Nike’s Newest Collab Might Just Be the Next Samba

Here's why the collab with fashion brand Bode is poised to be the next it sneaker

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
April 11, 2024 11:16 am
Nike x Bode
Nike x Bode is primed to be the new Samba.
Nike

It’s official — Sambas are cooked. And so the quest for the new “it’ sneaker begins. Luckily, it seems we won’t have to look far. After months of teasers and hits, the Bode x Nike Astro Grabber finally has a release date. The collaboration between CDFA-winning designer Emily Bode Aujla and the Beaverton-based brand has been all over social in recent months, and, with a drop date in sight, the sneaker seems poised for a breakthrough.

The Bode x Nike Astro Grabber collab isn’t just a random sneaker – the silo is actually historic, pulled straight from the Nike archive. The Astro Grabber, which launched in the early ’70s and features a distinctive waffle sole originally designed for better grip on turf surfaces, has been remade with premium black leather and creamy mesh and finished with attache charms.

The reputation as the new face of cutting-edge menswear that Bode has curated is markedly different than is typically associated with hyped collabs —Bode Aujla stated that she “do[esn’t] actually wear sneakers!” in a recent interview with GQ about the upcoming collection — but there’s more synchronicity within the brand’s inaugural collaboration that there might first appear, with a shared respect for Americana heritage and deep references in classic sportswear.

Nike x Bode Rec
The Nike x Bode Rec collection also introduces a collection of top-tier apparel.
Nike

“Through Bode Rec. and our inaugural partnership with Nike, I hope to reintroduce a spirit of playfulness into athletic wear and inspire others to examine their own family histories and the core values of both competitive and recreational sports, which are integral to national identity,” Bode Aujla said in a joint press release with Nike.

Between the Bode hype and recent cosigns from industry favorites like Blackbird Spyplane’s Jonah Weiner and menswear’s reigning switch hitter Kaia Gerber, the Astro Grabber is primed to fly off shelves. (For those unlucky folks who will invariably miss out, Nike is offering a consolation prize in the Field General ’82, a similar turf-inspired style.) Not be to forgotten, the collection also includes a is a variety of beautifully crafted apparel, ranging from track jackets to woven shorts and similarly inspired by collegiate sporting.

The Bode Rec x Nike collection ranges from $110-$380 (the Astro Grabber clocks in at a cool $160) and is slated to arrive online at Bode’s website and in select stores on April 18, and subsequently launch on Nike’s SNKRS app at select swoosh retailers May 1. Ready those credit cards — this one will sell out, and we want you to be on the right side of cool.

Nike Astro Grabber x Bode “Black and Coconut Milk”
Nike Astro Grabber x Bode “Black and Coconut Milk”
Learn More : $160
Nike Astro Grabber x Bode “Light Cream and Black”
Nike Astro Grabber x Bode “Light Cream and Black”
Learn More : $160

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

