Bonobos Is Hosting a Huge Sale on Sweaters

It’s 40% off pretty much any style you can imagine

By Kirk Miller
December 8, 2025 11:28 am EST
Italian Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater from Bonobos, now on sale
This Italian Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater is down from $270 to just $162.
Bonobos

I’ve been thinking a lot about sweaters recently — because I’m really, really cold. But I’ve also been testing out some old layers to see what I actually like to wear during these frigid days and nights. Cashmere? Half-zips? Washable? Some combination of the three?

Thankfully, Bonobos is hosting an excellent sale on sweaters, with around 160 styles on sale at 40% off (most of the rest of the site is also currently 25% off). So whether you’re looking for a Fair Isle pattern, cardigan, fleece half-zip, sweater polo or something more traditional, you’re bound to find your preferred layer and preferred color (the choices here are plentiful). The sale lasts until Dec. 17, but the inventory may not, so act quickly.

Shop the Bonobos Sweater Sale

Washable Cotton Cashmere Half-Zip
Washable Cotton Cashmere Half-Zip

For convenience, and those days when the temps creep above 50.

BUY HERE: $129 $77
Donegal Crew Neck Sweater
Donegal Crew Neck Sweater

A heavyweight layer made from warm merino-blend Donegal yarn.

BUY HERE: $129 $77
Phone Home Fair Isle Sweater
Phone Home Fair Isle Sweater

This thick-knit sweater offers a little Fair Isle flair and a goofy alien vibe.

BUY HERE: $139 $82
Brushed Wool Sweater
Brushed Wool Sweater

Sometimes you just need a classic brushed-wool crewneck.

BUY HERE: $129 $77
The Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
The Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
 Don’t know what to wear? Just throw on a cable-knit.
Hudson Long Sleeve Sweater Polo
Hudson Long Sleeve Sweater Polo

Not only is this sweater polo quite festive, but it’s well over half off.

BUY HERE: $125 $44
Italian Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater
Italian Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater

No mock neck in your winter arsenal? Fix that stat. (Note that color choices and sizing are limited.)

BUY HERE: $270 $162
Wool Blend Sweater Bomber
Wool Blend Sweater Bomber

More of a jacket than a sweater — which might explain the reduced discount — this hybrid wool-blend bomber is more of an early spring layer.

BUY HERE: $189 $142
Merino Blend Cable Cardigan
Merino Blend Cable Cardigan

Cable-knit meets merino in this versatile button-up layer.

BUY HERE: $111 $83

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
