The 10 Best Sex Toy Deals From Lovehoney’s Massive Sale

Sex toy retailer Lovehoney is currently taking up to 70% off during one of its biggest sales of the year. Oftentimes, when large sexual wellness sites host sales, they’ll exclude top brands’ products from discounts, so you’re left shopping for less desirable items. This is not to say those items are total garbage — but when it comes to sexual wellness products, you and your partners deserve some high-quality ish.

So this current Lovehoney sale is a bit of an outlier because the company is specifically taking up 70% off notable brands. You’ll find deep discounts on a variety of sexy pleasure essentials including toys and vibrators, bondage accessories, lingerie sets and everything else you and your partner need for more exciting, intimate and pleasurable sex from top-rated, trustworthy brands like We-Vibe and Womanizer, along with a slew of offerings from Lovehoney’s in-house brand.

We’ve highlighted a few stellar deals from the massive sale below, but be sure to browse the entire sale here.

This compact, travel-friendly device from the award-winning label Womanizer utilizes the brand’s revolutionary Pleasure Air Technology to produce gentle, pleasurable vibrations.

This luxury, wearable egg vibrator from Lovense is a fun, high-tech plaything designed to be enjoyed from any distance. You or your partner can control the Bluetooth-enabled device via the Lovense app, where you can customize vibration patterns and even sync to music, in-app message and video chat from wherever you are.