The 20 Hottest Sex Products for a Very Hot Summer

Temperatures are rising, much of the country is caught up in a sweltering heatwave and no one wants to leave their nicely air-conditioned rooms. So what can you do to pass the time from the comfort of your own home? Well, you can (and should) have lots and lots of orgasms.

Yes, a hot summer calls for some equally hot sex — whether it’s solo, with a partner or both. And one of the best and arguably only ways to achieve hot and heavy sexual satisfaction is with a handy, hassle-free device or titillating accessory to help you get there. It’s why below, we’ve rounded up the hottest sex products to get you through this summer and beyond, including best-selling couple’s vibrators, sleek masturbator sleeves, stimulating oils and gels and some BDSM essentials.

So crank that AC to a nice 69 degrees and enjoy the sexiest, sweatiest summer yet.

Couples Play

Sexual wellness products help make sex a more exciting, intimate and pleasurable experience, for both you and your partner. But you can’t just pick up the first bullet vibe you see on Amazon. It’s why we’d encourage you to instead invest in a high-quality, good-looking sex toy or accessory that won’t crap out after a few uses.

Below are our trusty picks, which include Lelo’s high-end, dual-action Tiani Harmony vibrator, a massager that stimulates the prostate externally, a powerful, easy-to-maneuver wand vibrator and Foria’s all-new, super sensual massage oil.

Bondage + Accessories

You can’t have hotter summer sex without a little BDSM action now, can you? Whether you’re a bondage expert or a curious novice, these kinky bedroom accessories will spice up foreplay and intercourse.

Shop Lovehoney’s affordable, 5-star spanking paddle or splurge on an ultra-luxe pair of 24k gold handcuffs. You could also gift your partner a sophisticated collar from UK-based lingerie brand Malice and pick up this 5-piece kit full of positioning gear that’ll help expand your pleasure.

Anal Toys

Interested in participating in Anal August? Check out our selections of the hottest toys for a little backdoor action. These include We-Vibe’s remote-controlled internal prostate massager, simple — but highly-rated — anal beads, a stunning glass anal plug and lubrication specially formulated for butt play.

Penis Toys

Yes, you too can enjoy the pleasures of battery-operated devices. Give your hand a break and peruse these penis-centric devices — those of which include a no-frills stroker from Maude, a vibrating cock ring both you and your partner will enjoy, a stroker that’ll aid in those laborious blow jobs and the classic Fleshlight.

Travel-friendly toys

Your summer travels shouldn’t be amiss. Pack these travel-friendly toys in your carry-on and have the sexiest summer vacation eva.

Our favorite travel-ready devices include a compact bullet vibrator from Dame, a compact stroker, Lelo’s special 20th-anniversary vibe designed for clitoral stimulation and Bloomi’s travel kit that includes our favorite pleasure oil and a handy zippered pouch.