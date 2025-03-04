Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Tuft & Needle Is Having a Worthy Mattress Sale

Time to level-up your sleep game

By Hanna Agro
March 4, 2025 10:18 am EST
Get your next mattress from Tuft & Needle
Maryna Terletska / Getty Images

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

National Sleep Week is just seven days out, and that means we’re popping in with an annual reminder that resting your mind and body matters. Last week we covered the basics on what to look for in a high quality mattress so that will last you the recommended 8-10 years, but we thought we’d do one better and roundup some marked down top-tier beds.

Tuft & Needle has a little secret and that secret is an ongoing mattress sale where you can bundle and save 15% off your total. A tiny catch to this is that you need to tack on sleep accessories to your mattress purchase before using the code MATTRESS15 at checkout. Doing so gets you one of their premium beds for a pretty reasonable price. From your standard dreamy foam beds to springy hybrid beds, you’re sure to find something that suits you along with essentials like down pillows and mattress protectors.

If you’re already happy with your mattress, you can bundle a selection of down pillows, sheet sets and mattress protectors in order to use the code ESSENTIAL15 (and save 15%) at checkout. We’ve gone ahead and linked some quality bundle-able options below, but as always, feel free to shop Tuft & Needles entire site here.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress
buy here: $645 – $1295
Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid Mattress
buy here: $1395 – $2595
Tuft & Needle Mattress Protector
buy here: $80 – $110
Tuft & Needle Hemp Sheets
buy here: $240
Tuft & Needle Down Alternative Pillow Set
buy here: $120 – $140
Tuft & Needle Down Duvet Insert
buy here: $260 – $360

