Leisure > Style

The Best White Sneakers for Men, According to Style Editors

Name a shoe more important than the white sneaker. We'll wait.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated March 20, 2024 8:15 am
a collage of the best white sneakers for men on a tan background
The best white sneakers for men are more than a closet staple — they're a year-round necessity.
Getty Images/InsideHook

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

White sneakers aren’t the only shoes in our collection of footwear (far from it), but we’ll be damned if they’re not the first style we’re reaching for when we can’t decide what to wear. Between boundless versatility, trend-agnostic form and a blank-slate curb appeal, they’re appropriate for grocery runs, date nights, days at the office, even weddings — all assuming you get the right pair, of course.

Any sneakerhead worth his weight in New Balance 990s will tell you that an unsoiled white kick trumps all, partly for that glorious fresh out-of-the-box smell and partly for the deviant thrill of beating them up. Some crispy white sneakers will make you feel like a new man — perfect for some spring wardrobe rehab, no?

How to Style White Sneakers

We’ve got one sentence for you, dawg: let it rip. From relaxed suiting to jeans and a tee, white sneakers can and should be worn with everything and anything. We like our kicks beat up, but a sparkling pair is cool by us, too.

There are some general rules of thumb when popping on a pair of sneaks, especially during the spring. Being choosy about materials will serve to extend the life of your kicks — for instance, forgo suede and canvas in torrential downpours. And remember — don’t get lost in the sneaker sauce. Unless you’ve got some ultra-rare collectors edition on ice, chances are your shoes fall firmly into the accessories category, whatever your online hypebeast bros might tell you over DM.

Closet Constructor: Is This the End for Barbour’s Iconic Waxed Jacket?
Closet Constructor: Is This the End for Barbour’s Iconic Waxed Jacket?
 Dissecting spring outerwear, one menswear icon at a time

Why You Should Trust Us

Thanks to their wearability and status in da culture, there is an overwhelming abundance of white sneakers to choose from. Every brand, retailer and fashion house around has taken a crack at the style over time, producing canvas, gum-soled low tops to sporty woven sneaks to $700 designer kicks and beyond. Some are very good. A lot are very, very bad.

Because it is quite literally our job (and because we’re closeted sneaker freaks, okay? There, we said it.) we’ve poured countless hours of research into sneaker forums, menswear podcasts, expert recommendations and more before commandeering and wear-testing literal hundreds of pairs of white sneakers over the past few years, all in an attempt to find the best pair out there.

To help you separate the wheat from the chaff, we’ve consolidated our findings and rounded up all the hardest-wearing, best-looking and generally most excellent white sneakers on the market right now. A ton of styles from Nike, New Balance, Common Projects and more all make appearances, with the same unifying factor — a go-with-anything exterior that’ll anchor up your fall wardrobe for sure. Below, the best white sneakers to wear in 2024.

The Best White Sneaker on the Market: Adidas Country OG
The Best White Sneaker on the Market: Adidas Country OG
End Clothing : $115

Material: leather | Sizes: 4.5-13 | Fit: runs slightly small

Given the current sneaker climate, you might feel in a bit of a catch-22. After all, there’s zero denying that, between the proliferation of Wales Bonner and the ongoing popularity of Samba and Samba-adjacent styles, 2023 was Adidas’ year, a trend that is poised to repeat in 2024. It’s also true that the aforementioned footy sneakers are now totally cooked, and to stay kitted out is to move on from the gumsole sneakers. Enter the Country OG — similarly inspired by ’70s track styles, but with a distinct sole and sleeker shape than its cousins, the shoe is the perfect remedy for the adi-fatigued guy who still wants to look fly as hell.

From Samba to Superstar: Which Adidas Sneakers Are Right for You?
From Samba to Superstar: Which Adidas Sneakers Are Right for You?
 The three-stripe staples, explained
For the Average Joe: Reebok Club C 85 Vintage
For the Average Joe: Reebok Club C 85 Vintage
Reebok : $90

Material: leather | Sizes: 7-13 | Fit: TTS

Along with other retro styles like the Adidas Samba or Nike Blazer, the Reebok Club C has been a long-standing affordable alternative to its sporty competitors. Are they groundbreaking? No. Are they particularly flashy? Not in the slightest. But the Reebok Club C is an incredibly solid sneaker at well under $100. That’s not to imply that the shoe is lacking in quality — its minimalist design and soft leather upper are just as good as they were 40 years ago.

For the Anything-But-Average Joe: Y-3 Stan Smith Sneakers
For the Anything-But-Average Joe: Y-3 Stan Smith Sneakers
Adidas : $350

Material: leather | Sizes: 4.5-12.5 | Fit: TTS

Look up “white sneaker” in the dictionary and you’ll find a picture of the Adidas Stan Smith staring back at you. The shoe has it all — rounded toe, recycled vegan upper, versatility in spades and over 50 years of history to back it up. If we had to choose one (readily available) white sneaker to wear for the rest of our little lives, there’s no question that we would very happily live out our days with Mr. Smith on our feet. That being said, this Y-3 collab is straight fire, and worth the extra splurge.

For the Weekday Warrior: Koio Capri Sneaker
For the Weekday Warrior: Koio Capri Sneaker
Koio : $245

Material: LWG gold-certified Italian leather | Sizes: 7-16 | Fit: runs slightly small

The Koio Capri is crisp sneaker perfection, with a true all-white colorway and supple, full-grain leather that’s been handcrafted in Italy and set on a durable rubber sole. Sturdy enough to wear every day but formal enough to pair with some smart trousers, or even a casual suit, they’re a great pair for the months ahead.

For the Quality Obsessed: On The Roger Advantage Tennis Sneaker
For the Quality Obsessed: On The Roger Advantage Tennis Sneaker
On : $140

Material: synthetic leather | Sizes: 7-14 | Fit: TTS

Two Swiss legends, one stellar shoe. Roger Federer and On Running continue to impress with their joint sneaker releases, and much like the king’s on-court presence, their third effort, the Advantage Tennis Shoe, is elite. Crafted with premium materials (only the best) and a decidedly laid-back vibe, these emulate craftsmanship and quality fitting of tennis royalty.

For the Lowkey Lifter: Feiyue Fe Lo 1920 Canvas Sneaker
For the Lowkey Lifter: Feiyue Fe Lo 1920 Canvas Sneaker
Amazon : $35

Material: canvas | Sizes: 2-14 | Fit: TTS

As we mentioned in our review, Feiyue’s canvas sneakers check all the boxes for the guy obsessed with low-cost canvas shoes. They’re just $35, for one, and readily available on Amazon, and, better yet, totally functional for lifting and generally moving through your daily motions.

The $35 “Kung Fu Shoe” We Keep Seeing at the Gym
The $35 “Kung Fu Shoe” We Keep Seeing at the Gym
 Do you need to add a pair of Feiyues to your rotation?
For the Trend-Conscious Sneakerhead: ASICS GT-2160 Sneaker
For the Trend-Conscious Sneakerhead: ASICS GT-2160 Sneaker
J.Crew : $120 Urban Outfitters : $120

Material: jacquard mesh upper | Sizes: 7-13 | Fit: runs slightly large

Does it come as a surprise that ASICS, a maximalist Japanese label best known for outfitting baseball players and the geriatric, would make the most sought-after sneaks since ALD x New Balance? Frankly, no — with a chunky, dad-core shape and a variety of collaborations with Comme Des Garçons and gold-thumbed JJJJound, it’s a wonder they didn’t blow up sooner. There’s zero denying that ASICS are the hottest shoe on the market, and the ASICS GT-2160 Sneaker encapsulates their essence perfectly.

For the Ahead of the Curb Cat: Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66
For the Ahead of the Curb Cat: Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66
Kith : $110

Material: leather | Sizes: 9-12 | Fit: TTS

If you’re in the market for white sneakers and have even a modicum of drip, we implore you not to sleep on Ontisuka Tiger’s Mexico silo. A quirky cousin to the waffle runners and gazelles of yore, the Japanese design weaves together retro vibage à la Grace Wales Bonner and a carefree finish that feels very 2024.

For the r/malefashionadvice Dude: Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers
For the r/malefashionadvice Dude: Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers
Mr Porter : $410 Saks Fifth Avenue : $465

Material: leather | Sizes: 7-14 | Fit: runs slightly small

Common Projects have turned into a bit of a joke on the online forums (we’re looking at you, r/malefashionadvice) but there are, not for nothing, a serious piece of footwear in their own right. Yes, they command a ridiculous price tag, but their leather shell is top-grade and wears beautifully. If you want to own the most expensive beaters known to man, look no further.

For the Urban Athlete: Lululemon Cityverse Sneaker
For the Urban Athlete: Lululemon Cityverse Sneaker
Lululemon : $138

Material: mixed material upper | Sizes: 7-14 | Fit: TTS

Yup, you’re reading that right. Lululemon, maker of all things athleisure, has finally take the dive into men’s footwear. Their inaugural silo, the Cityverse, is a flexible, funky beast of a shoe, but entirely pleasant and imbued with all the casualness athlete aesthetics (and tech to back it up) that have made lulu such a dominant force in the athleisure game. Prepare to see many of these at your local Equinox. Or be the first to start the trend.

A Look at Lululemon’s First-Ever Men’s Sneaker Collection
A Look at Lululemon’s First-Ever Men’s Sneaker Collection
 How well does the premier activewear brand do shoes?
For the Deck Hand: Buck Mason Herringbone Moonstar Deck Shoe
For the Deck Hand: Buck Mason Herringbone Moonstar Deck Shoe
Buck Mason : $158

Material: herringbone | Sizes: 5-12 | Fit: runs large

Guys only want one thing, and it’s disgusting. Or, in this case, it’s actually a squeaky clean pair of deck shoes from Japanese label Moonstar, made exclusively for Buck Mason in Kurume, Japan. Crafted from a herringbone twill and modeled off of the 1940s USN-issued model, you can think of these sneakers as the RRL selvedge denim of vulcanized rubber and canvas trainers. Buy a pair for spring and prepare to wear literally nothing else.

More InsideHook-Approved White Sneakers:

Nike Air Force 1 ’07
Nike Air Force 1 ’07
Nike : $110

This is ground control — copping a fire pair of Air Force 1s is cleared for takeoff.

From 1 to 270: Which Nike Air Max Is Right for You?
From 1 to 270: Which Nike Air Max Is Right for You?
 A close look at every significant version of the iconic Air Max
Puma Palermo Leather Sneaker
Puma Palermo Leather Sneaker
Puma : $90

A leather upper and gumsoled finish, just like god intended.

Veja Volley Canvas Sneaker
Veja Volley Canvas Sneaker
Veja : $145

There’s a strong chance you’re already familiar with Veja’s V-10 style, but we prefer the newer Volley’s breathable canvas upper and lower cut.

J. Crew Leather Court Sneakers
J. Crew Leather Court Sneakers
J. Crew : $148$87

J.Crew’s extra-grippy vulcanized sneakers are one of the cleanest white sneakers you can snag.

Cariuma Oca Low Sneakers
Cariuma Oca Low Sneakers
Cariuma : $79$89

Designed with the promise to plant two trees for every pair purchased, Cariuma’s sustainable mission is aided by the fact that the Oca Lows are the perfect summer beaters.

Adidas Handball Spezial Shoes
Adidas Handball Spezial Shoes
Adidas : $110

We’re totally done with the Samba hype, but if you must lace up an Adidas style that does not include “Stan” or “Country” in the name, we’d recommend the Handball Spezial. The shape is a bit more off-kilter than many of Adidas’ football-inspired sneakers, and we especially did the cream-on-white colorway.

Comme des Garçons x Salomon SR811 Platform
Comme des Garçons x Salomon SR811 Platform
End Clothing : $345

Speaking of CDG, the Japanese house’s latest with Salomon is another example of the fact that money can indeed buy happiness. Somewhere between space shoes and a runway style, these bootied kicks are look futuristic as hell.

Prada America’s Cup Leather Sneakers
Prada America’s Cup Leather Sneakers
Farfetch : $850 Saks Fifth Avenue : $850

The Prada American’s Cup has been the luxury sneaker benchmark overseas for as long as overseas menswear has cared about white sneakers, and for good reason; their minimalist design, premium leather and handcrafted form make them bar none in the leather kicks game. Take a hint from your neighbors across the pond and set up your game.

The Best Places to Buy Designer Menswear Online
The Best Places to Buy Designer Menswear Online
 Interested in leveling up? Here’s where to shop.
Greats The Royale 2.0 Sneaker
Greats The Royale 2.0 Sneaker
Greats : $189

As if the GREATS Royale sneaker wasn’t already good enough, it’s gone through a complete leather overhaul, without sacrificing an ounce of quality.

Stepney Workers Club Dellow Sneaker
Stepney Workers Club Dellow Sneaker
END. Clothing : $109$44

Off-white still counts as white, right? Doesn’t matter — Stepney Workers Club’s Dallow sneakers are made to get dirty, anyways.

Paul Smith Rex Zebra Sneaker
Paul Smith Rex Zebra Sneaker
End Clothing : $185$190

Sir Paul (no, not that one) makes a very good sneaker, complete with a zebra.

Mr P. Larry Leather Sneakers
Mr P. Larry Leather Sneakers
Mr Porter : $325

The Larry sneaker is a classic part of Mr Porter’s in-house label Mr P’s excellent line of basics, and can be cornerstone of your spring wardrobe, too.

Beckett Simonon Morgen Trainers
Beckett Simonon Morgen Trainers
Beckett Simonon : $250$169

In GAT (German Army Trainer) we trust.

The 7 Best Shoe Stores for Men in Chicago
The 7 Best Shoe Stores for Men in Chicago
 These independent shops run the gamut of dress shoes, hyped sneakers and cowboy boots
Converse Jack Purcell Canvas Sneaker
Converse Jack Purcell Canvas Sneaker
Converse : $70

Double-cushioned and finished with the classic Jack Purcell “smile,” these canvas joints are easy to wear and easier to re-wear.

Clae Malone Leather Sneaker
Clae Malone Leather Sneaker
Clae : $180

Like many of the other low-profile sneakers on this list, Clae captures a classic court look with serious aplomb. Unlike its competitors, though, it’s crafted from an Italian nappa leather and sports a perforated suede upper. Take that!

Zegna Triple Stitch Suede Sneakers
Zegna Triple Stitch Suede Sneakers
Mr Porter : $890

If you’ve got Roy money to burn, look no futher than Zegna’s no-lace suede sneakers.

Norda 001 Trail Running Sneaker
Norda 001 Trail Running Sneaker
Buy Here : $285

Who says GORP can’t be white?

A New Era of Wacky, Wavy and Wild Outdoor Footwear Is Nigh
A New Era of Wacky, Wavy and Wild Outdoor Footwear Is Nigh
 10 labels proving that we just hit peak GORP 2.0

More Like This

Gucci Loafers, Clarks Wallabees and Velasca Barbees
Cool, Suede Shoes
lit up shelves with different colored sneakers on them, white tables with sneakers on top, center teal block, mirror, art on wall
The 7 Best Shoe Stores for Men in Chicago
The Reebok Nano X4. We recently tested and reviewed the latest version of the cult-favorite training shoe.
Review: Reebok’s New Nano X4 Is for Anyone Looking to Get Strong
two models wearing merrell on a camo background
A New Era of Wacky, Wavy and Wild Outdoor Footwear Is Nigh

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Solo Stove Pi Prime Gas Pizza Oven
Solo Stove’s Outdoor Pizza Oven Is $70 Off

$350$280

2.ZeroGrand Wingtip Oxford
Cole Haan’s Footwear Is Up to 55% Off

From Our Partner

Le Creuset Sage Casserole Dish
This Le Creuset Casserole Dish is on Sale

$340$200

Howlin Cable Knit Sweater
Save $210 on This Scandi Cable Knit Sweater

$350$140

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

a collage of the best white sneakers for men on a tan background

The Best White Sneakers for Men, According to Style Editors

a trio of Nike Air Max styles on a blue background

From 1 to 270 and Beyond: Which Nike Air Max Is Right for You?

two pairs of workwear pants on a steel background

The Best Workwear Pants to Toil, Labor or Otherwise Stunt in This Spring

a collage of items on a picture background

Closet Constructor: Is This the End for Barbour’s Iconic Waxed Jacket?

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.