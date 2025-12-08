Bonobos Is Hosting a Huge Sale on Sweaters

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
I’ve been thinking a lot about sweaters recently — because I’m really, really cold. But I’ve also been testing out some old layers to see what I actually like to wear during these frigid days and nights. Cashmere? Half-zips? Washable? Some combination of the three?
Thankfully, Bonobos is hosting an excellent sale on sweaters, with around 160 styles on sale at 40% off (most of the rest of the site is also currently 25% off). So whether you’re looking for a Fair Isle pattern, cardigan, fleece half-zip, sweater polo or something more traditional, you’re bound to find your preferred layer and preferred color (the choices here are plentiful). The sale lasts until Dec. 17, but the inventory may not, so act quickly.
Shop the Bonobos Sweater Sale
Washable Cotton Cashmere Half-Zip
For convenience, and those days when the temps creep above 50.
Donegal Crew Neck Sweater
A heavyweight layer made from warm merino-blend Donegal yarn.
Phone Home Fair Isle Sweater
This thick-knit sweater offers a little Fair Isle flair and a goofy alien vibe.
Brushed Wool Sweater
Sometimes you just need a classic brushed-wool crewneck.
The Best Fisherman Sweaters for MenDon’t know what to wear? Just throw on a cable-knit.
Hudson Long Sleeve Sweater Polo
Not only is this sweater polo quite festive, but it’s well over half off.
Italian Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater
No mock neck in your winter arsenal? Fix that stat. (Note that color choices and sizing are limited.)
Wool Blend Sweater Bomber
More of a jacket than a sweater — which might explain the reduced discount — this hybrid wool-blend bomber is more of an early spring layer.
Merino Blend Cable Cardigan
Cable-knit meets merino in this versatile button-up layer.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.