Because they know better.

Take It From a Woman: Cover Up Your Neck

Do you feel a tickle in your throat? Turtleneck szn is here.

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated November 6, 2024 12:20 pm EST
The turtleneck is a highly contested article of clothing. It often does not evoke fond memories. It’s the thing your parents forced you to wear on holidays, causing you to spend the entirety of holiday dinners scratching at your neck. I have learned through many passionate turtleneck debates that it’s tough to convince people who don’t like their neck touched to sport one. Yet here I am, trying.

The turtleneck is sexy, which I’m sure sounds like an oxymoron.

Typically, I’m encouraging you to bear more: More thigh, more chest hair, more emotion. I’ve even pinpointed the sexiest accessory you, a man, can adorn because it draws attention to your most attractive assets — neck, collarbone and chest — three body parts blatantly concealed by the turtleneck.

This specific garment is less what’s under that cashmere and more let’s discuss Proust while we walk through a courtyard as the crisp, colorful autumn leaves or white winter snow fall around us (preferably without all the mansplaining, but that’s a choice unto you). The turtleneck invokes a sophisticated, smart style and transforms almost any cold-weather outfit without much work on your part. Its elongated silhouette is flattering to all body types, it accentuates another attractive component of your face (the jawline) and just about every cool guy in history has been spotted wearing (and looking utterly divine) in one. All you really have to do now is get over your aversion to fabric hugging your neck. 

Turtlenecks are not created equally. You can choose from a variety of fabrics and styles for various occasions. You have your thinner, slimmer turtlenecks — ideal for layering and those atypical, slightly warmer winter days — and then your thicker cable-knit turtlenecks for sub-zero temperatures.

Not sure how to rock the turtleneck this winter? Consult our turtleneck sweater-wearing guide for tips on how to wear the super versatile garment with jeans, blazers, formalwear and more, and shop below for a few hand-selected turtleneck options.

The Best Chunky Turtlenecks

A sizeable, chunky knit will immediately transform you into a hunky leading man from the ’90s. For peak warmth and sex appeal, I’d go with any of the options below. Choose from textured knit layers (very When Harry Met Sally-esque), rugged wool sweaters knitted in Germany or turtlenecks fashioned from fleece sweatshirt material, which IMO, is an underrated, effortlessly cool style of turtleneck.

Buy Here : $220 $180
Buy Here : $295
Buy Here : $70
Buy Here : $229
Buy Here : $168 $118
Buy Here

The Best Lightweight Turtlenecks

While I’d love to cozy up to a hefty, cable-knit sweater this winter, I also find a well-fitted turtleneck — under a jacket or on its own — to be equally titillating. (This is where we get into smart-looking, intellectual-type turtleneck territory.) You also want to have a few lightweight options on hand for those unseasonably warm winter days or to avoid boiling in your office, which is not a particularly sexy feeling, speaking from experience.

Todd Snyder: $368

Buy Here : $100
Buy Here : $148 $100
Buy Here : $65
Buy Here : $2500

The Best Mock Neck Turtlenecks

If you really can’t deal with the neck-hugging, try a mock-neck or roll-neck sweater. While it’s only half a turtleneck, this style still offers all the attractiveness of a traditional turtleneck but with a wider, more comfortable neckline. The neck of the sweater is rolled, so that it sits an inch or two below your jawline — still accentuating that asset. The loose style is also ideal for when you want to look fashionable in more casual settings. If you find a turtleneck is a little too formal for a Saturday farmer’s market stroll or even grabbing drinks on a first date, the roll-neck is a tried and true cold-weather option. 

Buy Here : $118
Buy Here : $268
Buy Here : $259
Buy Here : $148

The Best Affordable Turtlenecks

You can still find a variety of fine turtleneck options that don’t cost over $200. For an extra touch of warmth, you can snag Uniqlo’s $30 underlayer, equipped with the brand’s proprietary HEATTECH, which adds extra insulation without the bulk. Or, head over to a couple of our favorite mall brands, which are offering soft cotton sweaters and comfy sweatshirts for under $40.

Buy Here : $30
buy here: $70 $34
Buy Here : $80 $40

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
