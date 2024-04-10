The 10 Best Sex Toy Deals From Lovehoney’s Massive Sale

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Sex toy retailer Lovehoney is currently taking up to 70% off during one of its biggest sales of the year. Oftentimes, when large sexual wellness sites host sales, they’ll exclude top brands’ products from discounts, so you’re left shopping for less desirable items. This is not to say those items are total garbage — but when it comes to sexual wellness products, you and your partners deserve some high-quality ish.
So this current Lovehoney sale is a bit of an outlier because the company is specifically taking up 70% off notable brands. You’ll find deep discounts on a variety of sexy pleasure essentials including toys and vibrators, bondage accessories, lingerie sets and everything else you and your partner need for more exciting, intimate and pleasurable sex from top-rated, trustworthy brands like We-Vibe and Womanizer, along with a slew of offerings from Lovehoney’s in-house brand.
We’ve highlighted a few stellar deals from the massive sale below, but be sure to browse the entire sale here.
Magic Wand Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator
The mother of all vibrators is now 20% off.
Fleshlight Flight Pilot Male Masturbator
The famed male massager is also discounted.
Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator
Now’s your chance to save on the internet-famous suction toy.
Bondage Boutique Soft Handcuffs
A comfortable pair of cuffs, now under $10
Lovehoney Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit (6 Piece)
Save 50% on six couples’ play must-haves, including a stroker, mini wand and cock ring (that transforms into a wearable couples vibe).
Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
This top-rated, super-soft warming male masturbator mimics oral sex stimulation.
Bondage Boutique Faux Leather Under Mattress kit (5 Piece)
This bondage set is the easiest way to turn your bedroom into the sex dungeon of your dreams — and now at a whopping 68% off.
Womanizer Starlet USB Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
This compact, travel-friendly device from the award-winning label Womanizer utilizes the brand’s revolutionary Pleasure Air Technology to produce gentle, pleasurable vibrations.
Lovense Lush 3 App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg Vibrator
This luxury, wearable egg vibrator from Lovense is a fun, high-tech plaything designed to be enjoyed from any distance. You or your partner can control the Bluetooth-enabled device via the Lovense app, where you can customize vibration patterns and even sync to music, in-app message and video chat from wherever you are.
Lovehoney High Roller Remote Control Rotating Prostate Massager
With 3 speeds and 7 vibration patterns, stimulates the P-spot for an out-of-this-world orgasm.
