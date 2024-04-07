Wellness > Sex & Dating

Pro Tip: AI Might Not Be Great at Diagnosing STIs

Testing a new diagnostic app yielded mixed results

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 7, 2024 6:59 pm
Smartphone camera
AI is making big steps towards diagnosing some conditions — but not everything.
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Call it machine learning or call it AI; either way, there are certain areas where software searching for patterns in large quantities of data can make life better for humans. Last month, a new study suggested that AI tech could analyze coughs for traces of different illnesses, for instance. But analyzing a cough is one thing; diagnosing an STI based on an image of one organ is very different — and it may not be as accurate as the people behind a certain app would like it to be.

At the Los Angeles Times, Corinne Purtill contrasted the promises made by the makers of the app Calmara with a rigorous analysis of its findings. The app’s website offers a quick summary of how it works: “Our AI-powered scans offers you science-backed peeks at any suspicious spots that can be seen on the 🍆 skin.” Essentially, a user sends them a photo of a penis and the app checks for the presence of 10 or more conditions.

Calmara’s website emphasizes that it only works for images of one particular organ. But Purtill’s reporting reveals a gulf between expectations and reality. “[T]ests of Calmara showed the service to be inaccurate, unreliable and prone to the same kind of stigmatizing information its parent company says it wants to combat,” Purtill writes.

As part of the investigation, the Times uploaded a series of images from medical databases, and noted that Calmara correctly spotted some organs showing signs of disease, but missed others. Purtill highlighted “a chancroid ulcer and a case of syphilis so pronounced the foreskin was no longer able to retract.”

This Mental Health Service Used an AI Chatbot Without Telling Its Customers
This Mental Health Service Used an AI Chatbot Without Telling Its Customers
 The free service Koko tested out AI-assisted advice and came to an unsurprising conclusion

In their own report on Calmara, The Guardian observed that some privacy advocates are concerned about the app, for obvious reasons. (Calmara’s website states that “[p]ics vanish faster than a Snapchat” and that the app does not collect personal information.)

Among the experts cited in the Los Angeles Times report was Dr. Ina Park of UC San Francisco. “With any tests you’re doing for STIs, there is always the possibility of false negatives and false positives,” Dr. Park told theTimes. “The issue with this app is that it appears to be rife with both.” All of which means that if you’re concerned that you have an STI, checking in with a healthcare professional is still your best option.

More Like This

A digitally-generated brain against a purple background.
One Surefire Way to Boost Your Brain Health This Year
Google devices
Machine Learning Could Provide a Diagnosis After a Single Cough
Brain illustration
Could AI and Machine Learning Expand What We Know About Alzheimer’s?
Scalpel
Report: Plenty of Guys Experience Buyer’s Remorse After Penis Enlargement Surgery

Culture
Culture > Internet
Wellness > Sex & Dating
Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Scientist working in lab
Scientists Are Growing Brains to Better Understand Dementia
Nirvana in 1992
The Fate of the Bridge in Nirvana's "Something In the Way" Is Uncertain
Charlie Lawrence crosses the finish line with a new 50-mile record.
The Training Secrets of the New 50-Mile King
SNL revisited "La Maison Du Bang!"
This Week's "SNL" Traveled to 1970s France
a bar with a sign hanging over the bottles that reads welcome to cleveland
Where to Eat and Drink in Cleveland Right Now
Ian Fleming
What a New Biography of Ian Fleming Tells Us About James Bond's Creator

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Wellness, Right This Way

Smartphone camera

Pro Tip: AI Might Not Be Great at Diagnosing STIs

Scientist working in lab

Scientists Are Growing Brains to Better Understand Dementia

Charlie Lawrence crosses the finish line with a new 50-mile record.

The Training Secrets of the New 50-Mile King

A pair of Elephant Balls, the grip strength training tool, in front of a picture of the savanna.

This Weird Tool Will Improve Your Grip Strength

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Products of the Week: Coffee Liqueur, Leather Jackets and Housecoats

Products of the Week: Coffee Liqueur, Leather Jackets and Housecoats

A selection of non-alcoholic drinks from Boisson, an NA retailer that is rumored to be shuttering its physical stores

Is the Non-Alcoholic Marketplace Drying Up?

spring style hero

The InsideHook Spring Style Guide

Two guy friends, one sitting playing guitar and the other on piano. Here's the friendship advice from my dad and his bandmate of nearly 50 years.

Friendship Advice From My Dad and His Best Pal of 50 Years