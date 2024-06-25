Leisure > Style

The Best Men’s Loafers Are the Answer to Virtually Every Situation

Slip into something a little more...fire?

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
June 25, 2024 10:28 am
Best loafers
The best loafers for men are always the move.
Corbis via Getty Images

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

You haven’t heard? We’re living in a post-sneaker society, dawg. The backlash to sneakerhead oversaturation has been swift and well-documented, and for the average guy who wants to look good but might not have his finger on the beating pulse, finding a warm-weather replacement for his New Balance 550s can be a monumental task. No need to fret, because there’s another shoe that’s equally easy to wear and suitable for a range of occasions — the loafer.

The Best Loafers for Men

You’re probably familiar with the penny loafer design as a fan favorite for grandpas, and now, TikTok hotties, but there are tons of diffrent types of loafers, too, from lug soled joints on down, i.e. there’s a pair for your dainty feet, too. And not just because they’re the only alternative to sneakers (surprise: they’re not). The loafer has revealed itself to be a no-brainer, with a comfortable, slip-on fit and durability that comes with a leather shoe, and with a pivot to tailoring and irreverent looks, it’s never been easier to pair a…well, pair with your closet.

The Best Sandals for Men Are a One-Way Ticket to Open-Toed Enlightenment
The Best Sandals for Men Are a One-Way Ticket to Open-Toed Enlightenment
 Who let the dogs out?

Which Loafers Are Right for Me?

As we mentioned, the genealogy of loafers is an expansive one. Our primary suggestion for any dude looking for that perfect part dress-part causal shoe is, of course, the simple penny loafer, which can be adequately worn with your newly purchased wedding suit and Patagonia baggies alike. If your lifestyle requires a dressier option, try a Venetian cut — indicated by a smooth, sans-cut-out upper that skews more formal than its penny loafer brethren. If you’re less interested in loafers and more interested in puddle-busting stompers, we’ll direct you to your classic lug-sole loafer, a behemoth of a dress shoe stacked on a chunky (hopefully Vibram) unit.

loafers
Loafers are meant to be worn casually.
Morjas/rDrake’s

How to Style Loafers

We get it. As a historically dressy style, you might harbor some reservations about how to incorporate the lowly loafer into your everyday wardrobe. We’ve already demonstrated one way of doing it — the underrated pairing with athletic shorts — but for the most part, it’s as simple as keeping the same outfits you’ve wearing and swapping out those slides and sneakers for a pair of penny loafers.

That being said, there are a few items of note for nailing the loafer. The sock choice is yours (we recommend a pair of white pile knit joints, though), but watch your pant break. Too long and you’ll drown the dress shoe, too short and you’re creeping into little-boy-boarding-school-territory. As always, match your leathers, too — no black loafer, oxblood belts, please.

loafers
Brands like Morjas are re-inventing the classic loafer.
Morjas

Now that we’ve convinced you that the loafer life is a livable one, we feel it’s only fair to direct you towards the ones that you’ll actually want to wear. As such, we’ve rounded up our favorites, from G.H. Bass to Blackstock & Weber. Some are classically fashioned, while others sport giant lug soles or funky two-toned color blocking, but are guaranteed to worm their way into your daily footwear rotation. Below, the best men’s loafers to wear all summer long.

The Best Men’s Loafers

The Everyone, Everywhere Loafer: G.H. Bass Larson Venetian Weave Weejuns Loafer
The Everyone, Everywhere Loafer: G.H. Bass Larson Venetian Weave Weejuns Loafer
G.H. Bass : $185

Ask any guy under the age of 40 what loafers he’s got on, and chances are, he’ll admit to rocking G.H. Bass. Hell, for that matter, ask any guy over 40, too. With over 150 years of history under their belts, the Wilton, Maine-based footwear company has been making America’s timeless penny loafer for what feels like forever, and it shows in the shoe’s functional construction, affordable price tag (you can routinely find Weejuns on sale) and iconic penny-slot look. Weddings, work, walks on the beach; they’re the best pair to start your loafer journey in…and maybe the best to finish it in, too. This Venetian weave model is an especially nice cop in the summer — it shows you care.

The "Fashion Guy" Flex: Blackstock & Weber Mason Horse Bit Lug Sole Loafer
The "Fashion Guy" Flex: Blackstock & Weber Mason Horse Bit Lug Sole Loafer
Blackstock & Weber : $395

Blackstock & Weber have been making a name for themselves as a serious Black-owned label with prestige collaborations and an exceptional end product. Don’t believe us? Feast your eyes on the Mason Horse-Bit Lug Loafer, the brand’s stalwart style and an incredible stomper in its own right. Handmade in Portugal with all the benchmarks of a premium shoe (Goodyear Welt, a Vibram 1757 Sole), these killers are a favorite of virtually every fashionable dude out there. Yes, they’re expensive, but can you really put a price on looking this fly?

The Menswear Guy Masterpiece: Todd Snyder x Rubinacci Black Croc Leather Marphy Loafer
The Menswear Guy Masterpiece: Todd Snyder x Rubinacci Black Croc Leather Marphy Loafer
Todd Snyder : $588

Whereas the TikTokers have hefty Blackstock lug-soled loafers, menswear guys — dudes really stoked to tell you about their trip to Japan or their new socks for Copenhagen — have long gravitated towards the Belgian loafer, a sleek, oft-suede style that ditches the classic penny construction for a flat upper. Todd’s latest collab with Rubinacci takes that formula and freaks it, with a snakeskin-effect leather draped over the entirety of the Italian-made shoe. Take about eye-catching.

The Grown-Up Get-Down: Scarosso William Suede Loafers
The Grown-Up Get-Down: Scarosso William Suede Loafers
Scarosso : $370

Less interested in tiger print and jorts and more interested in surviving another day in the C-suite? Scarosso’s dressy suede tassel loafers are equal parts sensible and suave: handcrafted in Italy and stitched with the Blake method (you have Matt Hranek, the mind behind the William Brown Project, to thank for that), they’re built to last and made to look particularly good with whatever separates have yet to see the inside of your leather furniture-studded office.

The Craftsmanship Choice: Yuketen Ischia Moc Loafer
The Craftsmanship Choice: Yuketen Ischia Moc Loafer
Huckberry : $560

There’s a big fuss when it comes to craftsmanship, especially concerning leatherwork, but the fact of the matter is, much of what’s currently on the market is shockingly shoddy. Not Yuketen’s Ischia Moc Loafers — built from the finest full-grain calf leather, each shoe is handcrafted with genuine awl, needle, and thread construction, before being finished with overlapping, waterproof stitching. It’s a nearly impossible task, which means that every stitch and welt that goes into these joints is a verified work of art.

The Travel Tap-Ins: Astorflex Patnoflex Travel Stitch Loafer
The Travel Tap-Ins: Astorflex Patnoflex Travel Stitch Loafer
Huckberry : $198

If jet setting is the name of the game this summer, consider investing in the Astorflex Pantoflex Travel Stitch. Shockingly flexible for a leather slip-on, the hybrid espadrille-loafer combo makes every European vacation one pair easier. We’ve flown (and walked, and drank, and swam) in them before, and were certain to do it again.

More Loafers We Love

Todd Snyder + Alden Two-Tone Penny Loafer
Todd Snyder + Alden Two-Tone Penny Loafer
Todd Snyder : $704

The second of the Todd Snyder collabs on this list, these buttery two-tone penny loafers from Alden are handmade in the USA and bring over 150 years of cobbling experience to the party.

Our Legacy Tassel Loafer
Our Legacy Tassel Loafer
End Clothing : $585$351

Swedish label Our Legacy is often described as fashion’s favorite brand, and it’s easy to see why with these tasseled cheetah-print luge-soles.

The Budget-Friendly Office Pick: Cole Haan Pinch Tassel Loafer
The Budget-Friendly Office Pick: Cole Haan Pinch Tassel Loafer
Zappos : $140$133

If “flexing on ’em” is lower on your priority list than “trader of the month”, you’ll probably be agreeable to Cole Haan’s slightly more refined Pinch Tassel Loafer. It’s a solid leather work shoe option come summer, with a dressier look thanks to the lower lip and tassels. Plus, it’s well within most guys’ price range.

Paraboot Reims Lug Sole Loafers
Paraboot Reims Lug Sole Loafers
J.Crew : $635

From the same label that brought you the cult Michael shoe, Paraboot’s Reims loafer is French-made by fourth-generation leather bootmakers and constructed with care (see piped seam, Norwegian welts and lugged rubber outsole).

J.Crew Camden Leather Loafers
J.Crew Camden Leather Loafers
J.Crew : $158

J.Crew’s trusty Camden loafers are the perfect middle-of-the-road pick for any dude swayed by the power of the loaf — traditional enough in design (J.Crew claims to have based the design on the original 1930s college loafer) and versatile enough to wear with everything from chinos to baggies.

Gucci Mellenial Double Buckle GG Supreme Loafer
Gucci Mellenial Double Buckle GG Supreme Loafer
End Clothing : $1,100

For the most part, loafers have transcended the grandpa associations, but these Gucci Mellenial digs wear their geriatric appreciation on their sleeve.

Vinny’s Townee Penny Loafer
Vinny’s Townee Penny Loafer
Huckberry : $340$270

Whoa there, hotshot. Looking to make a splash? Vinny’s Two-Toned Townee Loafers put the fun in funkadelic, and dress up real nice (like, real nice) with a steal-the-wedding suit.

Quoddy Rover Penny Loafer
Quoddy Rover Penny Loafer
Huckberry : $279

American bastion Quoddy’s tradition of hand-stitching their Rover Penny Loafer in Lewiston, Maine has been going on for generations now. It makes for a pretty solid loafer, in case you hadn’t already guessed.

Sperry Authentic Original Penny Loafer
Sperry Authentic Original Penny Loafer
Zappos : $110$73

Part penny loafer and part boat shoe, there’s no pair we’d rather reach for than Sperry’s Authentic when a trip to Newport — conversely, a boat ride around the city — is in order.

Noah Buckle Loafer
Noah Buckle Loafer
Noah : $248

Thought you’d never find a pair of loafers you could skate (or do Ketamine) in? Think again.

Jacques Solovière Alexis Loafer
Jacques Solovière Alexis Loafer
Huckberry : $320

Somewhere between loafer and slipper, these crepe-soled slip-ons from Jacques Solovière are hewed from a single piece of leather by Portuguese experts in Porto for an authentic feel and unparalleled fit. Bonus points for an easy resole.

More Like This

Abercrombie YBP clothes on a grey background
Today Is Your Last Day to Shop Abercrombie & Fitch’s YPB Sale
Matching Set
Closet Constructor: Cabana Boy? Try Cabana Man.
Mido's Ocean Star 600 Chronometer, featuring a rotating bezel, a 43.5mm case, and 600m water resistance
Mido Introduces Two Celebratory New Ocean Star Models 
Brooks Brothers
Mix and Match Staples During the Brooks Brothers Summer Sale

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Beats Studio Pro
Beat’s Top-Line Studio Pro Headphones Are $100 Off

$350$250

Original Madras Overshirt
This Is the Only Layer You Need for Summer

$225$115

SodaStream Art
Our Favorite Sparkling Water Maker Is 36% Off

$200$127

Outdoor cooking gear on sale at Woot
Woot Is Hosting a Huge Outdoor Cooking Sale

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
A group of Olympic runners warming up before a run.
This Is the Right Way to Stretch Before Running
Mido's Ocean Star 600 Chronometer, featuring a rotating bezel, a 43.5mm case, and 600m water resistance
Mido Introduces Two Celebratory New Ocean Star Models 
Water glass
New Study Suggests Fasting Can Help With Type 2 Diabetes
A shot of Harrison Ford reading a script in a hot tub.
Remember When Actors Didn’t Need to Get Ripped for Roles?
Portable air conditioner
American Olympians Are Bringing Air Conditioners to Paris

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Best loafers

The Best Men’s Loafers Are the Answer to Virtually Every Situation

Abercrombie YBP clothes on a grey background

Today Is Your Last Day to Shop Abercrombie & Fitch’s YPB Sale

Matching Set

Closet Constructor: Cabana Boy? Try Cabana Man.

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Trail Shorts to Camp Shirts: The 13 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco