly weak. However, if I ever have to bludgeon a home intruder, it will be with this wand.

Babeland

The mother of all vibrators, Magic Wand, recently released a miniature-sized version of its famed wand massager that’s been a bestseller for over 30 years. Admittedly I’ve never tried the OG, but judging from my experience with the We-Vibe Wand, I’m fairly sure it would be a bit too cumbersome for me. Unlike its predecessor, the nine-and-a-half-inch wand is wireless and travel-friendly. However, she’s still sufficiently powerful with three strong vibration settings and has earned a spot in my vibrator rotation.

Zumio

The Zumio Iyana is a plastic clitoral stimulator that operates via rotation, not vibration. A cool concept, but I wasn’t super impressed. It’s no fault of its powerful spoon-shaped tip which delivers precise stimulation exactly where you want it. It just feels kind of cheap, and also looks like the Alien from Alien when the cap is on. There’s no discreet storage pouch either, just a plastic rechargeable stand the device sits in. Again, if your partner likes strong, direct clitoral stimulation, this might be a good option for them, but personally, the plastic felt a bit harsh, which is why I’d opt for a silicone massager (like the Bess).

Emojibator

The cutest vibrator on this list is Emojibator’s — the brand known for its emoticon-inspired vibration devices — new Cherry vibe. Despite its minuscule size, this fruit-inspired rumbly device has nine hefty vibration patterns. Is it the easiest toy to maneuver? No. Its small, circular design makes pinpointing the right spot (and maintaining it) quite onerous. Still, it’s a cute toy that’d make for a fun gift IMO.

Bloomi

There’s nothing exceptional about Bloomi’s clitoral and body vibe, which is why I like it. Sometimes you just want a no-frills massager that feels comfortable in your hand and can get the job done without all the bells and whistles — and that’s exactly what this minimalist device does. It’s got three powerful vibration settings, a rounded side for body massages and a curved side for clitoral stimulation. (Plus, I really like the color.)

Free People

This smoldering number from the approachable sexual wellness product brand Smile Makers is another pretty standard vibe and one I’d deem suitable for beginners. However, I don’t think its unique flame-shaped top, designed for simultaneous external stimulations, is as “next-level” as advertised. Also, this device takes batteries — a real buzz kill when it dies mid-sesh and you have to go rummaging through your junk drawer for new ones. Still, it’s noticeably one of the smoothest-feeling vibes on this list, thanks to the device’s imported Japanese silicone that’s been cryogenically polished.

MysteryVibe

While it’s not the most interesting-looking vibrator on our list, what the Poco lacks in style, it makes up for in functionality (which, is really most important.) Thanks to its bendable design, the award-winning vibrator allows you to target multiple erogenous zones and the G-spot to stimulate basically any location you want. I appreciate the versatility of this compact vibe — it’s waterproof, connects to a smart app for partner play and has a whopping 16 power settings.

Couples Vibrators

Wearable devices designed for play with a partner

Amazon

While I was quite disappointed with We-Vibe’s wand, the company’s Sync — a top-rated wearable couples vibrator — holds a special place in my heart. Incorporating wearable devices (or any new device, really) into sex for the first time can be daunting for both parties. But the We-Vibe Sync’s slim and flexible fit uniquely adjusts to your body and doesn’t feel obtrusive during intimate moments. And while it is designed for hands-free clitoral and G-spot stimulation, both partners will enjoy the powerful sensations, bringing you both closer together (speaking from experience.)

Zalo

If you or your partner are reluctant to try a wearable vibrator, the remote-controlled, app-compatible Aya from Zalo is the perfect introductory device. Particularly because of its extremely slender shape and buttery soft, body-safe silicone material that fits comfortably against the body. Like Zalo’s other vibrators, the Aya is also nicely versatile with a removable silicone attachment for internal stimulation and a fancy shield-shaped magnet that keeps the vibe in place when worn underneath clothing for discreet play.

Dame

While I love the concept of the Fin (an ergonomic finger vibrator designed to help clitoral stimulation feel more intuitive), I just couldn’t get the hang of it. While the device did feel seamless in hand, I had a difficult time finding and hitting the right spot with it (even with its pointy side). Perhaps it had to do with the Fin’s bulky shape or its vibration levels, which even on the highest setting didn’t feel impactful enough. But the thing has thousands of positive reviews and a 4.5-star rating, so I could totally be in the minority here.

Amazon

This was an early pandemic purchase, as my partner and I were nearly 200 miles away from each other for months on end. For those unfamiliar, Lovense offers some of the best Bluetooth-enabled, long-distance sex toys on the market, and this egg-style vibrator is a cam model favorite. I’ll spare you the horny details, but the hands-free vibe you or your partner can control and create custom vibrations is a no-brainer for long-distance couples. (However, the base is sizeable, so I’d asses your partner’s comfort level before gifting.)

Air Pulse Toys

Employing pressure airwave technology, these devices simulate oral sex for those with vulvas

Dame

As I mentioned above, these types of suck-y toys designed to mimic oral stimulation haven’t floored me, mainly because they take me a few tries to get the hang of. Well, that was until I met Aer from the female-founded sexual wellness brand Dame. In terms of the intensity of the waves, I’d say it’s just as effective as every other air pulse toy I’ve tried but there’s something about the Aer that made using it not totally confusing, and actually, quite seamless. I think it has to do with Aer’s design, specifically the mouth of the toy, which is a lot thinner than other toys I’ve tried. I think the smaller mouth simply offered more precise stimulation. Anyway, this is probably the toy that surprised me the most and I’d recommend buying it ASAP.

Womanizer

“The Prada of sex toys,” the Womanizer was my first introduction to the world of air pulse toys, probably because the company basically revolutionized the category with its world-famous Pleasure Air technology that debuted in 2014. It’s by far the most popular (and maybe celebrated) pulse air clitoral stimulator on the market. It looks/feels luxurious, has 14 intensity levels and even has an Autopilot mode where you can just let your device take you to the promised land.

Lelo

When I lost my Crave Wink+ (pour one out) and before trying the Zalo Bess, I had an intermittent rendezvous with the Lelo Sila, a device that I haphazardly left on the window sill next to my bed. Anywho, after a few tries, I decided I enjoyed the Sila just fine. The shape is unique and if we’re talking aesthetics, it’s one of the most luxurious-looking devices I own. My only caveat is that it’s probably the loudest device I own. And to that, I ask Why Lelo? Why is this device so embarrassingly loud?

Lelo

Another extremely luxurious-looking device from the Swedish lifestyle brand, the Sona 2 Cruise is equipped with 12 pleasure settings and is crafted from one piece of super-smooth silicone. My favorite part about this device (besides its toe-curling suction capabilities) is its acutely curved (and gold-plated) back which makes operating a bit more comfortable.

Lubricants and Arousal Products

The slippery and titillating oil- and water-based serums and lubricants that should be bedroom essentials

Foria

Let’s cut to the chase: This oil-based lubricant from CBD sexual wellness brand Foria is without question the best lubricant I’ve ever tried. It effectively lubricates yet feels so incredibly clean and lightweight against the skin, it’s like nothing is there. Plus it comes in a beautiful, discreet glass tincture bottle. (Only downside — not safe with latex or silicone toys.)

Foria

When it comes to arousal oils and serums, I incorrectly assume that once applied, a rocket ship will blast off out of my vagina and I’ll be an inconsolable horndog until my needs are met. So when I first tried Foria’s best-selling Awaken Arousal Oil I was like what is all the hype about? It wasn’t until I was actually in the throws of lovemaking (gross!) that I realized this topical enhances pleasure and orgasm. And does so quite well I may add. (Also, unfortunately, not compatible with latex or silicone.)

Bloomi

However THIS oil … Wowza. I’m actually still flabbergasted at how fast-acting this topical is. Formulated with a ton of natural ingredients like passionflower and pumpkin seed oil, this pleasure oil is a libido firestarter. (Again, not compatible with latex or silicone, however Bloomi does offer a water-based arousal serum that might be worth a try.)

Dame

This serum smells like Christmas. Unfortunately, it did not get me my jollies as promised.

SelfMade

AAPI-founded psychodermatology brand SelfMade’s “self-exploration” serum is a product for when you want to take some time to yourself, unwind and explore. Housed in a gorgeous glass tincture bottle, the formula works to relieve any tension you’re holding, while enhancing pleasurable moments. Oh, and it smells dreamy. (Would make for a thoughtful gift IMO.)

Playground

I like Playground, a new vibrant sexual wellness brand, for a couple of reasons. Their design is adorable, the directive component of their lubricants (use on date night, vacation, etc.) is clever and fun, and everything is water-based, meaning you don’t have to worry about using Playground with toys or condoms. However, the lubricant can get sticky as hell if you’re not reapplying it frequently, which is just an unfortunate byproduct of water-based formulas.

Other Sexual Wellness Items

Accessories and post-coital clean-up essentials

Lelo

While the fragrance is subtle, this massage candle from Lelo produces a silky wax that feels sensual and smooth on the skin.

Amazon

A game-changer in post-coital clean-up, Promescent’s Before and After Wipes are pH balanced, alcohol-free, contain soothing aloe vera, are 100% biodegradable and are perfect for traveling. Seriously, give your sex towel a break.

Zalo

I’ll be honest, this is the only toy cleaning spray I use because it’s the only one I own. But it’s a chemical-free formula that effectively cleans devices and is packaged in a very opulent gold bottle.