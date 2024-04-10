Wellness > Sex & Dating

The 10 Best Sex Toy Deals From Lovehoney’s Massive Sale

Take up to 70% off vibrators, bondage, lingerie and more

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated April 10, 2024 11:18 am
Lovense vibrator on a heart-shaped background
Take up to 70% off top-rated sexual wellness items.
Lovehoney/Getty

Sex toy retailer Lovehoney is currently taking up to 70% off during one of its biggest sales of the year. Oftentimes, when large sexual wellness sites host sales, they’ll exclude top brands’ products from discounts, so you’re left shopping for less desirable items. This is not to say those items are total garbage — but when it comes to sexual wellness products, you and your partners deserve some high-quality ish.

So this current Lovehoney sale is a bit of an outlier because the company is specifically taking up 70% off notable brands. You’ll find deep discounts on a variety of sexy pleasure essentials including toys and vibrators, bondage accessories, lingerie sets and everything else you and your partner need for more exciting, intimate and pleasurable sex from top-rated, trustworthy brands like We-Vibe and Womanizer, along with a slew of offerings from Lovehoney’s in-house brand.

We’ve highlighted a few stellar deals from the massive sale below, but be sure to browse the entire sale here.

Magic Wand Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator
Magic Wand Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator

The mother of all vibrators is now 20% off.

Buy it now : $150$120
Fleshlight Flight Pilot Male Masturbator
Fleshlight Flight Pilot Male Masturbator

The famed male massager is also discounted.

Buy it now : $55$45
Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator
Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator

Now’s your chance to save on the internet-famous suction toy.

Buy Here : $59$47
Bondage Boutique Soft Handcuffs
Bondage Boutique Soft Handcuffs

A comfortable pair of cuffs, now under $10

Buy it now : $17$9
Lovehoney Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit (6 Piece)
Lovehoney Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit (6 Piece)

Save 50% on six couples’ play must-haves, including a stroker, mini wand and cock ring (that transforms into a wearable couples vibe).

Buy Here : $100$50
Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator
Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator

This top-rated, super-soft warming male masturbator mimics oral sex stimulation.

Buy Here : $90$65
Bondage Boutique Faux Leather Under Mattress kit (5 Piece)
Bondage Boutique Faux Leather Under Mattress kit (5 Piece)

This bondage set is the easiest way to turn your bedroom into the sex dungeon of your dreams — and now at a whopping 68% off.

Buy it now : $85$27
Lovehoney

Womanizer Starlet USB Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator

This compact, travel-friendly device from the award-winning label Womanizer utilizes the brand’s revolutionary Pleasure Air Technology to produce gentle, pleasurable vibrations.

buy here: $80 $55
Lovehoney

Lovense Lush 3 App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg Vibrator

This luxury, wearable egg vibrator from Lovense is a fun, high-tech plaything designed to be enjoyed from any distance. You or your partner can control the Bluetooth-enabled device via the Lovense app, where you can customize vibration patterns and even sync to music, in-app message and video chat from wherever you are.

buy here: $140 $129
Lovehoney High Roller Remote Control Rotating Prostate Massager
Lovehoney High Roller Remote Control Rotating Prostate Massager

With 3 speeds and 7 vibration patterns, stimulates the P-spot for an out-of-this-world orgasm.

Buy Here : $80$50

