Shop All Your Favorite Brands at Shopbop’s Massive Fall Sale

Save up to 40% on styles from Alex Mill, The North Face and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 28, 2024 3:57 pm
Shopbop sale
All your favorite brands abound at the Shopbop sale.
Shopbop

Despite the massive of stores and brands floating around in the e-commerce ether, good sales are surprisingly hard to find. So often, there’s a but attached to whatever promotion a retailer might be shilling — ultra-limited sizing, tiny discounts, etc. It’s enough of a pandemic that when a good one rolls around, we feel that it’s our duty to call it out. So here we are, doing just that: the current Shopbop sale is massive, legitimately solid and ripe for shopping.

Todd Snyder’s Sale Section Is on Fire
Todd Snyder’s Sale Section Is on Fire
 Autumnal staples at astronomical discounts

The four-day sale for the multi-brand retailers features thousands of items from names we love — Alex Mill, The North Face, Faherty — at up to 40% off. This equates to significant savings on pre-vetted seasonal staples — a new puffer for not-quite-here-yet winter or a re-up on pleated pants for fall — at the perfect moment to refresh the ol’ wardrobe with cold-weather upgrades or much-needed plugs. No code, no mess, no tomfoolery. Just some serious savings on stuff we like that we know you’ll actually wear. Find the best of the Shopbop sale below.

The Best of Shopbop Sale

Outerwear

Barbour x Flower Mountain Transport Wax Jacket
Barbour x Flower Mountain Transport Wax Jacket
Buy Here : $589$412
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
Buy Here : $330$231
Baracuta G9 Original Jacket
Baracuta G9 Original Jacket
Buy Here : $449$314
NN07 Blake Coat
NN07 Blake Coat
Buy Here : $605$424
Katin Harris Corduroy Jacket
Katin Harris Corduroy Jacket
Buy Here : $159$111

Tops

Marine Layer Sweater Tee
Marine Layer Sweater Tee
Buy Here : $98$69
Faherty Legend Sweater Shirt
Faherty Legend Sweater Shirt
Buy Here : $178$125
Howlin’ Boxy Space Knit Crewneck Sweater
Howlin’ Boxy Space Knit Crewneck Sweater
Buy Here : $255$179
Madewell Linen Station Shirt
Madewell Linen Station Shirt
Buy Here : $98$69
Falke Cotton Crew Neck Tee (2-Pack)
Falke Cotton Crew Neck Tee (2-Pack)
Buy Here : $85$60

Bottoms

Alex Mill Recycled Denim Painter Pant
Alex Mill Recycled Denim Painter Pant
Buy Here : $155$109
Polo Ralph Lauren Lightweight Cotton Stretch Prepster Pants
Polo Ralph Lauren Lightweight Cotton Stretch Prepster Pants
Buy Here : $115$81
Naked & Famous Easy Guy 11oz Stretch Selvedge Jeans
Naked & Famous Easy Guy 11oz Stretch Selvedge Jeans
Buy Here : $184$129
Levi’s 501 Original Jeans
Levi’s 501 Original Jeans
Buy Here : $98$69
Frame Soft Corduroy Pants
Frame Soft Corduroy Pants
Buy Here : $298$209

Footwear

Shoe the Bear Kip Water Repellent Suede Chukka Boots
Shoe the Bear Kip Water Repellent Suede Chukka Boots
Buy Here : $180$126
R.M. Williams Comfort RM Leather Chelsea Boots
R.M. Williams Comfort RM Leather Chelsea Boots
Buy Here : $539$378
Sebago Classic Dan Leather Loafers
Sebago Classic Dan Leather Loafers
Buy Here : $250$175
New Balance 574 Sneakers
New Balance 574 Sneakers
Buy Here : $90$63
On Cloud 5 Waterproof Sneakers
On Cloud 5 Waterproof Sneakers
Buy Here : $170$119

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

