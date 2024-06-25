The Best Men’s Loafers Are the Answer to Virtually Every Situation

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

You haven’t heard? We’re living in a post-sneaker society, dawg. The backlash to sneakerhead oversaturation has been swift and well-documented, and for the average guy who wants to look good but might not have his finger on the beating pulse, finding a warm-weather replacement for his New Balance 550s can be a monumental task. No need to fret, because there’s another shoe that’s equally easy to wear and suitable for a range of occasions — the loafer.

The Best Loafers for Men

You’re probably familiar with the penny loafer design as a fan favorite for grandpas, and now, TikTok hotties, but there are tons of diffrent types of loafers, too, from lug soled joints on down, i.e. there’s a pair for your dainty feet, too. And not just because they’re the only alternative to sneakers (surprise: they’re not). The loafer has revealed itself to be a no-brainer, with a comfortable, slip-on fit and durability that comes with a leather shoe, and with a pivot to tailoring and irreverent looks, it’s never been easier to pair a…well, pair with your closet.

Which Loafers Are Right for Me?

As we mentioned, the genealogy of loafers is an expansive one. Our primary suggestion for any dude looking for that perfect part dress-part causal shoe is, of course, the simple penny loafer, which can be adequately worn with your newly purchased wedding suit and Patagonia baggies alike. If your lifestyle requires a dressier option, try a Venetian cut — indicated by a smooth, sans-cut-out upper that skews more formal than its penny loafer brethren. If you’re less interested in loafers and more interested in puddle-busting stompers, we’ll direct you to your classic lug-sole loafer, a behemoth of a dress shoe stacked on a chunky (hopefully Vibram) unit.

Loafers are meant to be worn casually. Morjas/rDrake’s

How to Style Loafers

We get it. As a historically dressy style, you might harbor some reservations about how to incorporate the lowly loafer into your everyday wardrobe. We’ve already demonstrated one way of doing it — the underrated pairing with athletic shorts — but for the most part, it’s as simple as keeping the same outfits you’ve wearing and swapping out those slides and sneakers for a pair of penny loafers.

That being said, there are a few items of note for nailing the loafer. The sock choice is yours (we recommend a pair of white pile knit joints, though), but watch your pant break. Too long and you’ll drown the dress shoe, too short and you’re creeping into little-boy-boarding-school-territory. As always, match your leathers, too — no black loafer, oxblood belts, please.

Brands like Morjas are re-inventing the classic loafer. Morjas

Now that we’ve convinced you that the loafer life is a livable one, we feel it’s only fair to direct you towards the ones that you’ll actually want to wear. As such, we’ve rounded up our favorites, from G.H. Bass to Blackstock & Weber. Some are classically fashioned, while others sport giant lug soles or funky two-toned color blocking, but are guaranteed to worm their way into your daily footwear rotation. Below, the best men’s loafers to wear all summer long.

The Best Men’s Loafers

Ask any guy under the age of 40 what loafers he’s got on, and chances are, he’ll admit to rocking G.H. Bass. Hell, for that matter, ask any guy over 40, too. With over 150 years of history under their belts, the Wilton, Maine-based footwear company has been making America’s timeless penny loafer for what feels like forever, and it shows in the shoe’s functional construction, affordable price tag (you can routinely find Weejuns on sale) and iconic penny-slot look. Weddings, work, walks on the beach; they’re the best pair to start your loafer journey in…and maybe the best to finish it in, too. This Venetian weave model is an especially nice cop in the summer — it shows you care.

Blackstock & Weber have been making a name for themselves as a serious Black-owned label with prestige collaborations and an exceptional end product. Don’t believe us? Feast your eyes on the Mason Horse-Bit Lug Loafer, the brand’s stalwart style and an incredible stomper in its own right. Handmade in Portugal with all the benchmarks of a premium shoe (Goodyear Welt, a Vibram 1757 Sole), these killers are a favorite of virtually every fashionable dude out there. Yes, they’re expensive, but can you really put a price on looking this fly?

Whereas the TikTokers have hefty Blackstock lug-soled loafers, menswear guys — dudes really stoked to tell you about their trip to Japan or their new socks for Copenhagen — have long gravitated towards the Belgian loafer, a sleek, oft-suede style that ditches the classic penny construction for a flat upper. Todd’s latest collab with Rubinacci takes that formula and freaks it, with a snakeskin-effect leather draped over the entirety of the Italian-made shoe. Take about eye-catching.

Less interested in tiger print and jorts and more interested in surviving another day in the C-suite? Scarosso’s dressy suede tassel loafers are equal parts sensible and suave: handcrafted in Italy and stitched with the Blake method (you have Matt Hranek, the mind behind the William Brown Project, to thank for that), they’re built to last and made to look particularly good with whatever separates have yet to see the inside of your leather furniture-studded office.

There’s a big fuss when it comes to craftsmanship, especially concerning leatherwork, but the fact of the matter is, much of what’s currently on the market is shockingly shoddy. Not Yuketen’s Ischia Moc Loafers — built from the finest full-grain calf leather, each shoe is handcrafted with genuine awl, needle, and thread construction, before being finished with overlapping, waterproof stitching. It’s a nearly impossible task, which means that every stitch and welt that goes into these joints is a verified work of art.

If jet setting is the name of the game this summer, consider investing in the Astorflex Pantoflex Travel Stitch. Shockingly flexible for a leather slip-on, the hybrid espadrille-loafer combo makes every European vacation one pair easier. We’ve flown (and walked, and drank, and swam) in them before, and were certain to do it again.

More Loafers We Love

The second of the Todd Snyder collabs on this list, these buttery two-tone penny loafers from Alden are handmade in the USA and bring over 150 years of cobbling experience to the party.

Swedish label Our Legacy is often described as fashion’s favorite brand, and it’s easy to see why with these tasseled cheetah-print luge-soles.

If “flexing on ’em” is lower on your priority list than “trader of the month”, you’ll probably be agreeable to Cole Haan’s slightly more refined Pinch Tassel Loafer. It’s a solid leather work shoe option come summer, with a dressier look thanks to the lower lip and tassels. Plus, it’s well within most guys’ price range.

From the same label that brought you the cult Michael shoe, Paraboot’s Reims loafer is French-made by fourth-generation leather bootmakers and constructed with care (see piped seam, Norwegian welts and lugged rubber outsole).

J.Crew’s trusty Camden loafers are the perfect middle-of-the-road pick for any dude swayed by the power of the loaf — traditional enough in design (J.Crew claims to have based the design on the original 1930s college loafer) and versatile enough to wear with everything from chinos to baggies.

For the most part, loafers have transcended the grandpa associations, but these Gucci Mellenial digs wear their geriatric appreciation on their sleeve.

Whoa there, hotshot. Looking to make a splash? Vinny’s Two-Toned Townee Loafers put the fun in funkadelic, and dress up real nice (like, real nice) with a steal-the-wedding suit.

American bastion Quoddy’s tradition of hand-stitching their Rover Penny Loafer in Lewiston, Maine has been going on for generations now. It makes for a pretty solid loafer, in case you hadn’t already guessed.

Part penny loafer and part boat shoe, there’s no pair we’d rather reach for than Sperry’s Authentic when a trip to Newport — conversely, a boat ride around the city — is in order.

Thought you’d never find a pair of loafers you could skate (or do Ketamine) in? Think again.

Somewhere between loafer and slipper, these crepe-soled slip-ons from Jacques Solovière are hewed from a single piece of leather by Portuguese experts in Porto for an authentic feel and unparalleled fit. Bonus points for an easy resole.