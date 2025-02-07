Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Don’t Look Now, But Pedro Pascal Might Just Be a Bona-Fide Bode Guy

The "Fantastic Four" actor can't stop wearing menswear's favorite iykyk brand

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 7, 2025 2:03 pm EST
Pedro Pascal Bode
Pedro Pascal, action star...and big Bode guy?
Getty Images

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pedro Pascal is known to cut a real tough figure on screen. From Gladiator II to his breakout role in The Mandolorian, Pascal’s modus operandi tends to include blasting baddies, saving the innocent and generally brooding in rugged, worn-in workwear. (You probably still remember Pascal’s iconic Huckberry jacket in The Last of Us.)

It’s almost ironic, then, how different the real-life Pedro is. Not just his goofy guy persona, but his semi-twisted wardrobe, which is about as far from double-knees pants and worn-in flannels as you can get. Pascal’s look leans more teeny cardigan than Carhartt jacket, with a personal style that mutates ratty guy tendencies, a grandma-core aesthetic and a flair for the dramatic into a vibe GQ appropriately coined fashion-daddy,

Pedro Pascal
Joseph Quinn and the man himself at an event for “Fantastic Four”. (Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images for Disney)
Getty Images for Disney

As if to prove this very point, Pascal showed up to press for his latest action-packed project, Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, also starting Gladiator II compatriot Joseph Quinn and lowkey fashion guy Ebon Moss-Bachrach, earlier this week positively dripped out in an entirely different kind of country — that is, a flag-foward Bode top and tri-color check trousers.

Upon inspection, we’ve identified Pascal’s patterned silk long-sleeve as as the International Camp-Collar Printed Shirt, a new Bode style yanked straight from the brand’s just-launched SS25 read-to-wear collection. It’s a particularly vibey piece, even for Pascal, and a testament to his continued ability to pull off ridiculously funky menswear. (Selfishly, I do with that Pascal had gone on in on an attempt at the full semaphoric ‘fit.)

Bode International Camp-Collar Printed Shirt
Bode International Camp-Collar Printed Shirt
Mr Porter : $590 SSENSE : $590
Bode International Camp-Collar Printed Long-Sleeve Shirt
Bode International Camp-Collar Printed Long-Sleeve Shirt
Bode : $790 Mytheresa : $790

This is not the first time Pascal has dipped into his Bode bag. The cult, NYC-based brand — Bode has become a serious menswear player in recent years on the back of founder Emily Bode’s eclectic, New-England inspired designs, a CFDA American Menswear Designer of the Year co-sign and a massive Nike collab sneaker last year — is known for the inspired all-out graphics and bright colors that Pascal seems to favor, enough so that the actor has previously been spotted (or shot for a Corona ad) in the brand’s silky camp collar shirts. Knowing Pascal, and how much press The Fantastic Four: First Steps is about to get, it won’t be the last, either.

Pedro Pascal Bode

