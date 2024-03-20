The Best White Sneakers for Men, According to Style Editors

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

White sneakers aren’t the only shoes in our collection of footwear (far from it), but we’ll be damned if they’re not the first style we’re reaching for when we can’t decide what to wear. Between boundless versatility, trend-agnostic form and a blank-slate curb appeal, they’re appropriate for grocery runs, date nights, days at the office, even weddings — all assuming you get the right pair, of course.

Any sneakerhead worth his weight in New Balance 990s will tell you that an unsoiled white kick trumps all, partly for that glorious fresh out-of-the-box smell and partly for the deviant thrill of beating them up. Some crispy white sneakers will make you feel like a new man — perfect for some spring wardrobe rehab, no?

How to Style White Sneakers

We’ve got one sentence for you, dawg: let it rip. From relaxed suiting to jeans and a tee, white sneakers can and should be worn with everything and anything. We like our kicks beat up, but a sparkling pair is cool by us, too.

There are some general rules of thumb when popping on a pair of sneaks, especially during the spring. Being choosy about materials will serve to extend the life of your kicks — for instance, forgo suede and canvas in torrential downpours. And remember — don’t get lost in the sneaker sauce. Unless you’ve got some ultra-rare collectors edition on ice, chances are your shoes fall firmly into the accessories category, whatever your online hypebeast bros might tell you over DM.

Why You Should Trust Us

Thanks to their wearability and status in da culture, there is an overwhelming abundance of white sneakers to choose from. Every brand, retailer and fashion house around has taken a crack at the style over time, producing canvas, gum-soled low tops to sporty woven sneaks to $700 designer kicks and beyond. Some are very good. A lot are very, very bad.

Because it is quite literally our job (and because we’re closeted sneaker freaks, okay? There, we said it.) we’ve poured countless hours of research into sneaker forums, menswear podcasts, expert recommendations and more before commandeering and wear-testing literal hundreds of pairs of white sneakers over the past few years, all in an attempt to find the best pair out there.

To help you separate the wheat from the chaff, we’ve consolidated our findings and rounded up all the hardest-wearing, best-looking and generally most excellent white sneakers on the market right now. A ton of styles from Nike, New Balance, Common Projects and more all make appearances, with the same unifying factor — a go-with-anything exterior that’ll anchor up your fall wardrobe for sure. Below, the best white sneakers to wear in 2024.

Material: leather | Sizes: 4.5-13 | Fit: runs slightly small

Given the current sneaker climate, you might feel in a bit of a catch-22. After all, there’s zero denying that, between the proliferation of Wales Bonner and the ongoing popularity of Samba and Samba-adjacent styles, 2023 was Adidas’ year, a trend that is poised to repeat in 2024. It’s also true that the aforementioned footy sneakers are now totally cooked, and to stay kitted out is to move on from the gumsole sneakers. Enter the Country OG — similarly inspired by ’70s track styles, but with a distinct sole and sleeker shape than its cousins, the shoe is the perfect remedy for the adi-fatigued guy who still wants to look fly as hell.

Material: leather | Sizes: 7-13 | Fit: TTS

Along with other retro styles like the Adidas Samba or Nike Blazer, the Reebok Club C has been a long-standing affordable alternative to its sporty competitors. Are they groundbreaking? No. Are they particularly flashy? Not in the slightest. But the Reebok Club C is an incredibly solid sneaker at well under $100. That’s not to imply that the shoe is lacking in quality — its minimalist design and soft leather upper are just as good as they were 40 years ago.

Material: leather | Sizes: 4.5-12.5 | Fit: TTS

Look up “white sneaker” in the dictionary and you’ll find a picture of the Adidas Stan Smith staring back at you. The shoe has it all — rounded toe, recycled vegan upper, versatility in spades and over 50 years of history to back it up. If we had to choose one (readily available) white sneaker to wear for the rest of our little lives, there’s no question that we would very happily live out our days with Mr. Smith on our feet. That being said, this Y-3 collab is straight fire, and worth the extra splurge.

Material: LWG gold-certified Italian leather | Sizes: 7-16 | Fit: runs slightly small

The Koio Capri is crisp sneaker perfection, with a true all-white colorway and supple, full-grain leather that’s been handcrafted in Italy and set on a durable rubber sole. Sturdy enough to wear every day but formal enough to pair with some smart trousers, or even a casual suit, they’re a great pair for the months ahead.

Material: synthetic leather | Sizes: 7-14 | Fit: TTS

Two Swiss legends, one stellar shoe. Roger Federer and On Running continue to impress with their joint sneaker releases, and much like the king’s on-court presence, their third effort, the Advantage Tennis Shoe, is elite. Crafted with premium materials (only the best) and a decidedly laid-back vibe, these emulate craftsmanship and quality fitting of tennis royalty.

Material: canvas | Sizes: 2-14 | Fit: TTS

As we mentioned in our review, Feiyue’s canvas sneakers check all the boxes for the guy obsessed with low-cost canvas shoes. They’re just $35, for one, and readily available on Amazon, and, better yet, totally functional for lifting and generally moving through your daily motions.

Material: jacquard mesh upper | Sizes: 7-13 | Fit: runs slightly large

Does it come as a surprise that ASICS, a maximalist Japanese label best known for outfitting baseball players and the geriatric, would make the most sought-after sneaks since ALD x New Balance? Frankly, no — with a chunky, dad-core shape and a variety of collaborations with Comme Des Garçons and gold-thumbed JJJJound, it’s a wonder they didn’t blow up sooner. There’s zero denying that ASICS are the hottest shoe on the market, and the ASICS GT-2160 Sneaker encapsulates their essence perfectly.

Material: leather | Sizes: 9-12 | Fit: TTS

If you’re in the market for white sneakers and have even a modicum of drip, we implore you not to sleep on Ontisuka Tiger’s Mexico silo. A quirky cousin to the waffle runners and gazelles of yore, the Japanese design weaves together retro vibage à la Grace Wales Bonner and a carefree finish that feels very 2024.

Material: leather | Sizes: 7-14 | Fit: runs slightly small

Common Projects have turned into a bit of a joke on the online forums (we’re looking at you, r/malefashionadvice) but there are, not for nothing, a serious piece of footwear in their own right. Yes, they command a ridiculous price tag, but their leather shell is top-grade and wears beautifully. If you want to own the most expensive beaters known to man, look no further.

Material: mixed material upper | Sizes: 7-14 | Fit: TTS

Yup, you’re reading that right. Lululemon, maker of all things athleisure, has finally take the dive into men’s footwear. Their inaugural silo, the Cityverse, is a flexible, funky beast of a shoe, but entirely pleasant and imbued with all the casualness athlete aesthetics (and tech to back it up) that have made lulu such a dominant force in the athleisure game. Prepare to see many of these at your local Equinox. Or be the first to start the trend.

Material: herringbone | Sizes: 5-12 | Fit: runs large

Guys only want one thing, and it’s disgusting. Or, in this case, it’s actually a squeaky clean pair of deck shoes from Japanese label Moonstar, made exclusively for Buck Mason in Kurume, Japan. Crafted from a herringbone twill and modeled off of the 1940s USN-issued model, you can think of these sneakers as the RRL selvedge denim of vulcanized rubber and canvas trainers. Buy a pair for spring and prepare to wear literally nothing else.

More InsideHook-Approved White Sneakers:

This is ground control — copping a fire pair of Air Force 1s is cleared for takeoff.

A leather upper and gumsoled finish, just like god intended.

There’s a strong chance you’re already familiar with Veja’s V-10 style, but we prefer the newer Volley’s breathable canvas upper and lower cut.

J.Crew’s extra-grippy vulcanized sneakers are one of the cleanest white sneakers you can snag.

Designed with the promise to plant two trees for every pair purchased, Cariuma’s sustainable mission is aided by the fact that the Oca Lows are the perfect summer beaters.

We’re totally done with the Samba hype, but if you must lace up an Adidas style that does not include “Stan” or “Country” in the name, we’d recommend the Handball Spezial. The shape is a bit more off-kilter than many of Adidas’ football-inspired sneakers, and we especially did the cream-on-white colorway.

Speaking of CDG, the Japanese house’s latest with Salomon is another example of the fact that money can indeed buy happiness. Somewhere between space shoes and a runway style, these bootied kicks are look futuristic as hell.

The Prada American’s Cup has been the luxury sneaker benchmark overseas for as long as overseas menswear has cared about white sneakers, and for good reason; their minimalist design, premium leather and handcrafted form make them bar none in the leather kicks game. Take a hint from your neighbors across the pond and set up your game.

As if the GREATS Royale sneaker wasn’t already good enough, it’s gone through a complete leather overhaul, without sacrificing an ounce of quality.

Off-white still counts as white, right? Doesn’t matter — Stepney Workers Club’s Dallow sneakers are made to get dirty, anyways.

Sir Paul (no, not that one) makes a very good sneaker, complete with a zebra.

The Larry sneaker is a classic part of Mr Porter’s in-house label Mr P’s excellent line of basics, and can be cornerstone of your spring wardrobe, too.

In GAT (German Army Trainer) we trust.

Double-cushioned and finished with the classic Jack Purcell “smile,” these canvas joints are easy to wear and easier to re-wear.

Like many of the other low-profile sneakers on this list, Clae captures a classic court look with serious aplomb. Unlike its competitors, though, it’s crafted from an Italian nappa leather and sports a perforated suede upper. Take that!

If you’ve got Roy money to burn, look no futher than Zegna’s no-lace suede sneakers.

Who says GORP can’t be white?