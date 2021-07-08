Leisure > Gear

The 20 Hottest Sex Products for a Very Hot Summer

Featuring items from Dame, Maude and all of our other favorite sexual wellness brands

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated August 7, 2024 7:48 am
Get wet and wild.
Temperatures are rising, much of the country is caught up in a sweltering heatwave and no one wants to leave their nicely air-conditioned rooms. So what can you do to pass the time from the comfort of your own home? Well, you can (and should) have lots and lots of orgasms.

Yes, a hot summer calls for some equally hot sex — whether it’s solo, with a partner or both. And one of the best and arguably only ways to achieve hot and heavy sexual satisfaction is with a handy, hassle-free device or titillating accessory to help you get there. It’s why below, we’ve rounded up the hottest sex products to get you through this summer and beyond, including best-selling couple’s vibrators, sleek masturbator sleeves, stimulating oils and gels and some BDSM essentials.

So crank that AC to a nice 69 degrees and enjoy the sexiest, sweatiest summer yet.

Couples Play

Sexual wellness products help make sex a more exciting, intimate and pleasurable experience, for both you and your partner. But you can’t just pick up the first bullet vibe you see on Amazon. It’s why we’d encourage you to instead invest in a high-quality, good-looking sex toy or accessory that won’t crap out after a few uses.

Below are our trusty picks, which include Lelo’s high-end, dual-action Tiani Harmony vibrator, a massager that stimulates the prostate externally, a powerful, easy-to-maneuver wand vibrator and Foria’s all-new, super sensual massage oil.

Lelo Tiani Harmony
Lelo Tiani Harmony
Buy it now : $159
plusOne External Prostate Massager
plusOne External Prostate Massager
Buy it now : $30
Unbound Ollie Wand Vibe
Unbound Ollie Wand Vibe
Buy it now : $76
Foria Intimacy Massage Oil with Organic Botanicals
Foria Intimacy Massage Oil with Organic Botanicals
Buy it now : $32

Bondage + Accessories

You can’t have hotter summer sex without a little BDSM action now, can you? Whether you’re a bondage expert or a curious novice, these kinky bedroom accessories will spice up foreplay and intercourse.

Shop Lovehoney’s affordable, 5-star spanking paddle or splurge on an ultra-luxe pair of 24k gold handcuffs. You could also gift your partner a sophisticated collar from UK-based lingerie brand Malice and pick up this 5-piece kit full of positioning gear that’ll help expand your pleasure.

Lovehoney Satin and Leather Spanking Paddle
Lovehoney Satin and Leather Spanking Paddle
Buy it now : $20
Malice Lingerie Follow Collar
Malice Lingerie Follow Collar
Buy it now : $57
Kiki de Montparnasse Gold Handcuffs
Kiki de Montparnasse Gold Handcuffs
Buy it now : $425
Sportsheets Pivot Connection Kit
Sportsheets Pivot Connection Kit
Buy it now : $49

Anal Toys

Interested in participating in Anal August? Check out our selections of the hottest toys for a little backdoor action. These include We-Vibe’s remote-controlled internal prostate massager, simple — but highly-rated — anal beads, a stunning glass anal plug and lubrication specially formulated for butt play.

We-Vibe Vector+ App and Remote Controlled Rechargeable Prostate Massager
We-Vibe Vector+ App and Remote Controlled Rechargeable Prostate Massager
Buy it now : $139
Cheeky Beads Silicone Anal Beads
Cheeky Beads Silicone Anal Beads
Buy it now : $20$17
Biird Anii Medium Size Glass Plug
Biird Anii Medium Size Glass Plug
Buy it now : $39
Cake Buzzy Butt Kit
Cake Buzzy Butt Kit
Buy it now : $49

Penis Toys

Yes, you too can enjoy the pleasures of battery-operated devices. Give your hand a break and peruse these penis-centric devices — those of which include a no-frills stroker from Maude, a vibrating cock ring both you and your partner will enjoy, a stroker that’ll aid in those laborious blow jobs and the classic Fleshlight.

Maude Dome Sleeve
Maude Dome Sleeve
Buy Here : $35
Je Joue Mio Vibrating Cock Ring for Mutual Pleasure
Je Joue Mio Vibrating Cock Ring for Mutual Pleasure
Buy it now : $119
Lovehoney Head Master Double Texture Blow Job Stroker
Lovehoney Head Master Double Texture Blow Job Stroker
Buy it now : $13
Fleshlight Flight Pilot Male Masturbator
Fleshlight Flight Pilot Male Masturbator
Buy it now : $55

Travel-friendly toys

Your summer travels shouldn’t be amiss. Pack these travel-friendly toys in your carry-on and have the sexiest summer vacation eva.

Our favorite travel-ready devices include a compact bullet vibrator from Dame, a compact stroker, Lelo’s special 20th-anniversary vibe designed for clitoral stimulation and Bloomi’s travel kit that includes our favorite pleasure oil and a handy zippered pouch.

Bloomi Travel Bundle
Bloomi Travel Bundle
Buy it now : $68
Lelo Lily 3 Clitoral Vibrator
Lelo Lily 3 Clitoral Vibrator
Buy it now : $99$75
Dame Zee Bullet Vibrator
Dame Zee Bullet Vibrator
Buy it now : $30
Arcwave Voy Compact Adjustable Silicone Male Stroker
Arcwave Voy Compact Adjustable Silicone Male Stroker
Buy it now : $85

Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

