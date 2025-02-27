It’s Time For You to Get a New Mattress

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

One of the most sacred items in my room is my mattress. I’ve always placed importance on getting good sleep because, ever since childhood, I was a terrible sleeper. I knew first hand the impact that a bad night’s sleep had so once I started getting into a sleep routine and was getting consecutive restful nights I turned to elevating my mattress. The first “nice” mattress I got was in high school and it was a firm tempur-pedic that rocked my sleep world. I sunk into it and, for the first time in my life, slept like a baby.

It’s more than probable that I was overdue for a mattress refresh but swapping out your mattress isn’t something that’s often talked about. Sure, you know when to ditch your nasty toothbrush (it’s 3-4 months BTW) or when to throw out your debris-loaded dish sponge (weekly obvs) but when do you get rid of the mattress you’ve been sleeping on for years? If it seems perfectly fine to keep using…is it? We sat down with Rolf Sannes, the Senior Vice President of Brand for Serta Simmons Bedding, which oversees multiple brands including Tuft & Needle, to go over mattress basics, what makes a good mattress and how to know when to swap ’em out.

Choosing Your Mattress

First things first. How do you distinguish a good mattress from one that’ll have you feeling like a board when you wake up in the morning? According to Sannes, there are two main things that you’ll want to look for in your sleep weapon of choice. One, support and two, comfort. Now that sounds obvious but it can be hard to know what supportive and comfortable feels like long-term when your mattress testing method is just pressing your hands on some plush foam in the Costco bed section. So we’ll give you some guideposts.

Comfort and support can differ for everyone depending on the way you sleep and your own personal preference. Some people like to feel like they’re sleeping on a firm block of foam, while others prefer being nestled by a cloud. Either way you can choose between a strictly foam mattress or a hybrid mattress, which is comprised of foam and coils (those springy things that make beds bouncy). According to Sannes, in foam mattresses, you want to look for material that contours to your body and is responsive to you lying on it. Good quality foam that does that is great for pressure relief, especially if you are a side sleeper. With a hybrid mattresses you’ll want to look for the body-contouring adaptability of foam with additional support from coils underneath.

Whether you go hybrid or all-foam really depends on how the bed makes you feel — so take some time deciding.

Another thing to consider is the cooling ability of your mattress — and yes that’s a thing. It’s a known fact that people can run hot when they sleep and there’s truly nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night because your pajamas are clinging to your legs in a hot sweat.

The breathability of the foam is something that will allow for airflow through your mattress to promote a cooler nights sleep, explained Sannes. Tuft & Needle manufactures their foam with that in mind to make sure you’re getting the most comfortable rest you can.

The Lifespan of Your Mattress

“Replace in eight” says Sannes. And by that he means eight years. If you’re buying a quality mattress like one from Tuft & Needle, it’s going to have a lifespan of about 8-10 years. If you’re opting for something that lacks quality manufacturing “it may not have that type of longevity,” explained Sannes.

If you’ve had your mattress for about 8 years and you’re thinking ‘it holds up fine’, keep an eye out for the onset signs of a deteriorating bed. The first of them being body aches. Once your mattress has run it’s course it’ll let you know by way of a bad nights sleep. If you can, compare and contrast. Say you spend a night at a hotel and have a great sleep, but once you’re home the body aches roll back in — consider swapping out your bed.

To confirm the death of your bed, look for any dips or lumps that stick out. Those are indicators that over time your mattress foam has compressed leaving a more permanent body impression, which will lead to aches and pains. We shouldn’t have to remind you about the hygienic component of changing out your mattress every so often. Between sweat, oil and any pet action you have going on — there are other factors at play that are wearing down your bed.

