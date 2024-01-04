Upgrade Your Everyday Uniform With This Rare Alex Mill Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you care at all about the brands you’re tossing on each morning, you’ve probably heard of Alex Mill. The San Francisco-based essentials brand has been the talk of the town since its 2012 inception on account of its capsule of crafted, sourced and designed garments reminiscent of iconic ’90s J.Crew looks. The clothing Alex Mill offers is subtle, streamlined and ultra-stylish — everything quality basics should be — and usually come with a price tag to match…until now. A rare Alex Mill sale is currently running, and we can’t stress enough that this is not one you want to miss.

For a limited time, you can score dozens of Alex Mill grails — extra-fine merino knits, sturdy shackets and even the brand’s beloved chinos — for up to 60% off, meaning Gap prices on designer-level garb. There’s tons of stock to be had, but it’s going fast, so in the interest of time (and your wardrobe), we’ve rounded up a few heavily discounted deals from the sale that’ll surely upgrade your look. Below, 12 closet-crushing deals from the once-a-year Alex Mill sale.

Ever seen “When Harry Met Sally”? This is that turtleneck — feel old yet?

Great for cutting down trees. Even better for first dates.

We swear by the Flat Front Chino, and after a few wears, we’re certain you will too. Snag a few shades from the bevy of versatile colors available — trust us, you won’t regret it.

Ditch the graphic and opt for something a little more subtle, like Alex Mill’s Vintage Wash Tee, instead. No need to fret — it’s got that worn-in feel of your favorite band tee, just without the goofy logo and mustard stains.

Padmore & Barnes may not have the heritage clout of Clarks, but their suede boots sure square up with the OG Wallabee.

We promise that you can’t find a barn style jacket, quilted and everything, for under $200 anywhere else. At least not one this good.

Alex Mill’s affordable merino knit proves as unscratchy as they come. Embrace your JAW swag and layer over a white tee for extra points.

Alex Mill’s take on a vintage military-style Jean Jacket is damn near perfect, with a cropped cut and buckle back detailing for optimal cinching. Come for the Japanese indigo denim, stay for the Pony boy vibes.

The holidays are over. Does your closet really need to reflect that, though?

Haven’t you heard? Substitute teacher is so in for 2024.

Imagine your favorite Converse. Now Frankenstein in a corduroy upper and WHAM! you’re looking at Novesta’s Star Masters.

For all the chilly bois out there. Seriously, don’t sleep on a good beanie.