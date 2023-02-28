InsideHook
Style | February 28, 2023 2:22 pm

17 Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers That Every Stylish Man Should Know

From Off-White to Nicholas Daley, consider these labels your introductory course

a collage of photos from Black-owned clothing brands
From Off-White to Fear of God, here are the Black-owned clothing brands you should know.
InsideHook
By Jordan Bowman and Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The deep, prolific and fundamentally sick-as-hell canon of Black-owned clothing brands for men, not to mention the expanse of Black designers helming independent labels and established houses alike, deserve to be acknowledged, celebrated and supported all year round, not just in February. After all, it’s these same brands — names you surely know, like Off-White and Wales Bonner, and ones you haven’t yet stumbled across — that are igniting cultural conversation, introducing novel ideas to the industry and reinventing the future of fashion in a more equitable, innovative and fun way every season.

But it’s also true that while Black designers have a concrete impact on the fashion we know, love and wear, the barriers to entry and systemic issues people of color face make it impossible to claim that intentional efforts to champion Black-owned clothing brands aren’t necessary. Fashion is a reflection of the culture at large; it doesn’t operate in a bubble. And while the industry has been making strides in recent years, there’s a long way to go.

As such, we’ve taken the time to parse out well over a dozen Black-owned labels, brands and designers to support in one of the most finite ways you can: with your dollar. These industry heavyweights and emerging designers alike are producing remarkable apparel and challenging what it means to be stylish in 2023, and their aesthetics range from everyday sweats to future-funked tailoring to streetwear royalty. From Off-White to Denim Tears, here are 18 Black-owned clothing brands and designers that every man should absolutely know.

a model in Off-White sweater
Off-White
Off-White

Off-White

If there’s one name on this list that you know, it’s Off-White. Arguably the most important label of the 2010s, Off-White remains relevant even after the passing of the late, great Virgil Abloh, and one of the highest-earning labels in all of fashion. It’s popular for a reason. Abloh’s genius designs are easy to style despite their aesthetic complexity, and with the clout built off the back of “The Ten” sneaker collection and hypebeast culture, Off-White’s apparel and footwear are no-brainers for budding streetwear fanatics and old heads alike.

Off-White Letter Patch Varsity Jacket
Off-White Letter Patch Varsity Jacket
Buy Here : $1,425
Nike x Off-White Blazer Low Sneakers
Nike x Off-White Blazer Low Sneakers
Buy Here : $230
two models in Fear of God clothing
Fear of God
Fear of God

Fear of God

The only name on this list that might match Off-White’s cultural cache, Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God has become a force in fashion, dabbling in everything from fine Italian tailoring (FOG was tapped by Zegna for a laid-back suiting collection) to the brand’s semi-affordable ESSENTIALS line, now the official uniform of creative directors and unemployed artists everywhere. Championing California-centric styling and involved in a slew of relevant (read: shoppable) collaborations, they’re the Black-owned label of the moment.

Fear of God ESSENTIALS Logo Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Fear of God ESSENTIALS Logo Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $115
Fear of God Eternal Twill California Blazer
Fear of God Eternal Twill California Blazer
Buy Here : $2,555
a model at night in Denim Tears clothing
Denim Tears
Denim Tears

Denim Tears

The cotton wreath has become a recurring motif in Tremaine Emory’s work with the brand Denim Tears. He uses denim and his collaboration with Levi’s to explore the history of slavery in America. In a Vogue interview back in 2020, Emory talked about his thought process, which I’ve always interpreted as equal parts design and storytelling. “We need to find new modes of conversation, new ways to send smoke signals about old stories — and these aren’t just black stories, they’re human stories, American stories,” Emory said. The brand has since expanded into knitwear, hoodies, hats and other accessories. Emory is creating something tangible that is grappling with the history of the United States, and telling that story through a whole new lens.

Denim Tears Tyson Beckford Sweater
Denim Tears Tyson Beckford Sweater
Buy Here : $290
Denim Tears x Levi’s Cotton Wreath Jean Selvedge
Denim Tears x Levi’s Cotton Wreath Jean Selvedge
Buy Here : $295
a model in Wales Bonner clothing
Wales Bonner
Wales Bonner

Wales Bonner

It’s fair to say that Wales Bonner is one of the most promising new menswear brands in the last few years and the popularity of their collaboration with Adidas has only helped its meteoric rise. The brand was founded by Grace Wales Bonner and has explored clothes through the lens of the African diaspora. One of the standout looks in a recent collection paired a new Jamaican national soccer team jersey with tailored black trousers and snakeskin boots. The clothing looks great, but more interestingly you can feel Bonner exploring her own identity and background through the clothes, and this practice has led to her becoming one of the most important young designers in recent years.

Adidas x Wales Bonner Jamaica 2023 Home Jersey
Adidas x Wales Bonner Jamaica 2023 Home Jersey
Buy Here : $90
Wales Bonner Orange Optimist Polo
Wales Bonner Orange Optimist Polo
Buy Here : $435
a model in Nicholas Daley clothing next to a suitcase
Nicholas Daley
Nicholas Daley

Nicholas Daley

Nicholas Daley’s namesake brand, launched in 2015, is a unique blend of U.K. and Jamaican influences. I distinctly remember seeing a collection of clothing from 2018 and completely understanding the design language and perspective. It was like looking at photos of my own family from decades ago — the way the clothes draped, the way the models wore their hats, the patterns, the cut, it all made sense. As the brand has grown, Daley has continued to lean into his inspirations, reinterpreting his history and displaying it in a fresh way. It’s a brand that’s an ode to the Caribbean, its people, its style and how it influenced the way we dress. 

Nicholas Daley Navy Stone Jacket
Nicholas Daley Navy Stone Jacket
Buy Here : $900$360
Nicholas Daley Green Pleated Trousers
Nicholas Daley Green Pleated Trousers
Buy Here : $520$156
a model in Blackstock & Weber loafers
Blackstock & Weber
Blackstock & Weber

Blackstock & Weber

Chris Echevarria, the founder of Blackstock & Weber, has not only made loafers popular in the modern era, he’s managed to help men completely rethink the way they see the shoes. In one of the brand’s first lookbooks, the chunky loafers were presented right next to a pair of Jordans. B&W doesn’t see loafers exclusively as a dress shoe — they believed that they should be worn in an everyday context. By styling their unique heavy-sole loafers with streetwear staples like a hoodie and sweats, alongside distressed denim and fleece jackets, B&W has manifested a loafer boom. The brand’s storytelling and lexicon is all about rethinking how you wear these classic shoes, a mission that has spread into collaborations with brands like J.Crew, 3Sixteen and even Rocky Mountain Featherbed outerwear.

Blackstock & Weber The Clásico Tabacco Suede Tassel Loafer
Blackstock & Weber The Clásico Tabacco Suede Tassel Loafer
Buy Here : $375
Blackstock & Weber Calf Hair 150th Anniversary Exclusive Penny Loafers
Blackstock & Weber Calf Hair 150th Anniversary Exclusive Penny Loafers
Buy Here : $395$277
a model in Heron Preston clothing
Heron Preston
Heron Preston

Heron Preston

Originally tied to the Black wave of design associated with Kanye West — Abloh and JJJJound’s Justin Saunders are likewise among those ranks — Heron Preston made a name for himself in the late aughts and 2010s with iconography-laden streetwear, and hasn’t looked back since. Combining his otherworldly sense of the cultural pulse with bold takes on casual styling, his not-so-basic basics are groundbreaking.

Heron Preston Heron Law Flames S/S Tee
Heron Preston Heron Law Flames S/S Tee
Buy Here : $425
Heron Preston Gradient Denim Jacket
Heron Preston Gradient Denim Jacket
Buy Here : $945
two models in Connor McKnight clothing
Connor McKnight
Connor McKnight

Connor McKnight

Connor McKnight’s story is an inspirational one: The Brooklyn-based designer started his inaugural cut-and-sew collection out of his bedroom deep into the pandemic, interpolating outdoor workwear and functional designs into high-concept designerwear by hand. That’s not to say that his offerings are infinitely wearable; McKnight’s mission statement centers around exploring “the relationship between normality and luxury in hopes of reestablishing the black mundane,” a pursuit he’s to date nailed with trendy technical-wear and prep-adjacent leisure.

Connor McKnight Tile Knit Merino Wool Rugby Sweater
Connor McKnight Tile Knit Merino Wool Rugby Sweater
Buy Here : $795
Connor McKnight Cord Stripe Merino Wool Sweater Vest
Connor McKnight Cord Stripe Merino Wool Sweater Vest
Buy Here : $595
two models in Brooklyn Circus clothing
The Brooklyn Circus
Brooklyn Circus

The Brooklyn Circus

The Brooklyn Circus has modern takes on Ivy classics like varsity jackets, sweatshirts and Oxford cloth button-downs. They’re also known for their collabs, the most recent being a collection with the Gap. One of the standout pieces is a reimagining of the popover button-down shirt with a freshly frayed hem. The brand’s founder, Ouigi Theodore, also included a black varsity with beige-colored piping running down the sleeve. The brand continues to reinterpret the way we dressed in the past for a present-day sensibility. 

Gap x The Brooklyn Circus Adult Popover Oxford Shirt
Gap x The Brooklyn Circus Adult Popover Oxford Shirt
Buy Here : $59
Gap x The Brooklyn Circus Adult Varsity Jacket
Gap x The Brooklyn Circus Adult Varsity Jacket
Buy Here : $148
a model in a chair in Martine Rose clothing
Martine Rose
SSENSE

Martine Rose

A combination Jamaican-English roots, blokecore, the ’90s rave scene and luxe menswear, Martine Rose’s 2017-founded namesake label is one of the most prolific in recent memory. Offering a barrage of everything from shirting to footy kits to crocodile-leather footwear, the Central Saint Martins product has carved a distinctive lane that earned the reputation of Virgil’s spiritual successor. Any well-dressed guy would do well to follow…and cop up.

Martine Rose Crushed Track Pant
Martine Rose Crushed Track Pant
Buy Here : $485
Martine Rose Chain-Detail 30mm Mule Loafers
Martine Rose Chain-Detail 30mm Mule Loafers
Buy Here : $601
two models in Golf Le Fluer clothing
Golf Le Fluer
Golf Le Fluer

Golf Le Fleur

Le Fleur is a lifestyle and apparel brand created by the Grammy award-winning musician, Tyler the Creator. It’s a brand with delicate sensibilities and a sprinkling of Tyler’s unique point of view. Loafers are paired with pleated trousers, and you can pick up some nail polish along with a custom French Waltz scent. Tyler is a world-builder at heart, and his creative output often jumps from music to clothing, all of which is handled with the precision you would expect from one of music’s leading craftsmen. Back in 2022, the brand even created a custom pop-up on a mountainside in Malibu, showcasing trunks, clothing and other accessories. There’s a classic elegance to the styling and the presentation, but the brand cuts through the noise and presents something that feels wholly of the present while still looking to the future. 

GOLF Le FLEUR* Bel-Air Rectangular Semi-Shield Acetate Sunglasses
GOLF Le FLEUR* Bel-Air Rectangular Semi-Shield Acetate Sunglasses
Buy Here : $250
GOLF Le FLEUR* French Waltz Eau de Parfume
GOLF Le FLEUR* French Waltz Eau de Parfume
Buy Here : $150
a model in a pair of Vinny's shoes sitting on a kitchen sink
Vinny’s
Vinny’s

Vinny’s

Vinny’s is a shoe brand based out of Copenhagen created by Virgil Nicholas. They are primarily known for their loafers, but they’ve recently expanded into other footwear like mules. They also partake in the occasional collab, which has included tops and eyewear. The Townee loafer is Vinny’s bread and butter; it has a sleek silhouette and beautiful design details in the back with the reinforced heel. The brand also offers a more robust lug-sole loafer and an elegant snaffle-bit loafer. Vinny’s is a study in elegance and durability, and they continue to show their vision as they move onto different designs.

Vinny’s Townee Two-Toned Penny Loafers
Vinny’s Townee Two-Toned Penny Loafers
Buy Here : $171$120
Vinny’s Le Club Snaffle Bit Loafer
Vinny’s Le Club Snaffle Bit Loafer
Buy Here : $390
a model in Pyer Moss x Reebok clothing
Pyer Moss x Reebok
Pyer Moss

Pyer Moss

There’s been considerable recent hubbub on the status of NYC-native Kerby Jean-Raymond’s Pyer Moss label, but that shouldn’t detract from Jean-Raymond’s impact as one of the most prolific faces in modern menswear design. Extolled for his era-defining Spring 2016 NYFW menswear collection, in which the Haitian-American designer displayed a short film about police brutality while models walked the runway, the designer has continued to intertwine on-trend design with serious activism, storytelling and the Black experience, including through his longstanding partnership with Reebok.

Reebok By Pyer Moss Cotton Hoodie Sweatshirt
Reebok By Pyer Moss Cotton Hoodie Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $180$72
Reebok By Pyer Moss Experiment 4 Fury Trail Sneakers
Reebok By Pyer Moss Experiment 4 Fury Trail Sneakers
Buy Here : $250
a model in an A-Cold-Wall sweater
A-Cold-Wall
A-Cold-Wall

A-Cold-Wall

At first glance, A-Cold-Wall’s GORPy, technically elaborate collections have more in common with a space suit than a hoodie, but founder Samuel Ross learned his craft as a protégé of Virgil Abloh before founding the London-based label in 2015. A-Cold-Wall certainly pushes boundaries — the brand has been lauded for its expansive use of materials and innovative Savile Row-style tailoring — but has become a fan-favorite to the Stone Island crowd and Rick stans alike. Quality prevails.

A-Cold-Wall NC.1 Dirt Moc
A-Cold-Wall NC.1 Dirt Moc
Buy Here : $365$219
A-Cold-Wall Hypergraphic L/S Tee
A-Cold-Wall Hypergraphic L/S Tee
Buy Here : $295
a model laying in a Post-Imperial shirt
Post-Imperial
Post-Imperial

Post-Imperial

Post-Imperial is all about the fabrics. By using a rare Yoruban hand-dyeing technique called Adire, the brand creates uniquely stunning pieces that are one of a kind. It’s not hyperbole — there are very few master Adire dyers, and many of the patterns and designs have specific references and meanings passed down through generations. The brand’s founder, Niyi Okuboyejo, is still focused on creating clothing for today. It’s a brand interested in the past, borrowing techniques from bygone years but still very much interested in the way we dress presently. If you want clothing with a sense of meaning, history and brightness, turn to Post-Imperial. 

Post-Imperial Ijebu Hand-Dyed Camp Shirt
Post-Imperial Ijebu Hand-Dyed Camp Shirt
Buy Here : $325
Post-Imperial Ikeja Quilted Easy Pants
Post-Imperial Ikeja Quilted Easy Pants
Buy Here : $295$177
a collage of All Caps Studios clothing in the forrest
All Caps Studios
All Caps Studios

All Caps Studios

A bootleg-turned-internet-sensation operation from Philadelphia creative Saeed Ferguson, All Caps Studio utilizes an at-home (if not surprisingly subversive) streetwear aesthetic not unlike Online Ceramics to great effect, churning out a variety of Black-championing prints and wavy designs across tees, sweats and more, most of which sell out pretty much immediately. Case and point: In partnership with fellow menswear label 18East, ACS managed to raise over $100,000 for organizations like the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund and Covid Bail Out NYC during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement with the now seminal “SILENCE IS VIOLENCE” tee.

All Caps Studio Post Post Irony Hat
All Caps Studio Post Post Irony Hat
Buy Here : $45$27
All Caps Studio Earth Music Sweatshirt
All Caps Studio Earth Music Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $150
a collage of Telfar bags
Telfar
Telfar

Telfar

At face value, Telfar Clemens’s eponymous brand, established in 2005, functions as a luxury handbag brand, but peel back one more layer, and you’ll find a kooky, expansive world of genderless garments — in the words of Clemens himself, “It’s not for you — it’s for everyone” — and a diaspora-driven interpretation of Black culture in America and beyond. Clemens has exerted his CFDA-awarded vision through collaborations with UGG, Olympic kits for Liberia and more. Not just a chic, it-girl accessory label, now is it?

Eastpak x Telfar Large Canvas Tote Bag
Eastpak x Telfar Large Canvas Tote Bag
Buy Here : $200
UGG x Telfar Scuff Suede Slippers
UGG x Telfar Scuff Suede Slippers
Buy Here : $150

