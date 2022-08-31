Wellness > Sex & Dating

Christmas Came Early: Lovehoney’s Sexy Advent Calendars Are Now Available

The best-selling boxes have a reputation for selling out fast, so don’t wait to snag one

For whatever reason, last holiday season was the season of advent calendars.

Advent calendars, for those of you who didn’t go to Catholic school, are used to count down the days until the celebration of the birth of the baby Jesus (i.e. Christmas!). Traditionally, these cardboard calendars feature tiny numbered flaps, that when opened, reveal a small religious photo or piece of chocolate (to keep the kids interested). 

And when we say every niche, we mean every niche, including sexual ones. 

Yes, there are sexy advent calendars for all you naughty little ho ho hos, filled with a selection of toys and accessories for every type of play. And while there are a ton of sexy calendars out there to gift, we must direct you to the best in the biz.

Sex toy retailer Lovehoney is sort of known for its extravagant sex toy and lingerie advent calendars, to the extent that they quickly sell out every year. This week, the company launched two new seductive holiday offerings — and they’re a real bang for your buck.

The two calendars — the Lovehoney 24-Day X Womanizer Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar 2024 and the Lovehoney Dream Wand Sex Toy Gift Box — are currently on sale for under $200. However, you’ll find nearly all of them are worth well over $200. And unlike some other advent calendars on the market (cough cough Chanel’s $800 calendar full of worthless trinkets), Lovehoney’s boxes are filled with top-rated items like high-powered devices and luxurious accessories guaranteed to spice up intimate moments this holiday season and beyond.

Below, we’ve detailed everything you can expect from Lovehoney’s four new advent calendars. And remember, these boxes tend to go fast so we wouldn’t hesitate to cop one.

  • What you get: 24 penis- and vulva-centric toys, including vibrators, BDSM accessories and anal toys.
  • Perfect for: Couples looking to enhance pleasure, explore bondage and kick their foreplay up a few notches.
  • Actual worth: $500+
  • The pièce de résistance: The Womanizer Liberty 2 clitoral suction vibe worth $99 alone.
Buy it now : $530$199
  • What you get: 12 days of thrilling vibes. This 12-piece box set includes massage oils, couples cock rings, crystal butt plugs, satin restraints and more.
  • Perfect for: Couples looking to explore sensory play, bondage and seductive massages.
  • Actual worth: $200+
  • The pièce de résistance: The Lovehoney Dream Wand worth $90 on its own.
Buy it now : $119$37

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

